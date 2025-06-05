10 Worst Costco Items Right Now, Ranked

Costco offers a wide selection of delicious foods, many of which have developed a cult following. From a $1.50 hot dog and soda combo to their larger-than-life seasonal muffins, some of the most highly hyped items might taste good, but they aren’t doing any favors for your health, according to a top nutritionist. Eat This, Not That! consulted Tara Collingwood, MS, RDN, CSSD, LD/N, ACSM-CPT, also known as The Diet Diva, our go-to nutrition guru. We asked the Board-Certified Sports Dietitian and co-author of Flat Belly Cookbook for Dummies to rank the worst Costco items right now in terms of nutrition. You might be shocked by what she has to say.

Marie Callender’s Chicken Pot Pie

Marie Callender’s Chicken Pot Pies have been a best-selling item at Costco stores forever. However, each personal-size pie boasts nearly 1,000 calories, with high levels of saturated fat and sodium. “The ultimate comfort food, chicken pot pie might have chicken breast and some veggies, but the gravy contributes a lot of sodium, and the crust provides saturated fat for days,” says Collingwood.

Frozen Orange Chicken (InnovAsian or similar)

Orange chicken may be delicious, but this freezer section version of the sweet-and-savory Chinese entrée is packed with sugar, sodium, and fried breading, making it one of the worst offenders in the frozen dinner category. “Not only do you have fried chicken pieces that are high in saturated fat, but they are also covered in a sugary sodium sodium-laden sauce,” Collingwood says. “Often paired with a white refined rice, this meal has few redeeming qualities with a high caloric price tag.”

Costco Food Court Churro

Churros are one of my favorite desserts. The Costco food court items are legendary, long, sugary, and fried. However, the delicious south-of-the-border-inspired treat is nearly pure sugar and refined flour with zero redeeming nutrients. “Fried dough covered in sugar? There is no nutritional value to these churros made from white refined flour and then deep-fried and rolled in sugar,” says Collingwood.

Kirkland Signature Cheesecake

Over in the Costco bakery, Kirkland Signature Cheesecake is always one of the biggest crowd pleasers. However, each slice contains a significant amount of saturated fat and sugar. “Cheesecake is super dense, made up of saturated fat-laden cream cheese and sugar, so it is no surprise that Costco’s cheesecake could set you back for days on any diet plan,” says Collingwood.

Kirkland Signature Hot Dogs

Whether you buy them at the Costco food court with a drink for $1.50 or in bulk in the refrigerator section, Kirkland Signature hot dogs aren’t exactly good for you. They are salty, processed, and often eaten with a refined white bun. “A normal hot dog on a bun is not exactly a nutritional dream, but these hot dogs are super-sized on their white refined grain buns,” says Collingwood. “Selling them for $1.50, including a sugar-laden soft drink, doesn’t help!”

Kirkland Signature All American Chocolate Cake

Kirkland Signature All American Chocolate Cake is a dessert legend. However, it is loaded with sugar, saturated fat, and calories. “You wouldn’t expect chocolate cake to be on anyone’s ‘healthy’ list, but this cake is so rich and the frosting so thick that it is over the top with calories, fat, sugar, and saturated fat,” says Collingwood. “Even a few bites can send your blood sugar soaring!”

Kirkland Signature Chicken Alfredo

Kirkland Signature Chicken Alfredo is a highly popular, ready-to-eat meal available in the deli department. However, the rich, creamy, and huge in portion size pasta clocks in with saturated fat and sodium levels that rival fast food. “Anytime Alfredo is involved, there is a lot of cream, which means fat, saturated fat, and calories,” says Collingwood. “The chicken is skinless and white meat, so that offers a lean source of protein, but unfortunately, it is surrounded by refined pasta and a lot of cream.”

La Terra Fina Spinach Artichoke & Parmesan Dip

La Terra Fina Spinach Artichoke & Parmesan Dip is a wildly popular dip sold at Costco, perfectly creamy and sized for a party. However, it can contain more than 10 grams of fat per two-tablespoon serving, with saturated fat leading the way. “This dip might sound healthy with two veggies in the title, but make no mistake that it is loaded down with fat, saturated fat, and lots of calories,” says Collingwood. “It’s especially dangerous because it’s often eaten as an appetizer and combined with refined grain crackers or fried tortilla chips.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kirkland Signature Mac and Cheese

Another item to stay away from if you are health-oriented? Kirkland Signature Mac and Cheese is loaded with sodium and saturated fat. One serving can pack over 700 calories. “Mac and cheese is an indulgent comfort food, and at Costco, it is no different, with loads of saturated fat from cheese and cream and not enough protein to make it all worth it for a meal,” says Collingwood.

Kirkland Signature Muffins

Kirkland Signature muffins are legendary for being delicious and larger than life. However, each has nearly 700 calories and more than 40 grams of sugar. “These muffins are just white flour and sugar with barely any protein,” says Collingwood. “They will spike blood sugar and pack on the pounds at over 700 calories each.”