The 10-Minute Indoor Cardio Workout You Can Do Anywhere

No matter the time of day or what the weather's doing outside, the beauty of this 10-minute indoor cardio workout is it leaves zero room for excuses. You can do it essentially anywhere when you want to squeeze in a quick calorie-torching cardio session. Whenever you're crammed at work and have little time to spare, or you're traveling for the week and don't want to veer off course from your progress, this routine is here to save the day.

If you're wondering how 10 minutes of daily physical activity can positively impact your health, science says it can actually extend your life. A 2022 study published in JAMA Internal Medicine revealed that if individuals between the ages of 40 to 85 participated in 10 minutes of moderately to vigorously intense exercise daily, this could prevent 110,000 deaths on an annual basis. So lace up your sneakers, because it's time to kick up your cardio!

We spoke with Tyler Read, the founder of PTPioneer.com and a personal trainer involved in the health and fitness world for the past 15 years, who breaks down the perfect 10-minute indoor cardio workout for us. He explains, "The following workout will burn calories during and after your workout and provides many of the same benefits as longer cardio sessions."

Gear up for an excellent indoor cardio session you can do anywhere with just 10 minutes of your time. Complete each exercise for 30 seconds, then rest for 30 seconds. Perform a minimum of one round.

1. Lunge Jumps

To set up for lunge jumps, Read instructs you to start in a lunge position with one foot forward and one foot back. Then, explosively jump up toward the sky. Switch feet in the air, and land with the opposite foot in front.

2. Pushups

You've likely considered pushups a classic strength exercise, but did you know this move can be considered cardio, too? You'll start out in a high plank position, and lower your body toward the ground by bending your elbows. Once you reach the bottom of the pushup, press your body back up. Make sure your lower back doesn't sink in, and your core remains strong.

3. Burpees

To begin this exercise, jump up as you reach both arms overhead. When you land, descend into a plank. Then, explosively come back up so you're on both feet again, and start the next rep.

4. Mountain Climbers

Mountain climbers have you starting in a high plank position with your hands lined up under your shoulders. Start by quickly bringing your right knee up toward your chest before extending your leg back to the starting position just as fast. Perform the same motion on your left side, and continue to alternate as you find a solid rhythm.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

5. Jumping Jacks

Last but not least, it's time for some jumping jacks. Start standing. Then, jump both legs out to the side while bringing both arms overhead. Jump back to the position you started in as you bring your arms down. That counts as one full rep. Continue to perform jumping jacks for 30 seconds.