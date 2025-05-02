11 Best New Costco Deals for May

The start of a new month means different things to different people, but to Costco shoppers, it signifies a significant change: new deals and ways to save in their warehouses and online! This month, there are so many great offers at your local store, some that can be taken advantage of with the click of your mouse. Here are 11 of the best new Costco deals for May.

Kirkland Signature Chunk Chicken Breast

Kirkland Signature Chunk Chicken Breast packs, which come with six cans of the warehouse's trademark canned chicken, are on sale. Take $2 off in the warehouse or online until May 11 and use it to make chicken salad, quesadillas, soups, and casseroles.

Perfect Bar Refrigerated Organic Protein Bar, Variety, 12-count

Every time I go to Costco, I stock up on Perfect Bars. On a regular day, they are way cheaper at the warehouse than anywhere else. Currently, the variety pack, which comes with six peanut butter and six chocolate chip refrigerated protein bars, is $6 off – a total steal.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

24oz Starbucks Tumbler Set with Iced Coffee K-Cups, 2-pack

This two-pack of Starbucks Tumblers is perfect for iced drinks all summer long and makes an excellent gift for teachers. It is $10 off now until May 11. Each set comes with BPA-free Tritan straws and six iced coffee K-Cups.

Igloo IMX 70-quart Cooler

Just in time for summer, this 70-quart Igloo IMX Cooler is on major sale. The lightweight, heavy-duty insulated cooler features many great built-in amenities, including a bottle opener, cup holders, a lockable lid, a fish ruler, and a wire basket. Get it for $30 off.

Popcornopolis Ultimate Classic Assorted Tall Cones, Variety, 24-count

This Popcornopolis Ultimate Classic Assorted Tall Cones set comes with 24 cones of gourmet popcorn, six cones each of traditional Caramel Corn, Cheddar Cheese, Kettle Corn, and Zebra, a blend of rich caramel and decadent chocolate flavored stripes. Get it online for $15 off.

Nielsen Massey Mexican Pure Vanilla Extract, 2-Pack

Whenever this gourmet vanilla extract brand goes on sale, I stock up. Nielsen Massey Mexican Pure Vanilla Extract, 2-pack (8 oz. each) is $11 off, bringing the online price down to $43.99. And don't worry about it going bad. The bottles have a 3-year shelf life.

Starbucks K-Cups

Coffee is getting more expensive due to President Donald Trump's tariffs. Luckily, to offset the price increase, all varieties of Starbucks K-Cups, including Starbucks Pike Place Medium Roast K-Cup, 72-count, are on sale. Take $8 off through May 11.

Bounty Advanced Paper Towels, 2-Ply, 103 Sheets, 12-count

I just stocked up on Bounty Advanced Paper Towels, 2-Ply, 103 Sheets, 12-count. Currently, the value pack is $5.60 off.

Tide Ultra Concentrated Liquid Laundry Detergent

It's also a good time to stock up your laundry room. Tide Ultra Concentrated Liquid Laundry Detergent, filled with enough detergent for 152 loads, is $5 off.

Nongshim, Hot & Spicy Ramyun Noodle Bowl

With the major tariffs in Asian countries, expect the price of noodles and ramen kits to go up. It's not a bad idea to stock up on them now. Nongshim, Hot & Spicy Ramyun Noodle Bowl, 3.03 oz, 18-count is currently $4 off.

Happy Mother's Day Charcuterie Board

If you haven't ordered mom a Mother's Day Gift, this cured meats and cheese board will fulfill her savory cravings. The bamboo cutting board comes with delicious snacks, including Feridies Happy Hour Heat Snack Mix, Glacier Ridge Farms Smoked Gouda Cheese Spread, Valley Lahvosh Sesame Rounds Crackers, and Napa Valley Stone Ground Mustard, as well as sweets like Bonne Maman Preserves and St. Germain Palmiers Pastries. Get it for $39.99, including shipping, after $10 off.