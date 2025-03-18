The #1 Appetizer You Should Always Skip at a Steakhouse, According to Chefs

An appetizer might not be the reason most people dine out, but the right one can make a great impression and enhance the dining experience. While the entree is what many look forward to, appetizers serve a purpose. Not only can they compliment a nice meal, but it can curb your appetite while you wait for the main course and it's a delicious way to socially interact with others.

Whether you're enjoying a night out at a high-end steakhouse, or your local chain, not all appetizers should be given a chance. A good appetizer can get your meal off to a memorable start, but some are not worth the money. From frozen ingredients to heavily greasy items, chefs reveal the appetizers to skip at steakhouses and why.

Anything Seafood Related

Fried calamari, grilled shrimp and raw oysters are always appealing, especially when you're hungry, but Michelin-trained Chef Julian Boudreaux, a private chef who does catering in Joshua Tree, California and Los Angeles, says to steer clear of seafood appetizers at steakhouses.

"At a steakhouse they will be known for their steaks and sides not random seafood dishes so these will most likely be frozen and bland and not creative at all," he says.

He adds, "Calamari will be rubbery. The shrimp will be frozen and most likely not made from raw and poached. Even oysters can be frozen! So be very careful! If you see oysters on the menu and get excited, please ask if they are fresh and raw or come in frozen!"

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella sticks are always a crowd-pleaser, but if the crunchy cheesy app is on the menu at a steakhouse, Chef Julian advises to order something else.

"Mozzarella sticks are a quick no," he says. "There is no way they can execute them to the level they need to be done. The mozzarella sticks will be frozen."

French Onion Soup

When done right, French onion soup is a delightful dish that is savory, rich and full of flavor, but according to Chef Sean Telo Hank & Artie's, Portland ME, most steakhouses don't do it justice.

"Let's be honest—most steakhouses treat French onion soup like an afterthought," he says. "You're getting a bowl of sodium-laden broth, a soggy mess of onions that have been sitting in a steam bath all day, and a rubbery blanket of cheese that's more about theatrics than flavor. If it's not done right, it's a gut bomb that'll ruin your appetite before the steak even hits the table. Skip it and save room for the real reason you're there."

Loaded Potato Skins

Loaded potato skins are typically a favorite appetizer to order, but Dennis Littley, Chef and Recipe expert at Ask Chef Dennis suggests ditching the popular starter for something else.

"While they sound like a classic, they're often overloaded with cheese and bacon but lack balance, making them more of a greasy, heavy bite before a big steak dinner," he says.

Chef Dennis explains, "Many steakhouses pre-make these and reheat them, which means they lose that crispy skin-to-fluffy-potato contrast you'd get if they were freshly baked and finished. If you're craving something potato-based, go for a simple baked potato or house-made potato chips. You'll get better texture and flavor without feeling weighed down before the main course.''

Stuffed Mushrooms

Stuffed mushrooms are always a hit because of their rich, savory taste and fulfilling bite-size texture, but Maricel Gentile, Chef and Owner of Maricel's Kitchen says to avoid them at a steakhouse.

"Often these are drowning in butter or oil and soggy. All of which masks the natural umami of the mushrooms. Often then can be pre-made in bulk and heated just before serving, thus causing them to be soggy."

Bruschetta

Bruschetta is a simple, yet flavorful appetizer that is the ideal blend of crunchy, lightly toasted bread topped with juicy tomatoes, basil, garlic, and olive oil. You can also spruce it up with mozzarella, balsamic glaze, or prosciutto and while it's a beloved starter, Chef Maricel says to skip it at steakhouses.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"This can be a menu afterthought," she says. "Pre-made toppings sitting on bread waiting to get to your table makes it soggy at best, or dried out if it was sitting under the heat lamp. Save the bruschetta for a nice Italian place that will give the tomatoes and fresh basil a proper preparation."

Bread and Butter Baskets

Bread and butter is a common starter at steakhouses and it's even better when it's on the house, but Kyle Taylor, Founder / Chef at HE COOKS says to avoid the starchy appetizer.

"I'd lay off the bread and butter baskets," he emphasizes. "Especially at chains, these are usually an afterthought, and it's just wasted stomach space."

Spinach Dip

The perfect blend of rich melted cheese paired with a creamy flavorful spinach and bread to dip is always a tempting starter to order, but Chef Taylor doesn't recommend it.

"It's likely low-quality, pre-made, and chock full of heavy fats," he says. "It certainly doesn't compliment a steak dinner like fresh vegetables or a salad would."