25 Best Costco Appetizers To Try Right Now

Costco is a one-stop shop for easy, filling family meals, and it's also a great place to get all the party foods your heart desires (and the drinks, too). In particular, it's a great place to get inspired about what appetizers and snacks to serve to your guests.

Whether you are throwing a high-stakes Thanksgiving Dinner, hosting a movie night with your besties, or even a sleepover for your kids, Costco makes it easy to get a few nibbles out quickly without missing the fun.

As with all of its products, Costco appetizers vary in availability from month to month and warehouse to warehouse, but that's part of the fun—it's never the same spread twice.

Here are 25 of the best Costco appetizers spotted in the warehouse, ranging from comfort food to seafood—and including lots of cheese.

Royal Asia Coconut Shrimp

Nutrition (Per 4 oz serving) :

Calories : 370

Fat : 25 g (Saturated Fat: 10 g)

Sodium : 600 mg

Carbs : 24 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 18 g)

Protein : 10 g

These coconut shrimp look and taste impressive, like an appetizer you'd get at a formal affair. At $14.99 a box, they're also a great deal. You can make dinner out of them; they're one of my family's favorite frozen meals.

La Paloma Beef Nacho Style Mini Empanadas

Nutrition (4 pieces) :

Calories : 260

Fat : 15 g (Saturated Fat: 4 g)

Sodium : 360 mg

Carbs : 23 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 8 g

If your gathering includes teenagers, you'll want to grab two boxes of these beef nacho empanadas, the perfect finger food to get the party started. Bite-sized empanadas are filled with nacho cheese and beef with the right amount of spice. Grab a box for $11.69 in the warehouse.

Crab Rangoon

Nutrition (6 pieces) :

Calories : 330

Fat : 14 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 760 mg

Carbs : 42 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 10 g)

Protein : 10 g

Crab rangoon isn't only for takeout. It also makes a delightful appetizer that everyone will gobble up. This box of 24 for $12.99 is made with real snow crab and cream cheese and comes with Thai chili sauce for dipping.

Rispo Mac and Cheese Bites

Nutrition (3 pieces) :

Calories : 240

Fat : 10 g (Saturated Fat: 4 g)

Sodium : 450 mg

Carbs : 30 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 7 g

These portable macaroni and cheese bites will surely be a hit for kids or adults at any party. The box comes with 32 pieces for $12.99 at the warehouse. They're easy to make in the air fryer for a crispy exterior and a gooey, cheesy interior.

Bibigo Mini Chicken Wontons

Nutrition (4 pieces) :

Calories : 50

Fat : 1 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 150 mg

Carbs : 8 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 3 g

There are always dumplings at Costco, and they are always a sure-fire hit. These Bibigo mini chicken and cilantro wontons are a staple, and at $9.99 for a 3-pound bag, you can't go wrong.

Don Lee Farms Crispy Mini Tacos Variety Pack

Nutrition :

Shredded Chicken (2 pieces)

Calories : 180 cal

Fat : 9 g (Saturated Fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 340 mg

Carbs : 14 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 9 g

Variety is a good idea for appetizers, and this mini taco box fits the bill. Three varieties of crunchy mini tacos—birria beef, shredded chicken, green chili carnitas—are $17.99 for 30 tacos at the warehouse.

Vegetable Platter with Ranch Dip

Nutrition (Per Serving) :

Calories : 50

Fat : 2 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 210 mg

Carbs : 8 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 2 g

It doesn't get simpler than a vegetable platter with ranch dip. No need to cut up any veggies or pour any dip—everything is done for you. Broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, mini bell peppers, and snap peas come with a container of ranch ready for dipping. It costs you $13.11 on Instacart or is a little cheaper in the warehouse.

La Vie Gourmand Mediterranean Margherita Flatbread

Nutrition information unavailable

These Turkish flatbreads are a fun twist on a typical pizza appetizer. The boat-looking breads are made with a special pide dough filled with cheese and tomatoes. I tried it on a sample, and it was delicious. You'll also get a lot of bang for your buck—a box of 10 costs $12.49 at Costco.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Motor City Pizza Co. 5 Cheese Bread

Nutrition (Per Serving) :

Calories : 160

Fat : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 250 mg

Carbs : 19 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 6 g

These cheesy breadsticks from Motor City Pizza Co. are among the best Costco appetizers—who doesn't love cheesy bread? The five-cheese bread is topped with mozzarella, parmesan, asiago, romano, and cheddar cheeses and a decadent parmesan cheese sauce. It bakes in the oven for 20 minutes. Serve with a side of marinara. A two-count box is $9.79 at the warehouse.

Kirkland Signature Isigny French Brie

Nutrition (Per Serving) :

Calories : 100

Fat : 9 g (Saturated Fat: 7 g)

Sodium : 190 mg

Carbs : 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 5 g

Brie is a versatile appetizer and one of the best cheeses you can buy at Costco. Spread jam on it, and wrap it in puff pastry for baked brie, a warm appetizer everyone adores. Want to keep it simple? Add it to any cheese board. For $9.99 at the warehouse, you can't go wrong.

Dungeness Crab

Nutrition information unavailable

If you feel fancy, seasonal Dungeness crab makes a fun dinner party appetizer. Serve it on crackers or mini toasts, turn it into a dip or crab cakes, or crack open and serve as-is. The limited-time seafood is $8.99 per pound in the warehouse.

Mama Mancini's Jumbo Beef Meatballs

Nutrition (Per 6-oz.Serving) :

Calories : 240

Fat : 19 g (Saturated Fat: 10 g)

Sodium : 600 mg

Carbs : 5 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 14 g

Who doesn't love a good meatball? These MamaMancini's meatballs are a hit, and some Redditors tout it as a great low-carb option. Slice 'em up or serve as-is for a great appetizer. A 48-ounce package is $12.99 at the warehouse.

Savanna Orchards Country Club Nut Mix

Nutrition (Per 1/4 cup Serving) :

Calories : 170

Fat : 14 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 160 mg

Carbs : 9 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 7 g

Appetizers don't have to be complicated. Sometimes, a good nut mix is all you need to complement a few cocktails. This 36-ounce container is filled with honey-roasted peanuts, sesame sticks, cashews, almonds, and pistachios—the perfect salty start. The bag is $10.99 at the warehouse.

Foppen Salmon Skewers, Sweet Chili and Lime Flavored

Nutrition (3 skewers) :

Calories : 290

Fat : 16 g (Saturated Fat: 3.5 g)

Sodium : 400 mg

Carbs : 10 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 9 g)

Protein : 21 g

These new salmon skewers from the brand behind some of Costco's smoked salmon make a great appetizer. Serve with a fruity salsa or as-is. They come in a 1.15-pound box for $17.89 and can be made in the oven, air fryer, grill, or pan.

Social Kitchens Sweet and Spicy Shrimp

Costco has no shortage of shrimp appetizers—coconut, panko, tempura, and sweet and spicy, which is the newest addition. This appetizer combines crispy shrimp with a tangy vinegar sauce with spicy pickled chiles. A perfect pick for the air fryer, a box runs you $15.89 at the warehouse.

Big T Crab Dip

Nutrition (Per Serving) :

Calories : 80

Fat : 8 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 150 mg

Carbs : 1 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 3 g

This crab dip comes and goes from Costco, but if you spot it, grab it for an easy appetizer. Best served cold, this dip made with 100 percent wild-caught crab can be served with crackers, slices of baguette, or whatever you desire. A 16-ounce container costs $9.99.

BelGioioso Burrata

Nutrition (Per 1-oz. Serving) :

Calories : 70

Fat : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 4 g)

Sodium : 85 mg

Carbs : 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 5 g

This fan-favorite cheese, one of the best items to buy at Costco, makes a delicious appetizer. For something special, add a drizzle of balsamic and fresh tomatoes or even peaches in the summer. You can't beat the price at Costco: $7.49 for a 16-ounce container in the warehouse.

Shrimp Cocktail

Nutrition (Per 3-oz. Serving) :

Calories : 80

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 340 mg

Carbs : 5 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 14 g

Shrimp cocktail is a quintessential appetizer. Costco makes it easy to serve it to a crowd—no peeling or deveining necessary. For $8.99 a pound at the warehouse, you get the shrimp, lemons, and cocktail sauce. All you have to do is set it out on a platter.

Kirkland Signature Burnt Ends

Nutrition (Per 3-oz. Serving) :

Calories : 270

Fat : 19 g (Saturated Fat: 7 g)

Sodium : 450 mg

Carbs : 6 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 19 g

Heat these bite-sized pieces of burnt ends for a great appetizer. Throw in toothpicks, add barbecue sauce, and you have an impressive app in minutes, all for $12.99 a pound.

Bistro 28 Pretzel Bites

Nutrition (Per Serving) :

Calories : 300

Fat : 13 g (Saturated Fat: 4 g)

Sodium : 1240 mg

Carbs : 38 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 8 g

Soft pretzel bites are easy to pop in your mouth and are a great crowd-pleaser. With this purchase, you can have 50 pretzel bites ready in less than five minutes. The box comes with cheese and mustard sauces. A box costs $12.99 at the warehouse.

Amylu Teriyaki Pineapple Chicken Meatballs

Nutrition (4 meatballs) :

Calories : 150

Fat : 7 g (Saturated Fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 750 mg

Carbs : 7 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 14 g

These bite-sized meatballs are on the sweeter side, combining teriyaki and pineapple, although some people complain they are salty. Sixty meatballs come in each package, and each package costs $14.49 at the warehouse.

Papouis Halloumi Cheese

Nutrition (Per 1-oz. Serving) :

Calories : 90

Fat : 7 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 320 mg

Carbs : <1 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: <1 g)

Protein : 6 g

This delicious cheese from Cyprus is a mix of goat, cow, and sheep milk and is downright delicious. It's sturdy and meant to be grilled, resulting in the perfect salty, melty bite. Drizzle with honey for the perfect summer party app. A box contains two 8.8-ounce packages and costs $6.99 at the warehouse.

Taste of the South Smokehouse Beef Brisket Dip

Nutrition (Per Serving) :

Calories : 100

Fat : 10 g (Saturated Fat: 4.5 g)

Sodium : 95 mg

Carbs : 4 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 2 g

Although some Redditors claim that there are very few chunks of brisket in the dip, the smoky flavor is prominent. Consumers who like it suggested serving it with naan dippers or tortilla chips for something different. For $7.99 at the warehouse, this dip is worth a go.

Kirkland Signature Organic Roasted Pine Nut Hummus

Nutrition (Per Serving) :

Calories : 70

Fat : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 110 mg

Carbs : 4 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 2 g

Hummus and pita are always classic, crowd-pleasing appetizers. The Kirkland Signature version features roasted pine nuts for added texture and flavor. A 34-ounce container is $6.55 on Instacart.

Cuisine Adventures Mini Quiche

Nutrition (4 pieces) :

Calories : 250

Fat : 15 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 530 mg

Carbs : 22 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 8 g

These mini-quiches are always a hit at parties, according to fans on Reddit. In the frozen section, you'll find a variety with Florentine and three-cheese quiches. Pop them in the oven for the perfect two-bite app for any event. They'll cost you $18.57 on Instacart.

