26 Best Pumpkin Spice Grocery Products of 2024

For many people, the fall season is marked by cooler temperatures, the leaves changing color, and the sun setting earlier. For others, there's no stronger indication of autumn than the onslaught of pumpkin spice products.

The phenomenon that is pumpkin spice season typically kicks off in August, most notably when coffee chains like Starbucks drop their fall menus, which feature highly anticipated seasonal beverages like the iconic Pumpkin Spice Latte. Grocery stores also begin to roll out items starring the beloved spice blend, which is usually a combination of ground cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, cloves, and sometimes allspice.

Now that it's September, supermarkets are chock-full of pumpkin spice products that run the gamut from baked goods to dairy products to coffee varieties. Whether you're looking to put a fall twist on your morning yogurt or enjoy a seasonal dessert, we've got you covered with the 27 best pumpkin spice groceries you can score this year.

Pumpkin Spice Oreos

Nutrition : (Per 2 Cookies)

Calories : 150

Fat : 7 g (Saturated Fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 80 mg

Carbs : 20 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 11 g)

Protein : <1 g



Oreo first debuted its Pumpkin Spice Oreos in 2014 and has re-released the popular fall flavor multiple times since then. Now, pumpkin spice fans can rejoice because the seasonal sandwich cookie is back. Each Oreo features two Golden base cakes and a layer of pumpkin spice-flavored cream.

$5.29 at Amazon Buy Now

Pumpkin Spice Milanos



Nutrition : (Per 2 Cookies)

Calories : 130

Fat : 7 g (Saturated Fat: 4 g)

Sodium : 40 mg

Carbs : 16 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 10 g)

Protein : 1 g



While Milano is best known as a milk chocolate-filled sandwich cookie, Pepperidge Farm has offered it in other creative flavors, too, including pumpkin spice. This limited-edition item includes the brand's signature butter cookies sandwiching a layer of milk chocolate flavored with pumpkin spice.

$4.59 at Amazon Buy Now

Pumpkin Spice Cheerios

Nutrition : (Per 1 Cup)

Calories : 140

Fat : 2.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 150 mg

Carbs : 29 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 11 g)

Protein : 3 g



Grab a bowl, a spoon, and your milk of choice. Cheerios has entered fall mode. You can now snag box of the brand's limited-edition Pumpkin Spice Cheerios, which feature the iconic blend of cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves that pumpkin spice lovers know and love.

$5.79 at Amazon Buy Now

Fancypants Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies

Nutrition : (Per 4 Cookies)

Calories : 130

Fat : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 4 g)

Sodium : 170 mg

Carbs : 19 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 12 g)

Protein : 2 g



Calling all crispy cookie fans! Fancypants gives classic chocolate chip cookies the pumpkin spice treatment with its new Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies. These feature organic pumpkin, Belgian-style chocolate chips, and fall spices. The non-GMO cookies are also made with the brand's signature ingredients, which include real butter, eggs, sugar, King Arthur Baking Company's flour, and upcycled oat flour.

$19.99/3-pack at Fancypants Buy Now

Tate's Pumpkin Spice Cookies



Nutrition : (Per 2 Cookies)

Calories : 140

Fat : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 4 g)

Sodium : 160 mg

Carbs : 19 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 12 g)

Protein : 2 g



Tate's, the Southhampton, N.Y.-based baked goods brand known for its thin and crispy cookies, is now offering a seasonal favorite: Pumpkin Spice Cookies. For additional sweetness, these limited-edition cookies are studded with white chocolate chips.

$5.55 at Amazon Buy Now

Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew Coffee Concentrate



Nutrition : (Per 3/4 Cup)

Calories : 15

Fat : 0 g

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 3 g

Protein : 1 g



Instead of venturing over to Starbucks, why not pour the chain's beloved brew right into your cup without leaving your home? Coffee fans can score Starbucks' limited-edition Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew Coffee Concentrate, which is made with 100% Arabica coffee and notes of pumpkin, cinnamon, and nutmeg.

$7.98 at Amazon Buy Now

Starbucks Pumpkin Spice K-Cups



Nutrition information unavailable.



If K-cups are your coffee brewing method of choice, you can still be in on the pumpkin spice fun with these limited-edition Starbucks K-cup pods, which come in 32-count boxes. Just add your go-to milk or creamer and enjoy the sweet spice notes of fall!

$20.90 at Amazon Buy Now

Twinings Pumpkin Spice Chai



Nutrition information unavailable.



Not a coffee drinker? Not a problem. Brew yourself a cup of Twinings' Pumpkin Spice Chai, a black tea featuring flavors of pumpkin, cinnamon, cloves, ginger, nutmeg, and allspice. Then, add some hot milk to transform this aromatic elixir into a cozy autumnal chai latte.

$6.49 at Amazon Buy Now

Swiss Miss Pumpkin Spice Hot Chocolate



Nutrition : (Per 1 Envelope)

Calories : 160

Fat : 2.5 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 170 mg

Carbs : 34 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 28 g)

Protein : 1 g



Grab your go-to mug and boil some water or milk. Swiss Miss is here to help you get in the fall spirit with its sweet and spiced hot cocoa mix. Just don't forget the marshmallows and whipped cream!

$13.50/2-pack at Amazon Buy Now

Torani Pumpkin Spice Syrup



Nutrition information unavailable.



If you'd prefer to transform your kitchen into a café and customize your fall beverage, consider opting for a pumpkin spice syrup, such as Torani's. Add this product to mochas, lattes, cappuccinos, milkshakes, desserts, and more!

$18.50 at Amazon Buy Now

Purely Elizabeth Pumpkin Cinnamon Granola



Nutrition : (Per 1/3 cup)

Calories : 130

Fat : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 3.5 g)

Sodium : 135 mg

Carbs : 17 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 3 g



Snag your favorite yogurt and a spoon because you're going to want to make a fall-festive parfait. Purely Elizabeth offers a Pumpkin Cinnamon Granola made with organic oats, seeds, ancient gains, coconut oil, and sustainably sourced coconut sugar. The vegan, non-GMO product is also free of artificial flavors and gluten.

$14.99 at Amazon Buy Now

Premier Protein Pumpkin Spice

Nutrition : (Per 1 Shake)

Calories : 160

Fat : 3 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 230 mg

Carbs : 4 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 30 g



If you're looking to up your protein intake while still enjoying the flavors of fall, Premier's Pumpkin Spice Protein Shake accomplishes both goals. Each shake contains 30 grams of protein, along with "notes of warm fall spices to make this protein shake feel like autumn bliss," according to the product description.

$31.98/12-pack at Amazon Buy Now

KIND Chocolate Pumpkin Spice Thins

Nutrition : (Per 1 Bar)

Calories : 100

Fat : 7 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 45 mg

Carbs : 10 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 2 g



Chocolate, nuts, and pumpkin spice come together in this fall-friendly treat. KIND's Chocolate Pumpkin Spice Thins are filled with almonds, peanuts, and spices, dipped in chocolate, and finished off with a chocolate drizzle for even more sweetness.

$7.99 at Amazon BuyNow

Chobani Pumpkin Spice Creamer

Nutrition : (Per 1 Tbsp)

Calories : 35

Fat : 1.5 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 10 mg

Carbs : 5 g (Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 0 g



Fall started especially early for Chobani, which launched its pumpkin spice lineup in July. Among the several seasonal dairy products you can score is the popular Pumpkin Spice Coffee Creamer, which is made with milk, cream, cane sugar, and natural flavors.

$4.28 at Walmart Buy Now

Califia Farms Pumpkin Spice Oat Barista Blend



Nutrition : (Per 8-oz. Serving)

Calories : 150

Fat : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 110 mg

Carbs : 23 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 15 g)

Protein : 1 g



If you're on the hunt for a non-dairy, autumnal option to add to your coffee, Califia Farms offers an oat milk made with pumpkin purée. Steam or froth this oat milk, add it to your espresso, and sprinkle with some cinnamon on top to create your very own dairy-free PSL.

$4.99 at Amazon Buy Now

Sweet Loren's Pumpkin Spice Cookie Dough

Nutrition : (Per 1 Cookie)

Calories : 100

Fat : 4 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 45 mg

Carbs : 14 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 8 g)

Protein : 2 g



The fall marks the start of baking season, and what better way to celebrate than by whipping up a pumpkin spice-flavored treat? Sweet Loren's Pumpkin Spice Cookie Dough is back and contains a blend of sweet pumpkin and warm spices. As a bonus, it's also non-GMO, plant-based, gluten-free, and free of the top 14 allergens, including peanuts and tree nuts.

$6.49 at Amazon Buy Now

Krusteaz Pumpkin Spice Muffin Mix

Nutrition : (Per 2 Muffins)

Calories : 280

Fat : 3.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 460 mg

Carbs : 60 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 38 g)

Protein : 2 g



Looking for a brunch-friendly treat? Muffins are a tried-and-true crowd pleaser. To make these, all you need is 2/3 of a cup of water, 1/4 of a cup of vegetable oil, and two eggs. Bake until golden-grown and customize these muffins with your choice of topping—icing, cinnamon and powdered sugar, walnuts, chocolate chips—the possibilities are endless.

$24.34/3-pack at Amazon Buy Now

Planters Pumpkin Spice Almonds



Nutrition (Per 1-oz. Serving) :

Calories : 160

Fat : 12 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 20 mg

Carbs : 9 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 5 g



Consider a fall-flavored addition to your trail mix and baked goods. Planters just brought back its Pumpkin Spice Almonds, which are roasted and tossed in pumpkin spices and sea salt. These seasonal nuts also return alongside Planters' Apple Cider Donut Cashews.

$7.99 at Amazon Buy Now

Pepperidge Farm Pumpkin Spice Swirl Bread



Nutrition (Per 1 slice) :

Calories : 110

Fat : 1.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 120 mg

Carbs : 22 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 7 g)

Protein : 4 g



Spice up your morning toast game with this returning favorite from Pepperidge Farm. This product hit the shelves more than a decade ago and consists of thick slices of bread swirled with pumpkin spice flavor. Pop it in the toaster and slather it with butter or transform it into a fall French toast.

at Kroger Buy Now

Frosted Pumpkin Pie Pop-Tarts

Nutrition : (Per 2 Pastries)

Calories : 380

Fat : 10 g (Saturated Fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 330 mg

Carbs : 69 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 28 g)

Protein : 4 g



Whether you pop them in the toaster or eat them straight out of their package, there's no denying the love people have for Pop-Tarts. And now, you can enjoy the brand's Frosted Pumpkin Pie flavor, which has pumpkin pie filling, frosting, and autumnal sprinkles.

$13.38 at Amazon BuyNow

Lesser Evil Pumpkin Spice Popcorn

Nutrition : (Per 2 Cups)

Calories : 110

Fat : 4.5 g (Saturated Fat: 3.5 g)

Sodium : 75 mg

Carbs : 18 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 2 g



Throw a cozy movie night this season, with some festive treats in tow, of course. Lesser Evil just brought its Pumpkin Spice Popcorn—one of the brand's most popular seasonal flavors. This organic, non-GMO popcorn contains a combination of organic extra virgin coconut oil, aromatic spices, and a hint of salt to deliver a sweet and salty seasonal snack.

$3.50 at Amazon Buy Now

Pumpkin Spice RXBars



Nutrition : (Per 1 Bar)

Calories : 210

Fat : 8 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 125 mg

Carbs : 23 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 17 g)

Protein : 12 g



For a protein-packed snack with minimal ingredients, RXBar delivers. The pumpkin spice flavor contains just three egg whites, six almonds, five cashews, and two dates, as highlighted on the label. Just one bar clocks in at 12 grams of protein.

$10.99 at Amazon Buy Now

Ellenos Pumpkin Pie Greek Yogurt



Nutrition : (Per 1 Container)

Calories : 330

Fat : 13 g (Saturated Fat: 8 g)

Sodium : 120 mg

Carbs : 42 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 31 g)

Protein : 15 g



Seattle-based Greek yogurt brand Ellenos transforms the humble pumpkin pie into a creamy, crunchy yogurt treat. The brand's pumpkin pie-flavored Greek yogurt is layered with pumpkin purée, brown sugar, and pumpkin pie spices. For the final touch, the cup's top compartment features a pumpkin cookie crumble that you can pour to your heart's content.

$3.50 at Amazon Buy Now

Good Culture Pumpkin & Spice Cottage Cheese



Nutrition information unavailable.



With all of the hype cottage cheese has been getting over the last year, it's no surprise that there's now a new pumpkin spice option. Good Culture's organic Pumpkin & Spice Cottage Cheese is exclusively available at Whole Foods and features real pumpkin, live and active cultures, and 16 grams of protein per serving.

$2 at Amazon Buy Now

Werther's Pumpkin Spice Soft Caramels

Nutrition : (Per 5 Pieces)

Calories : 140

Fat : 5 g (Saturated Fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 75 mg

Carbs : 23 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 12 g)

Protein : 1 g



Werther's seasonal Harvest Caramel line is back, which means you can finally sink your teeth into the brand's soft and chewy Pumpkin Spice Caramels. Other seasonal options include the Caramel Apple Soft Pull, Caramel Apple Creamy Filled, Caramel Apple Hard Candy, Maple Crème, and Cinnamon Crème.

$21.99/3-pack at Amazon Buy Now

McCormick Pumpkin Pie Spice



Nutrition information unavailable.



Finally, it's the spice blend that started it all: Pumpkin Pie Spice. If you'd prefer to make your own pumpkin spice creation, this item has you covered. Sprinkle the beloved blend onto sweet treats, your morning latte, or savory dishes like roasted sweet potatoes.