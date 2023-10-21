The #1 Daily Yoga Workout To Melt Your ‘Jelly Belly’

Struggling with a stubborn "jelly belly" that jiggles but you can't shake off? Many of my clients who hope to melt fat around the midsection immediately think of cardio, high-intensity workouts, and strict diets. While these methods can be effective, traditional yoga poses offer a holistic approach to fitness and weight management. By combining core-strengthening asanas, I've curated a daily yoga workout to melt belly fat and target your entire abdominal area.

This daily yoga workout combines these poses to strengthen and tone your core muscles, helping to reduce your "jelly belly" over time. Consistency and patience are essential in your journey to a flatter and stronger midsection. Pair this routine with a balanced diet, and you'll be on your way to a healthier, more toned abdomen. Keep reading to learn all about this yoga workout to melt belly fat, and when you're finished, check out the 9 Best Chair Yoga Exercises for Belly Fat.

1 Boat Pose (Navasana)

This daily yoga workout to melt belly fat starts with boat pose. Boat pose (navasana) is effective for burning belly fat as it engages and strengthens the core muscles, thereby increasing metabolic activity in the abdominal region and aiding in fat reduction. Additionally, it improves digestion and supports a healthy metabolism, contributing to a flatter belly.

Sit on your yoga mat with your legs extended in front of you. Place your hands behind your hips with your fingers pointing toward your feet. Lift your feet off the ground, bringing your shins parallel to the floor. Keep your chest lifted and your spine straight. Engage your core muscles. Extend your arms forward, parallel to the floor. Balance on your sitting bones, holding the pose for several breaths. To intensify, straighten your legs, creating a "V" shape with your body. Release and return to the starting position.

2 Plank Pose (Phalakasana)

Plank pose engages multiple core muscles, leading to increased calorie burn and improved metabolism, which contributes to fat reduction in the abdominal area. It also helps strengthen and tone the abdominal muscles, creating a more sculpted appearance.

Begin in a pushup position with your hands directly under your shoulders. Keep your body in a straight line from your head to your heels, engaging your core. Hold this position for as long as you can, breathing deeply. Ensure your neck, back, and hips are in alignment. For an extra challenge, try side plank variations by lifting one arm or leg.

3 Downward Dog (Adho Mukha Svanasana)

Downward-facing dog engages and strengthens the core while promoting overall body alignment and circulation, aiding in the reduction of excess abdominal fat over time.

Start on your hands and knees with your wrists beneath your shoulders. Tuck your toes, lift your hips, and straighten your legs, creating an inverted "V" shape. Push your chest toward your thighs while keeping your heels on the ground (or as close as possible). Engage your core, and breathe deeply in this pose. Hold for several breaths, then release.

4 Cobra Pose (Bhujangasana)

Cobra pose is effective for burning belly fat as it engages the abdominal muscles and stretches the front of the body, which can help increase metabolism and reduce fat around the midsection over time when practiced regularly.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Lie on your stomach with your palms under your shoulders. Inhale, and gently lift your chest off the ground, using your back muscles. Keep your pelvis and legs on the mat. Stretch your neck and look up, but avoid straining your neck. Hold for a few breaths, then release.

5 Bridge Pose (Setu Bandhasana)

Bridge pose engages the core muscles and stimulates the metabolism, leading to increased calorie expenditure and helping reduce abdominal fat.

Lie on your back with your knees bent and your feet hip-width apart. Place your arms by your sides, palms facing down. Inhale, and lift your hips toward the ceiling. Engage your glutes and core as you create a bridge shape with your body. Hold for several breaths, then slowly lower your hips to the mat.

6 Wind-Relieving Pose (Pavanamuktasana)

This daily yoga workout to melt belly fat wraps up with wind-relieving pose. The wind-relieving pose engages and massages the abdominal muscles, improving digestion and reducing bloating, which can contribute to a flatter and more toned stomach over time.

Lie on your back with your legs extended. Bring your right knee to your chest, and clasp your hands around it. Gently squeeze your knee toward your chest. Hold for a few breaths, then switch to the other knee. Repeat on both sides.