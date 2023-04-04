The 10-Minute Workout To Lose Belly Fat & Sculpt Abs in a Month

Belly fat is one of the most stubborn areas to trim down. Your best bet is to combine a healthy diet for fat loss with intense workouts to burn fat and tone up your muscles for beach season. If you are pressed for time, don't worry. You don't need to spend countless hours at the gym to achieve the results you want. In fact, just three 10-minute workouts per week can tip the scales in your favor and help you lose belly fat in 30 days or less.

You need to push yourself as hard as possible with your arm and leg exercises during the 10 minutes. I recommend warming up beforehand if you have time and stretching afterward. However, during the 10 minutes, it should be all-out pushing. Perform each exercise for 45 seconds. Rest for 15 seconds. Repeat the circuit two times for a total of 10 minutes of work. For extra fat loss, add additional rounds.

1 Skipping Rope

Skipping rope is amazing cardio and allows you to boost your metabolism when performed all out. Skip rope as hard as possible using double-leg jumps for the full 45 seconds. If you fatigue, do alternating leg skips as you twist the rope. If you cannot jump rope, opt for jumping jacks instead.

2 Jump Squats

Jump squats are a great metabolic boost. Utilizing the major muscle groups in your lower body, jump squats burn a ton of calories and require maximal effort to perform for the full 45 seconds. When jump squatting, land evenly on your feet, and absorb your force with a quarter squat motion. Do not allow your knees to cave inward as you land. If you fatigue, you can regress to regular squats. Just do not stop moving for 45 seconds, and keep the workout flowing.

3 Pushups

Pushups blast your upper body and core, giving your lower body some recovery from the prior two exercises while you keep the pace going with your upper body. This is a great exercise if you want to lose belly fat. If you need to make it easier, elevate your hands or lower your knees to the floor. To increase difficulty, add an explosive clap between each repetition. Aim to find a rhythmic pace for the 45 seconds. Bonus points if you can perform more than 45 pushups without failure.

4 Sprints

When it comes to simple and effective ways to burn fat, never underestimate sprints. To sprint, find an open stretch of ground roughly 100 meters long, or a treadmill that has a maximal speed setting. Sprint back and forth for 45 seconds or at your maximum ability on the treadmill. Be sure to use the safety clip when cranking up the treadmill speed.

5 Burpees

No metabolic circuit would be complete without burpees. To put it simply, the burpee is a full-body power exercise that demands high-intensity effort to perform. Find an explosive rhythm, and aim to keep your burpee rate going at the same pace for the whole 45 seconds.

To perform burpees, jump up and reach your arms overhead. As you land, drop into a pushup position. Immediately bounce back to your feet, and jump up again for the next repetition.