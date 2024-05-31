Where to Find the World's Best McDonald's Restaurants

Some may think all McDonald's restaurants are the same, but that is far from being the case.

McDonald's stores vary greatly by size, location, staff, decor, drive-thru access, bathroom cleanliness and more, and some locations even stand out with distinctly unique concepts.

A McDonald's in Chicago below the brand's corporate headquarters is known for offering menu items from around the globe, like the Grand McExtreme Intense Cheddar from Spain. McDonald's in Sedona, Ariz., is known as the only location in the world where the arches are turquoise, adhering by the local law of designing a building within the desert landscape.

Social media can certainly help enthusiasts locate the best McDonald's locations, but a new study from Couponbirds makes it even easier. The discount site analyzed over 15 million consumer reviews of 8,287 McDonald's restaurants across 315 cities in 52 countries, all of which have at least 50 McDonald's restaurants or more. Five-star Google Maps ratings were then aggregated and calculated to find the best McDonald's restaurants in each location.

The results: Asia has the best McDonald's restaurants, with McDonald's in Jakarta, Indonesia, scoring the highest overall marks. Additional top-rated McDonald's are in Pakistan, Guatemala, India, and the UAE. Asian McDonald's are known for having special menu items, including the McRice burger in Indonesia, Shaka Shaka chicken in Japan, a mashed potato burger in China, and a spicy paneer wrap in Indonesia.

The worst on the list is Sweden (a country where McDonald's prioritizes sustainable packaging and more eco-friendly efforts like offering plant-based menu items and electric car charging), followed by Germany (home to the McPlant Mango Chili, made with Beyond Meat patties), Canada (poutine is on the menu!), Denmark, and the United States, the original home of McDonald's before its massive global expansion.

American customers may want to steer clear of McDonald's in Pittsburgh, Saint Louis, Jacksonville, Toledo, Reno, Charleston, Detroit, Milwaukee, Memphis, and Cincinnati. These locations ranked lowest on the list, with Google Maps reviews of about 3 stars.

Of course, these are all consumer reviews, and American customers may be way harsher critics than folks in Lahore or Guatemala City.

Looking for a top-notch McDonald's experience? Bridgeport, Conn., was ranked the best U.S. city to enjoy a McDonald's meal, followed by Honolulu, Los Angeles, Orlando, and Newark. Also on the top ten list for America are San Jose, Yonkers, Miami, Washington D.C. and Anchorage. Fans of the Alaska location may be visiting for the exclusive Denali Big Mac (formerly known as the McKinley Mac), a special burger with bigger patties and extra sauce, paying homage to the grandiose size of the 49th state.