The 10-Minute Dumbbells Workout for Chicken Wing Arms

Fight the flab with a trainer's top-recommended routine.
By Alexa Mellardo
Published on May 11, 2023 | 6:00 AM

Dealing with excess arm flab can be a real pain in the you-know-what. Whether you're gearing up for wedding season or a beach vacation, loose, saggy skin on your arms is an unwelcome guest. Along with performing muscle-toning exercises for your arms such as swimming, Pilates, and yoga, we chatted with an expert who shares a stellar 10-minute chicken wings workout you can do with dumbbells that'll help fight unwanted flab.

Keep in mind that "spot reduction" isn't a thing. Anthony J. Yeung, CSCS, a fitness expert and the founder of GroomBuilder, reveals that this speedy workout will target your upper arms so that when you melt body fat all over by following a healthy diet and exercise regimen, your arms will appear leaner, more sculpted, and toned. Before we get into Yeung's recommended 10-minute chicken wings workout, let's first talk about arm fat.

What causes arm fat?

close-up woman holding onto arm fat
Shutterstock

What exactly are "chicken wings?" Well, this excess flab or jiggly skin located on your underarms can be due to aging, weight gain, or genetics, the Karidis Clinic explains. It can even occur when you lose weight. Whatever the case, it's an incredibly frustrating problem area and can make you feel self-conscious when wearing tank tops or sleeveless dresses. In addition to "chicken wings," you may have heard this loose underarm fat referred to as "bingo wings" or "bat wings."

Adjusting your diet and bumping up your physical activity are two ways to naturally address chicken wings. Read on for Yeung's 10-minute chicken wings workout with dumbbells that you can start doing today. Repeat the following exercises as many times as you're able to within a 10-minute timeframe.

1. Alternating DB Bench Press

To perform the alternating dumbbell bench press, you'll begin by lying flat on a workout bench with your chest up, your shoulders pressed together, your buttocks on the bench, and both feet flat on the floor. Hold a dumbbell in each hand, and press them above your body. Complete a bench press with one arm while the other remains straight above you. Then, do a bench press on the other arm. Keep alternating until you perform five reps for each arm.

2. Bicep Curls

illustration, concept of standing bicep curls with dumbbells to tone your arms in 30 days
Shutterstock

Dumbbell curls, also known as bicep curls, begin with you standing up straight with a dumbbell in each hand. Your palms should face away from you at the sides of your body, PureGym explains. Activate your core, and maintain relaxed shoulders. Make sure your elbows don't stray far from your sides as you curl the dumbbells up toward your shoulders at the same time. Then, slowly lower the weights back down. Complete six reps.

3. Skull Crushers

Next up, you'll do some skull crushers. Lie flat on your back on a workout mat with both feet on the floor. Hold a dumbbell in each hand over your chest with the palms facing each other. Then, bend your forearms in the direction of your head while your upper arms remain still and your palms face each other. Return your arms to the extended position to complete one full rep. Perform six reps.

