5 Morning Exercises To Torch Belly Fat All Day

Belly fat is comparable to that uninvited visitor who never wants to leave. Wake up, because it’s a brand new day and time to slim down. Colin Morrow, ACE CPT, NASM CES, TRX training specialist and senior fitness manager at The Edge Fitness Clubs is here to help with his go-to exercises that will burn calories and melt stubborn belly fat all day long.

Let’s chat a bit about this stubborn, unwanted visitor: belly fat. It’s frustrating that an oversized belly may be responsible for your clothes to no longer fit; but it’s extremely concerning that excess belly fat is harmful to your health. In fact, according to Harvard Health Publishing, 90% of most belly fat is subcutaneous, meaning it’s located just below the surface. The other 10% is visceral fat, which surrounds the internal organs. Visceral fat can cause colorectal cancer, asthma, breast cancer, cardiovascular disease, dementia, and more.

If you have excess belly fat, it’s essential to exercise to lower the circumference of your waistline. It’s recommended to perform a minimum of 30 minutes of moderately intense exercise just about every day. Colin tells us that the best time of day for this is in the morning.

Why Morning Exercise Matters

Every little bit helps when it comes to burning fat and slimming down. Colin suggests working out in the AM—for good reason.

“Your metabolism is primed after an overnight fast. A quick morning core session not only kicks your calorie burn into high gear but also “wakes up” the muscles you’ll use all day,” Colin explains, adding, “If you can handle it, do these fasted, you’ll accelerate fat mobilization. If you need a little fuel, a small protein shake or banana 15 minutes before works great.”

So without further ado, set your alarm clock for an early start in the morning; it’s time to be proactive! Colin outlines the best exercises to melt belly fat all day long.

7 Core Exercises That Strengthen Your Abs Without Crunches

Colin’s “Sunrise Favorite” Exercises To Melt Belly Fat

This is the routine you should do most days every week. Carve out approximately 10 to 12 minutes to complete it, and perform each move at a moderate to brisk pace, “enough to feel your core and lungs engaged but not so intense you’re gasping before breakfast,” Colin says.

Standing March and Reach

Stand tall with your feet planted hip-width. Lift your left knee up to hip height and reach your right arm overhead. Return to the start position. Repeat on the opposite side, continuing to march.

5 Quick Moves That Burn More Belly Fat Than a 30-Minute Walk

Windmill Stretch Into Reach

Stand tall with your feet planted just outside shoulder-width. Hold a light weight overhead in your right hand with your arm completely straight. Allow your left arm to hang down toward your left leg. Press your hips back and gradually rotate your torso. Reach your left hand toward your left foot. Gaze up at the weight overhead. Press through your hips to stand. Switch sides.

5 Cardio Moves Trainers Swear By for Burning Belly Fat Fast

Rotational Overhead Band Press

Anchor a resistance band at chest level. Take hold of the end with both hands, taking a perpendicular stance to the anchor point. Hold the band by your chest with bent elbows and feet shoulder-distance apart. Rotate your torso toward the anchor point. Use control to rotate back toward the center. Press the band overhead as you extend your arms. Lower the resistance band to chest level.

Alternating Standing Knee-Drive

Stand tall with your feet placed hip-distance apart. Hold a set of light dumbbells at chest level or at your sides. Drive your left knee to your chest, keeping your core activated. Lower with control. Drive your right knee to your chest. Continue alternating knee drives.

RELATED: 7 Standing Exercises That Shrink Belly Fat Fast6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Tall Plank To Standing