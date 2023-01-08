Whether you already have an established fitness routine on deck or you've been slacking lately, get ready to rev up your cardio. Preserving your physical fitness as you grow older is more important than ever before, as it keeps you healthy, strong, and independent. Although you lose muscle mass, anaerobic power, speed, and endurance with age, you can take the right steps in order to build your fitness back up. That's where we swoop in with the best indoor cardio workouts to increase stamina as you age. No matter the time of year or the weather outside, no excuses are allowed when it comes to these regimens!

In addition to strength training on a regular basis, a healthy combo of aerobic and anaerobic exercise is necessary to boost and maintain your stamina. There are many types of cardio you can do to improve your endurance—especially indoors as we get deeper into the winter months.

Here are six cardio workouts to increase stamina as you age. Start working them into your regular routine ASAP. And next up, don't miss The Best Exercises To Regain Balance After 60, Trainer Says.

Incline Treadmill Run

If you're able to run with proper form and you're not in any kind of pain while doing so, you can certainly get your cardio going on the treadmill! For this workout, you'll set the treadmill at a low incline—just one to five degrees—and start running at a steady pace you're able to stick with for 10 minutes. If you're unable to run for the full 10 minutes, feel free to alternate between a brisk walk and a light jog.

Incline Treadmill Walk

To perform this steady-state workout, hop on the treadmill and set it at the highest incline—which is typically 15 degrees—and set the speed at 2.5 to 3.5 mph. Walk at this pace and incline for at least 20 minutes, and see your heart rate increase.

Steady-State Rowing

Head to the rowing machine for this aerobic workout that's stellar if you're interested in learning proper rowing form and boosting your aerobic endurance. Set the length of time that works best with your schedule (10, 20, or 30 minutes), and row at a pace you can keep up with throughout the duration.

Stair Climber

If the stair climber is your go-to piece of workout equipment, this routine's for you. And if you're a first-timer, don't feel intimidated—you can go at a comfortable pace you're able to maintain for at least 15 to 20 minutes. Once you build up your endurance (or if you're intermediate level), you can increase the speed, or climb for a minimum of 30 minutes.

Bike Sprints

Next up, get ready for some bike sprints. Start pedaling at a high intensity for 20 to 30 seconds. Then, pedal at a slower speed for 30 to 45 seconds before sprinting again. The goal is to complete eight to 10 rounds in total.

Swimming

Last but not least, put your swim cap on, and get ready to hit the pool. Swimming is an awesome low-impact aerobic workout you can do to increase your stamina as you age. Especially during the winter months, if you have an indoor pool at your convenience, you should take full advantage of it.

As for the workout, begin swimming for 20 to 30 minutes. Be mindful of your technique and try to maintain a steady stroke pace. When your endurance improves, you can set a distance goal for yourself to make things interesting and a bit more challenging.