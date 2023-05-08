The 5-Minute Workout To Add Muscle Definition to Your Arms

Adding definition to your arm muscles is a must if you want to have a fully-rounded aesthetic physique. The good news is that arm workouts do not have to be complicated, and a few simple exercises can add serious muscle tone while reducing arm flab. Look no further than this ultimate five-minute workout to add muscle definition to your arms. We did the hard work for you—all you have to do is add these exercises to your existing routine ASAP.

Whether you are a busy professional, a stay-at-home parent, or just want to enjoy your retirement without spending hours at the gym, this quick workout is for you. And of course, be sure to follow a healthy fat-loss diet and lifestyle habits to maximize the benefit of your workout.

Without further delay, let's get into the best five-minute workout to add muscle definition to your arms. Perform each exercise for 10 to 15 repetitions. Complete two sets, rest for 30 seconds between sets, and do the full workout at least twice per week.

1 Pushups

The pushup is a great bang-for-your-buck exercise because it works your pectorals, deltoids, and triceps, leading to toned arms from shoulder to elbow. You can perform them from your knees if the full pushup is too difficult. Alternatively, lean against a wall or chair to reduce difficulty.

To perform a pushup, begin in a pushup plank position with your hands under your shoulders. Engage your core to keep your hips from sagging. Lower your body toward the ground by bending at the elbows and shoulders. When your chest is roughly one inch above the ground, push evenly through both hands to return to the starting position. Repeat for the target repetitions.

2 Bicep Curls

Bicep curls are a simple but very effective way to target your biceps for maximal arm definition and tone. Perform slow repetitions for the best results and maximize your time under tension.

To perform a bicep curl, stand with your feet hip-width apart, holding a dumbbell in each hand with your arms extended by your sides and your palms facing forward. Engage your core, and maintain a tall posture with a slight bend in your knees. Curl the dumbbells toward your shoulders, keeping your elbows close to your body and squeezing your biceps at the top of the movement for about one second. Slowly lower the dumbbells back to the starting position, maintaining control and engagement in your biceps. Repeat for the target repetitions.

3 Tricep Dips

The tricep dip is another two-for-one bodyweight exercise that focuses on the triceps, chest, and shoulders for full upper-body definition. While parallel bars are a great option, using a chair or bench is also viable if working out from home, or if the parallel bars are too difficult for you.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

To perform a tricep dip, position your hands shoulder-width apart on a bench or sturdy surface behind you, with your feet flat on the ground and your knees bent at a 90-degree angle. Engage your core, and lower your body by bending your elbows to a 90-degree angle, keeping them close to your body. Push through your hands to extend your arms, and return to the starting position, squeezing your triceps at the top of the movement for about one second. Repeat for the target repetitions.

4 Hammer Curls

Your biceps consist of more than one muscle, and as such, should be targeted appropriately. The hammer curl is a variation of the bicep curl that targets both the biceps and brachioradialis, helping you develop well-rounded and defined arms.

To perform a hammer curl, stand with your feet hip-width apart, holding a dumbbell in each hand with your arms extended by your sides and your palms facing your thighs. Engage your core, and maintain a tall posture with a slight bend in your knees. Curl the dumbbells toward your shoulders, keeping your elbows close to your body and maintaining a neutral grip throughout the movement. Slowly lower the dumbbells back to the starting position, maintaining control and engagement in your biceps and brachioradialis. Repeat for the target repetitions.

5 Triceps Cable Rope Extensions

Since your triceps makes up the bulk of the backside of your upper arms, hitting them with multiple exercise variations is key if you want to add muscle definition to your arms. The triceps cable rope extension is a great option if you have access to a cable machine, which is common in most gyms.

To perform a tricep cable rope extension, stand facing a cable machine with a rope attachment positioned at the top of the machine. Grasp the rope with both hands, palms facing each other, and step back to create tension in the cable. Stand with your feet hip-width apart, your knees slightly bent, and your core engaged. With your elbows close to your body and your upper arms stationary, extend your forearms downward, pushing the rope towards the floor and straightening your arms. Squeeze your triceps at the end of the movement for about one second, maintaining control and engagement in your triceps. Look to spread the rope handles apart for maximal activation. Slowly return your hands to the starting position by bending your elbows, resisting the weight as it pulls your hands back up. Repeat for the target repetitions.