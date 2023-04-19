The Perfect 10-Minute Six-Pack Workout Without Weights

It's no secret that a toned, defined set of six-pack abs and tapered oblique muscles are the pinnacle of a fit appearance to your torso. Achieving this look requires a combination of proper nutrition for fat loss and weight maintenance. Additionally, you need to include resistance exercises that target your core. If you feel overwhelmed at the thought of going to a gym and using gym equipment, we have some good news for you. By having just the right 10-minute six-pack workout on deck that you can perform a few times a week, you can strengthen your core and build definition across the entire front of your torso—no equipment required.

The best six-pack workouts target not only your rectus abdominis muscles, but also your obliques, transverse abdominis, and muscles deep in your core that build stability across your lower and mid-stomach regions. Perform the following exercises for 10 repetitions, followed by 15 seconds of rest before moving to the next exercise. Complete two to three rounds of the circuit at least twice per week for the best results. Two rounds of the circuit should take roughly 10 minutes. If you have extra time, the third round is a nice bonus. If you are really on a tight schedule, completing one round is better than doing nothing.

We highly recommend alternating these with equipment-free cardio workouts every other day for a fat-burning, ab-shredding workout program. Keep reading to learn all about our 10-minute six-pack workout without equipment.

1 Bicycle Crunches

Bicycle crunches target your rectus abdominis and obliques through a combination of core flexion from raising your torso off the ground and rotation when you bring your elbow to the opposite knee.

To perform crunches, lie flat on your back with your hands behind your head, your elbows wide, and your knees bent. Lift your head, shoulders, and feet off the ground by engaging your core. Bring your left knee toward your chest while simultaneously twisting your upper body and bringing your right elbow toward the left knee as you extend your right leg straight as if pedaling a bicycle. Alternate sides, bringing your right knee toward your chest and your left elbow toward the right knee. Repeat for target repetitions on both sides.

2 Planks

Planks target your rectus abdominis, transverse abdominis, and obliques for a true "complete core" activation. Since this exercise is an isometric hold, you will perform sets of holds lasting for 30 to 45 seconds instead of tracking them as individual repetitions.

Start in a forearm plank position with your forearms on the floor and your feet planted hip-width distance apart. Engage your core and glutes, maintaining a braced spine from head to toe. Hold this position, keeping your body as still as possible. Focus on controlled breathing, and maintain the position for the entire duration of 30 to 45 seconds. Do not allow your hips to sag during the hold.

3 Russian Twists

As the name suggests, Russian twists involve rotational core movement. The exercise targets the rectus abdominis and your obliques. The Russian twist is an incredibly effective way to mobilize your spine and decrease stiffness. Use control throughout the set and do not "heave" yourself when performing.

To perform Russian twists, sit on the ground with your knees bent and your feet flat. Lift your feet off the ground, keep your feet together but do not cross your ankles, and balance on your glutes. Clasp your hands together, or simply hold them close together in front of your chest and engage your core. Twist your torso to the right, bringing your clasped hands toward your right hip. Rotate your torso to the left, bringing your hands toward your left hip. Repeat for the target repetitions.

4 Reverse Crunches

Reverse crunches hit multiple layers of core muscle, particularly the rectus abdominis and the transverse abdominis.

To begin, lie flat on your back with your arms at your sides, palms facing down. Engage your core, and lift your legs off the ground, bend your knees to a 90-degree angle. Use your lower abs to lift your hips off the ground, pulling your knees toward your chest. You can also kick your legs straight up for a bit more of a challenge. Lower your hips back to the ground using control. Repeat for the target repetitions.

5 Leg Raises

The leg raise is the last exercise in this 10-minute six-pack workout. This exercise can be a brutal but effective core floor move that hits your rectus abdominis and transverse abdominis. Use a short range of motion for more difficulty. The more you raise your legs, the less work goes into your core muscles due to improved leverage. That being said, keep your feet six inches off the floor at the bottom of each raise, and roughly 18 inches at the top of the movement.

To perform leg raises, lie flat on your back with your arms at your sides and your palms facing down. Engage your core, and lift your legs off the ground, keeping them straight and pinched together.

Raise your legs until they are roughly 18 inches off the ground, keeping them straight. Lower your legs back down with control, stopping roughly six inches above the ground to keep the tension in your abs. Repeat for the target repetitions.