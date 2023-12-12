The 10-Move Standing Ab Workout To Get Fit & Lean

An incredibly common area of the body people want to train, tighten, and sculpt is the abdominals. This is because many individuals aim to melt excess body fat and reveal a flatter, more toned midsection. If you're trying to get fit and lean, then we have just the 10-move standing ab workout for you.

There are plenty of ab movements you can add to your routine—that includes standing ab exercises. Within this standing ab workout, you can use a combination of your body weight, resistance bands, balls, and weights for an effective, well-rounded routine that gets results. We recommend performing this series either one exercise at a time, or two paired back to back before moving on to the next one.

If you're ready to get started, keep reading to learn all about the best 10-move standing ab workout your routine has been missing. And when you're finished, be sure to check out The #1 Daily Chair Yoga Workout To Shrink Belly Fat.

Barbell Landmine Rotations

This 10-move standing ab workout kicks off with the barbell landmine rotation. To perform landmine rotations, put a barbell inside a landmine attachment. Grip the end of the barbell with both hands, and hold it out in front of you with your feet shoulder-width distance apart. Keep your core tight as you rotate the bar toward one side of your body while pivoting both feet in that direction. Leading with your hips and shoulders, rotate the bar to the opposite side, all while keeping that tension in your core. Complete three sets of eight to 10 reps per side.

RELATED: A 69-Year-Old Trainer Shares the 7 Fitness Habits That Keep Her Looking 25

Standing Band Crunches

Get started by wrapping a resistance band around and tying a knot over a sturdy pole or beam above you. Stand below the band, grab it with both hands, and pull it down to your chest. Keep your core tight and your legs straight as you perform a standing crunch. Curl down, and flex your abs hard at the bottom. Complete three sets of 15 to 20 reps.

Band Low to High Chops

Wrap a resistance band around a sturdy beam or pole on the floor. Grab the end of the band, and take a step or two away from the pole. With your feet shoulder-width apart and your hips square, turn your hips and shoulders toward the band. Make sure your core is tight as you rotate diagonally up toward the ceiling and keep your arms straight. Flex your obliques at the top of the movement, then return to the starting position before performing another rep. Complete three sets of 10 reps per side.

Split Stance Dumbbell Rows

Get into a staggered stance position with one foot forward and the other one out to the side behind you. Grab a dumbbell, and hold it on the side of the leg that's straight. Keeping your chest tall and your core tight, bend forward at the waist about 45 degrees with your arm fully extended. Lead with your elbow, and begin pulling the weight toward your hips, squeezing your lat at the end to finish. Straighten your arm fully, getting a full stretch in your shoulder blade at the end before performing another rep. Complete three sets of 10 reps per side.

RELATED: 10 Common Nighttime Habits That Can Make You Gain Weight

Dumbbell Windmills

Grab a dumbbell and press it over your head, locking out your arm. Plant your feet just outside of shoulder-width with your toes pointed away from your working arm. Keeping your core tight and your chest tall, push your hip toward the direction of your locked-out arm while reaching down toward the floor with your other hand. Maintain eye contact with your arm. Keep the arm with the weight in it high at all times. Lower as far as you can without compensating with your lower back, then drive your hips forward to return to starting position. Complete three sets of five reps per side.

Dumbbell Skier + Punch

Next up in this standing ab workout is the dumbbell skier + punch. For this exercise, hold the dumbbells right by your sides. Pull the dumbbells back, and swing them up in front of you using your hips. Next, "punch" them forward, then pull them back to you. Straighten your arms down to your side, and repeat. Complete three sets of 10 to 15 reps.

RELATED: 5 Best At-Home Workouts To Shrink & Tone Love Handles

Medicine Ball Rotational Slams

For this exercise, grab a giant medicine ball, and position your feet outside shoulder width. Keeping your chest tall and core tight, bring the ball over your head toward one side in an arc-like fashion, slamming the ball down hard onto the floor. Flex your abs as you do this, then catch the ball and bring it over your head in the other direction. Complete three sets of eight to 10 reps.

Medicine Ball Slams

With your feet shoulder-width distance apart, grab a jumbo medicine ball. Raise it above your head, then slam the weight down onto the floor while flexing your abs hard as you finish. Squat with a straight back to pick the ball up before performing another rep. Complete three sets of 15 reps.

RELATED: 5 Best Morning Workouts To Speed Up Weight Loss

Band Rotation Chops

Tie the band around a sturdy beam, and take a step out to the side to create tension. Hold the end of the band with both hands utilizing a pronated (overhand) grip. Make sure your feet are spread out wide. Keep your core tight as you rotate the band across your body from your upper back. Flex your obliques during the entire range of motion, then return to the starting position. Complete three sets of 15 reps per side.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Farmer's Walk

This 10-move standing ab workout wraps up with the farmer's walk. Begin the exercise with a heavy dumbbell or kettlebell in each hand by your sides. With a tall chest, tight core, neutral spine, and braced abs, start walking. Once you complete the prescribed distance, turn around, and walk back to the start. Complete three sets of 20 to 50-meter walks.