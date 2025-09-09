5 Bodyweight Moves That Build Core Power Better Than Gym Equipment After 40

As you age, lean muscle mass naturally declines and recovery takes longer. If you don’t prioritize core strength in your workouts, simple daily movements like getting in and out of the shower or carrying groceries may lead to injury, says Kyle Peterson, CPT, dynamic personal trainer at Life Time South Jordan. To help, we’ve rounded up five bodyweight exercises that build core power even better than gym equipment after 40.

“Exercises that include a combination of movements through the frontal, sagittal, and horizontal planes will give the best results,” Peterson tells us.

5 Bodyweight Moves to Build Core Power After 40

Dead Bug

“Think about the cross-body muscle engagement and communication that’s going on as you’re [doing dead bugs] while your right arm and left leg are both extended, and your core is balancing your body through the extension,” Peterson says.

Lie flat on your back, arms extended toward the ceiling and knees lifted in a tabletop position. Press your back into the floor and engage your core. Lower one arm and the opposite leg. Return to the start position. Repeat on the other side and continue to alternate.

4 Simple Exercises That Build More Muscle Than Weight Training After 50

Bird Dog

Start on all fours. Extend your left arm and right leg. Hold for a moment before returning to the start position. Switch sides and continue to alternate.

This 8-Minute Core Routine Burns More Fat Than an Hour of Crunches After 50

Pushups

Start with a high plank with hands under your shoulders and your body straight. Bend your elbows and lower your chest toward the floor. Maintain a long, straight body as you lower. Press back up, straightening your arms.

RELATED: 3 Daily Movements That Keep Your Body 10 Years Younger After 446254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Squats

Stand tall, feet shoulder-width apart. Extend your arms before you or place your hands on your hips. Bend at the knees and hips to lower into a squat. Descend until your thighs are parallel to the floor. Press through your heels to return to standing.

The 60-Second Strength Test That Reveals Your True Fitness Age

Eccentric Pushups

“These can be done with bands, if an individual can’t do them with their body weight,” Peterson points out. “This movement is great for building back muscles. But what’s often overlooked is the massive core engagement required to keep a body from swaying back to forth as you slowly lower yourself away from the bar.”

Assume a high plank with hands under your shoulders and body straight from head to heels. Bend your elbows as you gradually lower your chest toward the ground. Once your chest is just over the floor, drop your knees to the floor if necessary and press back up swiftly.

Looking for easy ways to lose fat? Here’s How Long Your Walking Workout Should Be To Shrink Belly Fat.