5 Best Daily Exercises To Melt Visceral Fat

Real talk: Taking charge of your health and torching stubborn belly fat is easier said than done. Fortunately, we here at Eat This, Not That! empathize with those struggling to lose weight. That's why we spoke with Rose McNulty, CPT, NASM-certified personal trainer and nutrition coach with Garage Gym Reviews, who unveils the five best daily exercises to melt visceral fat for good so you can achieve the lean and toned physique you've always desired.

According to a 2017 study published in the peer-reviewed journal PLOS One, visceral fat—the belly fat you can't see since it's hidden deep inside your stomach—spikes your risk of several cardiometabolic risk factors such as high blood pressure, insulin resistance, and heart disease (the top cause of mortality worldwide, according to the World Health Organization).

"Visceral fat, or the fat that accumulates around your internal organs, is a dangerous thing to carry around. Even in thin people, carrying a lot of visceral fat has been linked to poor health, including conditions like type 2 diabetes and heart disease," says McNulty.

While losing weight and reducing belly fat can be challenging, we have excellent news: Incorporating the following exercises in your fitness routine can help you effectively incinerate visceral fat and shrink your waistline, revealing a slimmer, healthier you. Keep reading to discover the exercises and transform your body from the inside out. When you're finished, look at the 7 Gut-Melting Exercises You Can Do in 10 Minutes or Less.

1 Running

Whether you prefer trail, road, or treadmill, making running a regular part of your exercise routine is a fantastic way to get your blood pumping and body sweating. Research shows that people who run more than five kilometers per week on average lose a significant amount of weight when combined with a healthy diet. So lace up your running shoes, hit the pavement, and watch that visceral fat melt away.

"Love it or hate it, running is arguably the most accessible form of classic cardio exercise," says McNulty. "Running a few times a week burns plenty of calories, and it can be done as an interval workout or a longer, steady-state workout."

2 HIIT Workouts

High-intensity interval training (HIIT) is a game-changer when it comes to burning stubborn visceral fat. These workouts involve short bursts of intense exercises followed by brief rest periods. According to a 2015 study, HIIT workouts can burn calories even after you finish your workout by increasing your metabolism for hours following exercising.

"HIIT has become immensely popular for two main reasons: 1) It doesn't take long to get a full HIIT workout in, and 2) HIIT workouts are super customizable and can be done whether you have a full gym at your disposal or nothing at all," states McNulty. "Also, HIIT has been shown to burn visceral fat, and it helps build muscle when done with strength-based exercises or weights."

3 Rowing

Rowing is an excellent full-body workout. Not only does it help you build strength and endurance, but it's also an effective cardio exercise that can help you reduce visceral fat.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"Rowing is a great option for daily exercise because it's a low-impact form of cardio that can be done in various ways. Like any cardio exercise, rowing can be done in high-intensity intervals or at moderate intensity over longer periods. This makes it adaptable to any schedule, and rowing is less taxing on your joints than running or HIIT," explains McNulty.

4 Kickboxing

Kickboxing is an excellent aerobic exercise that can alleviate stress and increase your calorie burn to melt away unwanted body fat. The combination of punches, kicks, and high-intensity movements engages your entire body, increases your heart rate, and helps you incinerate calories. A 2017 study shows kickboxers tend to have higher lean muscle mass and lower body fat percentages.

"You don't need access to a heavy bag to train like a kickboxer. Kickboxing workouts often incorporate typical exercises and either bag work or shadow boxing in rounds, usually around three minutes each. It doesn't sound like much time, but you'll be sweating before you know it. Kickboxing requires core strength as well as total-body strength," says McNulty.

5 Walking

Don't underestimate the power of walking when it comes to burning fat. Brisk walking can be a superb way to move your body and elevate the calories you burn daily. For example, a 2022 study published in Nutrients found that walking at all speeds supports weight loss. Keep in mind that you should aim for at least 30 minutes of brisk walking daily to reduce visceral fat. So lace up your sneakers, and get ready to rake in those steps.

"To get the most out of your walking, try doing intervals of speed walking and casual walking or walking on an incline to kick up the calorie burn and work your glutes," advises McNulty.