As men enter their 40s, 50s, and beyond, they face an inevitable road block: sarcopenia, the natural loss of lean muscle. Physical activity levels also tend to decline, so their muscles aren’t challenged in a crucial way. Without regular resistance training, lean muscle decreases at a rate of 3% to 8% every decade after 30. That’s why it’s essential to maximize your fitness routine to protect your supply of muscle—and we have nine key exercises that will help you do exactly that.

“After 50, men start to lose muscle quickly, and strength training is the only way to slow that down. Cardio is good for the heart, but it doesn’t keep muscles strong,” says Denise Chakoian, Rhode Island certified fitness trainer and owner of Core Cycle and Fitness LaGree. “Lifting weights or using bodyweight moves makes daily tasks easier and lowers the chance of falls or injuries. Keeping muscle also helps the body burn more calories, which supports weight control and overall health.”

Although your schedule may be fast-paced and demanding, it’s critical to maintain an active, healthy lifestyle.

“The importance of your physical fitness extends beyond mere physical appearance, as regular exercise and physical activity have been proven to offer abundant benefits for both the body and the mind,” says Daisean Brewster (AAAI/ISMA certified) with Blink Fitness.

Prioritizing resistance training—specifically, compound exercises that engage more than one muscle group at a time—is key as you age.

“Resistance training stimulates the production of growth hormone and testosterone, promoting muscle growth and preventing muscle loss,” Brewster tells us. “Additionally, resistance training enhances bone density, improves joint health, and increases metabolism, resulting in a more efficient energy expenditure.”

9 Essential Exercises for Men To Prevent Muscle Loss After 50

Below, experts break down the most essential exercises every man should do after 50 to keep their body fit and strong.

“These exercises should be done two to three times per week, with a rest day in between to let muscles recover,” Chakoian says. “Consistency matters more than intensity at first, so sticking to the routine is key. Most men notice progress in strength, energy, and muscle tone within six to eight weeks.”

Squats

Stand tall, feet shoulder-width apart. Extend your arms ahead of you or place your hands on your hips. Bend at the knees and hips to lower into a squat, descending until your thighs are parallel to the floor. Press through your heels to return to standing. Perform 3 sets of 10 to 12 reps.

Deadlifts

Stand tall, feet hip-width apart, holding a dumbbell in each hand. Bend your knees slightly and hold the weights in front of your thighs. Press your hips back as you lower the dumbbells down your leg. Maintain a straight back as you do so. Perform 3 sets of 6 to 8 reps.

Pushups

Assume a high plank position with your hands under your shoulders and your body straight. Bend your elbows and lower your chest toward the floor. Maintain a long, straight body as you lower. Press back up, straightening your arms. Perform 3 sets of 8 to 12 reps.

Overhead Press

Hold a dumbbell in each hand at shoulder level, palms facing inward. Press the weights overhead, extending your arms. Use control as you lower the weights to shoulder height. Perform 3 sets of 8 to 10 reps.

Band Rows

​​Anchor a resistance band at chest level. Stand tall, facing the anchor point. Hold the handles with both hands. Bend your elbows and pull the band toward your body. Squeeze your shoulder blades together. Extend your arms back to the start position. Perform 3 sets of 10 to 12 reps.

Lunges

Stand tall, feet parallel, hip-width apart. Step one foot forward. Bring your hands to your hips. Engage your core as you bend your knees, lowering to form 90-degree bends in both legs. Keep your upper body straight. Press through your front heel and the ball of your back foot to rise back up. Perform 3 sets of 8 reps per leg.

Plank Holds

Assume a forearm plank with your forearms on the floor—elbows under your shoulders—and body straight from head to heels. Engage your legs, glutes, and core. Complete 3 sets of 30 to 60-second holds.

Bench Presses

Lie flat on your back on a workout bench, feet flat on the ground. Grip the barbell just outside shoulder-width. Lower the barbell toward your chest, maintaining a 45-degree angle with your elbows. Press the barbell back up until your arms are straight. Perform 3 sets of 12 reps.

Pull-ups