This 140-Calorie Dunkin' Coffee 'Tastes Like a Pumpkin Sugar Cookie'

Let's be honest: It's not officially fall until you've hopped on the pumpkin bandwagon. Pumpkin spice season is the time of year to indulge in the best flavors of the season, and what better way to do so than sprucing up your morning cup of joe? TikTok user SmallerSam_PCOS is here to help with her go-to Dunkin' Pumpkin Coffee hack that delivers all the cozy vibes of this time of year.

Sam claims this tasty cold brew is approximately 140 calories, so you can still indulge without straying from your weight-loss efforts. And the best part? It "tastes like a pumpkin sugar cookie!"

This Dunkin' Pumpkin Coffee Is Low-Calorie and Perfect for Weight Loss

In her video, TikToker Sam explains, "It's a medium cold brew with two pumpkin swirls, two shots of toasted almond, two shots of skim milk, and three Splendas."

Sam's TikTok fans and followers are here for this delicious seasonal beverage, with one commenting, "I'm obsessed with your content," and another requesting, "Please do some other Dunkin' options for low-cal iced coffee."

Dunkin' makes it easy for customers to stick to their calorie budget. A medium-sized cold brew coffee is just five calories on its own, and the brand's flavor shots for a medium-sized drink can be anywhere from five to 10 calories. So, before you head on a Dunkin' run, you can map out how to customize it to best suit your needs.

What makes Sam's Dunkin' Pumpkin Coffee a standout option for weight loss goes beyond the calorie count. When you want to lose weight sustainably, you need "treats" to look forward to without feeling guilty for indulging in them. Whether you're out and about running errands or heading to work, this fall-inspired beverage won't break the calorie bank and will help you enjoy the seasonal fun.