A Yoga Instructor's Top 10 Moves To Maintain a Lean Waistline

Many individuals think of yoga as an excellent way to embrace mindfulness and spirituality, and it most certainly is. Yoga is also extremely beneficial for toning your entire body—including your abs—and getting lean. In fact, according to research, yoga provides beneficial physical and psychosocial effects that make it a powerful method to lose weight. We are here with a yoga instructor's top moves to namaste your way to a lean waistline.

The muscles in your abdominal region work together with your back to support your spine as you move. Yoga is an extraordinary exercise to help strengthen and stabilize your core.

"While some poses are more obviously linked to core strength, such as boat, the ability to hold asanas or postures and transition from one posture to another requires us to move from our center, using our inner body to support and strengthen our outer body," Amelia Groves, master trainer for YogaSix explains. "In yoga, we tone and lift the pelvic floor (mula bandha) and pull the lower belly in and up (uddiyana bandha) to create the stability needed to balance and move with fluidity. This awareness of core stability improves posture and muscle tone while also increasing power, stamina, and the ability to control movements."

We're here with 10 of the best yoga moves to maintain a lean waistline and boost your fitness.

Cat/Cow

Begin this move in a tabletop position (on your hands and knees). Align your shoulders over your wrists and your hips over your knees. As you breathe in, lift your tailbone and chest. Breathe out, and arch your spine. Tuck in your chin, and bring your navel to your spine. Repeat this move eight to 10 times.

The #1 Daily Yoga Workout To Melt Your 'Jelly Belly'

Bird Dog

Start this exercise in a tabletop position (on your hands and knees). Align your shoulders over your wrists and your hips over your knees. Breathe in as you extend your right arm and left leg. Breathe out, and squeeze your elbow to your knee. Repeat this move five to 10 times on each side.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Plank

Once again, begin in a tabletop position. Bring one foot back, then the next, as you assume a high plank. Breathe in and press your weight away from the floor so your upper back forms a small "dome." Breathe out as you activate your quads and core and bring your navel inward. Hold your plank for 30 seconds to a minute, and repeat three to five times.

The #1 Standing Ab Workout for a Visibly Toned Six-Pack

Forearm Plank

Begin in a high plank. Lower your forearms to the floor, one at a time. Breathe in and push into your forearms. Exhale as you activate your abs and bring your navel inward. Hold the forearm plank for 30 seconds to a minute. Repeat three to five times.

Side Plank

Lie on one side of your body with your legs extended and feet stacked, one on top of the other. Place your elbow or hand on the floor below your shoulder. Breathe in. As you breathe out, activate your core and lift your hips off the ground. Your weight should be supported by the hand or elbow on the ground. Hold the position for 15 seconds to one minute. Repeat three times per side.

The #1 Daily Chair Yoga Workout To Shrink Belly Fat

Boat Pose

Begin seated tall with bent knees and your feet on the mat. Put your hands behind your knees. Breathe in as lift your chest. Breathe out and activate your core by bringing your lower belly inward. Breathe in and sit back on your sit bones. "Engage your inner thighs and back muscles and float your feet off of the floor to about knee height," Groves instructs. "Hold here, or for more of a challenge, release your hands from your thighs and float your arms parallel to the floor. If you still want more of a challenge, try straightening your legs and bringing your biceps by your ears."

Hold the position for five to 10 breaths, and repeat five times.

Chair Pose

Begin standing tall with your feet placed hip-width apart. Breathe in and raise your arms to the height of your shoulders. Breathe out, bend your knees, and press your hips back like you're about to sit in a chair.

"Inhale, lift your inner ankles by pressing the weight into your outer heels," Groves instructs. "Exhale, shift your shins back to move the weight into your heels. Inhale, hug your inner thighs toward [each other] as if you were holding a block between them. Exhale, and draw your hip points toward your lowest ribs to engage your core and lengthen your tailbone. Stay or float your biceps by your ears, extending your arms overhead."

Hold for five to 10 breaths, repeating three to five times.

A Yoga Instructor's Top 7 Moves for Stronger Abs

Downward Dog Split Curls

Play

In a tabletop position, line up your wrists under your shoulders. Spread out your fingers and firmly press into your hand. Breathe out and draw your fingers back together as you engage your hands to create a "dome" shape below your palm.

Breathe out, tuck in your toes, and bring your pelvis toward the ceiling. Breathe in as you pull your biceps forward and your triceps back. Your elbows should be pointed forward. Breathe out and soften your knees.

Breathe in as you push your rear end to the wall at the back of you and softly straighten both legs. Breathe in as you bring your right leg toward the ceiling. Breathe out and flex your foot while pointing all toes to the floor.

"Inhale, press back through your lifter heel like you are trying to put a footprint on the wall behind you," Groves instructs. "Exhale, curl your knee to your nose, stacking your shoulders over your wrists. Inhale, extend your leg up and back. Exhale, curl your knee to your nose."

Repeat the exercise five to eight times per side.

High Lunge

Play

Begin in a downward dog split position. Breathe in and press through the heel that's raised. Breathe out as you curl your knee toward your face. Press the floor away from you and take a step forward, bringing your foot between your hands.

"Hug in with your inner thighs to stabilize. Inhale, keep the deep bend in your front knee, stack your torso over your hips, and float your hands over your head," Groves instructs. "Exhale, soften your back knee slightly and draw your hip points toward your ribs to engage your core and lengthen your tailbone. Keep that core engagement. Inhale, press back through your back heel to straighten your back knee and engage your quadriceps. Exhale, isometrically draw your feet toward each other to engage your inner thighs."

Hold for five to 10 breaths per side.

Balancing Half Moon

Play

Start standing at the front of your mat. Breathe in and take a wide step out with your right foot. Breathe out and rotate your front foot 90 degrees to point toward the front of your mat. Breathe in and bring your arms to shoulder height. Breathe out as you bend deeply into your front knee. Breathe in and lengthen your front arm as far ahead of you as possible so your back foot doesn't have weight on it.

"Exhale, set your front hand on a block (set at its tallest setting) for stability as you simultaneously straighten your front leg and float your back leg off the earth," Groves instructs. "Inhale, stack your top hip directly over your bottom hip, and spread your collar bones wide. Exhale, engage your lifted arm and leg to become light on your bottom hand, flex your lifted toes toward your face, and lengthen your tailbone toward your lifted heel. If you are comfortable here, turn your head to gaze at your top thumb."

Hold for five to 10 breaths per side.