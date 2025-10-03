 Skip to content

This 10-Minute Morning Standing Routine Builds More Strength After 50

Carving just 10 minutes out of your morning for fitness can fast-track achieving your strength goals.
Published on October 3, 2025 | 12:45 PM

Starting the morning off with a simple 10-minute workout is a stellar way to promote healthy habits throughout the rest of the day. Better yet—you can fast-track total-body strength gains by performing standing exercises alone. We spoke with Karen Ann Canham, CEO and founder of Karen Ann Wellness, who breaks down a speedy morning standing routine that builds strength after 50. All you need is a resistance band and your body weight!

Engaging in strength training is especially important after 50, as it helps prevent falls, protects your bones against osteoporosis, and supports metabolism, explains Canham. Without regular resistance training, you can lose anywhere from 3% to 8% of lean muscle every decade after 30. This process is known as sarcopenia.

“Sarcopenia (muscle loss) and reduced fast-twitch fibers weaken daily movement, balance, and reaction time,” Canham tells us.

The 10-Minute Morning Workout To Build Strength

Perform two rounds of eight to 10 reps of the below exercises.

Squats

squats
Shutterstock
  1. Stand tall, feet shoulder-width apart.
  2. Extend your arms in front of you or place your hands on your hips.
  3. Bend at the knees and hips to descend into a squat.
  4. Descend until your thighs are parallel to the floor.
  5. Press through your heels to return to standing.

Standing Rows

  1. Anchor a resistance band at chest level.
  2. Stand tall, facing the anchor point.
  3. Hold the handles with both hands.
  4. Bend your elbows and pull the band toward your body.
  5. Squeeze your shoulder blades together.
  6. Extend your arms back to the start position.

Reverse Lunges

  1. ​​Stand tall, feet hip-width apart.
  2. Hold a dumbbell in hand from end to end.
  3. Extend your arms ahead of you.
  4. Step back into a reverse lunge.
  5. Return to the start position.

Overhead Press

  1. Stand tall at the center of a resistance band, feet shoulder-width apart.
  2. Hold a band handle in each hand.
  3. Press your hands overhead until your arms are completely extended.
  4. Bring your hands back to shoulder level.

Side Leg Lifts

  1. Stand tall, holding onto a wall or sturdy chair for support, if needed.
  2. Lift one leg out to the side.
  3. Slowly lower, and repeat.

Standing Calf Raises

  1. Stand tall, feet hip-width apart.
  2. Rise onto the balls of your feet.
  3. Hold for a moment at the top, then lower.
  4. Keep your core activated throughout for balance.
Alexa Mellardo
Alexa is a content strategist, editor, and writer based in Greenwich, Connecticut. She has 11+ years of experience creating content for travel, lifestyle, fitness, wellness, F&B, home, and celeb news publications. Read more about Alexa
