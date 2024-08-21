10 Best High-Protein Chips, According to a Dietitian

This post contains affiliate links. If you use these links to buy something, we may earn a commission.

Salty, crunchy, and incredibly crave-able, chips typically offer little more than a mood boost and craving satisfaction. While the number one ingredient in many chips may be potatoes or corn, two vegetables with plenty of health benefits, most are highly processed, fried in oil, and generously salted and seasoned. So, while you may be satisfying a craving, you're getting a boost of carbs, fat, and sodium while missing out on protein. This macronutrient helps you feel full after eating and helps repair and grow muscle, boosting metabolism. Like many other foods that have gotten a protein makeover recently, high-protein chips use ingredients like pea, soy, or whey protein, egg whites, and even chicken breast to boost protein.

Snacking on high-protein chips can help you feel more satisfied and full after eating and also help you reach your daily protein goals. They can help build muscle, manage your appetite, and strengthen your immune system.

How we chose the healthiest high-protein chips

At least 5 grams of protein per serving : Most chips have just 1-2 grams of protein, which doesn't contribute much to your daily totals. Chips that have at least 5 grams per serving or more made our list. Many options have even more, up to 19 grams per serving, helping you feel full and satisfied from your snack and get closer to your daily protein goals.

: Most chips have just 1-2 grams of protein, which doesn't contribute much to your daily totals. Chips that have at least 5 grams per serving or more made our list. Many options have even more, up to 19 grams per serving, helping you feel full and satisfied from your snack and get closer to your daily protein goals. Less than 10% DV sodium : Chips are notoriously salty snacks and can easily pack a strong sodium punch. While some people need more sodium in their diets (athletes, heavy sweaters, and people with certain medical conditions), most of us get way too much. The average American eats over 3,300 milligrams of sodium daily, over 1,000 milligrams more than the recommended daily limit. Eating too much sodium too often can increase your risk of high blood pressure, heart disease, and stroke.

: Chips are notoriously salty snacks and can easily pack a strong sodium punch. While some people need more sodium in their diets (athletes, heavy sweaters, and people with certain medical conditions), most of us get way too much. The average American eats over 3,300 milligrams of sodium daily, over 1,000 milligrams more than the recommended daily limit. Eating too much sodium too often can increase your risk of high blood pressure, heart disease, and stroke. Healthy fats: Chips are often made with fat and fried in fat, so choosing chips that use heart-healthy unsaturated fats is ideal. We prioritized options with less than 20% of the DV of saturated fats and used healthy fats like avocado and olive oils. Baking instead of frying is also a healthier option to lower the total fat and calories in each serving.

Here are our favorite dietitian-approved high-protein chips to snack on alone or serve on the side of a quick lunch or dinner. Read on, then check out 20 Best High-Protein, Low-Calorie Foods.

Quest Tortilla Style Loaded Taco Protein Chips

Nutrition (Per pack) :

Calories : 140

Fat : 5 g (Saturated fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 290 mg

Carbs : 5 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 19 g

The highest-protein chip around, Quest Tortilla Style Loaded Taco Protein Chips have an impressive 19 grams of protein in every serving. With this much protein and just 5 grams of carbohydrates, they're the perfect addition to a higher-carb meal or for a light snack to keep you satisfied until your next meal. They're also ideal for a gluten-free or soy-free diet and have no added sugars, just slightly sweetened with stevia.

$28.44 (12-pack) at Amazon Buy Now

32 High-Protein Lunch Ideas That Keep You Full

Lesser Evil Himalayan Pink Salt Power Curls

Nutrition (Per 14 curls) :

Calories : 130

Fat : 6g (Saturated fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 250 mg

Carbs : 13 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 6 g

For a crunchy snack that won't leave you hungry, Lesser Evil Himalayan Pink Salt Power Curls are a great choice. With 6 grams of protein and just 130 calories per serving, they're a tasty way to add some protein to any meal or snack. Made with just five ingredients, including organic cassava flour, egg whites, avocado oil, tapioca starch, and Himalayan pink salt, they're free from any artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives. They're also gluten-free and vegan, making them fit well into any diet.

$5.49 at Amazon Buy Now

Wilde Sea Salt & Vinegar Protein Chips

Nutrition (Per 20 chips) :

Calories : 170

Fat : 10 g (Saturated fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 260 mg

Carbs : 8 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 10 g

You'd never guess by the taste and texture that the first ingredient in Wilde Sea Salt & Vinegar Protein Chips is chicken breast, but there it is! These chips have 10 grams of protein in every 20-chip serving, with chicken breast, egg whites, and bone broth in every batch. They're low in carbs, with just 8 grams per serving, and have 11% of the DV of sodium. We also love that they work for several diet restrictions, as they're free from dairy, gluten, nuts, and grains.

$27.49 (9-pack) at Amazon Buy Now

12 High-Protein Packaged Foods That Are Actually Unhealthy

Whisps Parmesan Cheese Crisps

Nutrition (Per 1 oz serving) :

Calories : 150

Fat : 10 g (Saturated fat: 7 g)

Sodium : 350 mg

Carbs : 1 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 13 g

Whips Parmesan Cheese Crisps are made with parmesan cheese and baked into a crispy chip. You really can't get any simpler than that. Each serving has 13 grams of protein but is a bit higher in some nutrients than we'd like to see, with 35% DV saturated fat and 15% DV sodium. These chips can easily add a satisfying crunch to any meal. Eat sparingly if you're limiting your fat or sodium intake.

$19.45 at Amazon Buy Now

Simply Protein Hint of Habanero Tortilla Chips

Nutrition (Per 1-ounce serving) :

Calories : 140

Fat : 7 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 190 mg

Carbs : 12 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 7 g

For a smokey, crunchy chip with just a hint of spice, try SimplyProtein Hint of Habanero Tortilla Chips. Every one-ounce serving, or 14 chips, has 7 grams of protein from pea protein isolate. They're plant-based, gluten-free, and have only 8% of the DV or sodium in each serving.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

$19.99 (3-pack) at Amazon Buy Now

6 Healthiest Pita Chip Brands—and 3 To Avoid

Crips Power High Protein Pretzel Crisps

Nutrition (Per 1 oz serving) :

Calories : 110

Fat : 3.5 g (Saturated fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 290 mg

Carbs : 9 g (Fiber: 6 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 15 g

Pretzels are typically high in carbs and low in protein, but not Crisp Power High Protein Pretzel Crisps. With wheat protein, carob seed protein, and soy protein isolate, these pretzels have an impressive 15 grams of protein per one-ounce serving. They're baked, not fried, and have no added sugars, keeping the fat and carbohydrate content down. Combine the high protein with 6 grams of fiber, and these pretzels are the perfect hunger-crushing snack.

$19.90 (6-pack) at Amazon Buy Now

IWON Organics Sea Salt & Vinegar Protein Crisps

Nutrition (Per 28 g serving) :

Calories : 150

Fat : 6 g (Saturated fat: 4 g)

Sodium : 210 mg

Carbs : 19 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 5 g

Vegan, organic, and gluten-free IWON Organics Sea Salt & Vinegar Protein Crisps have 5 grams of protein and lots of flavor. While the amount of protein in these chips isn't as high as some on our list, the protein comes from whole food ingredients like green and yellow peas and brown rice. They have no artificial flavors and only one gram of added sugars. Plus, they're popped, not fried like traditional chips.

$16.99 (3-pack) at Amazon Buy Now

25 Unhealthiest Chips on the Planet

Kibo Mediterranean Herbs Chickpea Chips

Nutrition (Per 1 bag) :

Calories : 120

Fat : 4 g (Saturated fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 170 mg

Carbs : 15 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 6 g

Kibo Mediterranean Herbs Chickpea Chips uses a blend of chickpeas, pea protein, yellow peas, and lentil flour to add 6 grams of protein to each serving. The Mediterranean herb flavor uses natural flavors, spices, and ingredients like garlic and tomato powder to add plenty of flavor without a lot of salt. Each serving has just 7% of the DV of sodium. Plus, they're perfect for a gluten-free or plant-based diet.

$21.99 (12-pack) at Amazon Buy Now

Hilo Life Nacho Cheese Chips

Nutrition (Per 1 oz serving) :

Calories : 150

Fat : 10 g (Saturated fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 220 mg

Carbs : 5 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 9 g

Hilo Life Nacho Cheese Chips have just 5 grams of carbohydrates and an impressive 9 grams of protein per serving. Featuring almond flour instead of corn or wheat increases the protein and fat without packing on the carbs. These protein chips are also high in heart-healthy monounsaturated fat, featuring high oleic sunflower oil as the number one ingredient.

$43.19 (12-pack) at Amazon Buy Now

Quevos Mesquite Barbecue Egg White Chips

Nutrition (Per 16 thins) :

Calories : 140

Fat : 8 g (Saturated fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 260 mg

Carbs : 9 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 9 g

Quevos Mesquite Barbecue Egg White Chips use a combination of egg whites and milk protein to give you 9 grams of protein in each serving. We also love the 4 grams of fiber in each serving from the addition of tapioca fiber, resistant starch, and flax seeds. They also contain fructooligosaccharides (FOS), a prebiotic fiber that supports a healthy and diverse gut microbiome. They're free from artificial flavors and preservatives and are low carb, with just 9 grams in every serving of 16 chips.

20 Best High-Protein, Low-Calorie Foods