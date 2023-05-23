A well-defined, tapered waistline is a coveted aspect of an ideal male physique. The "tapered" appearance or classic "V-taper" look comes from building broad, wide shoulders and sculpting a smaller waistline so that these two parts of your body create a striking contrast. Whether you're gearing up for beach season or simply want to add more muscle to your frame and work on your figure, we spoke with a fitness pro who shares the ultimate 15-minute workout for a tapered waist you'll want to add to your routine.

Let's get one thing straight: Getting fit isn't only about turning heads at the beach. It's about feeling completely comfortable, confident, and happy in your clothes and boosting your overall health. According to Harvard Health Publishing, your shoulders play a vital role in both your independence and mobility. A healthy, strong set of shoulders helps you do everyday tasks such as carrying grocery bags, lifting heavy boxes and items, completing household chores, and even driving. In addition, having a toned, trim midsection boosts your stability and balance, helps you maintain a healthy lower back, and improves your posture, Harvard Health Publishing explains. Plus, so many daily activities, hobbies, and sports will benefit from strengthening your core muscles.

Now, if you're looking to get your body into excellent shape, consider this 15-minute workout for a tapered waist, brought to you by Tyler Read, the founder of PTPioneer.com and a personal trainer who's been in the health and fitness world for the past 15 years. Read tells Eat This, Not That!, "While a tapered waist is often considered physically desirable from an aesthetic standpoint, your waist-to-hip ratio is also a good predictor of many metabolic health outcomes, so in general, reducing your waist size improves health if you are currently overweight." He adds, "Building overall muscle with resistance exercises and maintaining a modest caloric deficit are the most effective ways to slim down overall, which leads to a tapered waist."

1 Squats

This compound exercise starts with you planting your feet hip-width distance apart. Extend your arms out straight in front of you or keep your hands at your heart's center. Next, hinge your hips back and bend both knees as you descend into a squat. Activate your core as you do so. Lower until your thighs reach a parallel position to the ground. Then, press through both feet in order to return to the starting position. Complete three sets of 15 reps.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

2 Pushups

Pushups begin by assuming all fours with your hands below your shoulders and your body forming a straight line from your head to your toes. Bend both elbows to descend toward the floor, keeping them close to your body. Then, press yourself back up to return to the starting position. Complete three sets of 15 reps.

3 Lunges

This is another stellar bodyweight exercise that'll help you achieve a tapered waist. According to PureGym, the lunge activates your core, along with your hamstrings, quads, and glutes.

To perform a forward lunge, place your feet shoulder-width distance apart. Bring one leg forward, and bend both knees as you descend into a lunge. Make sure your upper body remains straight and your front knee doesn't go beyond your toes. Press yourself back up through your front heel to complete one rep. Then, step forward with your opposite foot, and go through the same motion. Complete three sets of 15 reps.

4 Dumbbell Rows

To initiate the dumbbell row, grab two dumbbells with a neutral grip. Press your hips back, and bring your body forward so your torso forms a 45-degree angle, PureGym instructs. Both arms should hang by your sides while holding the weights. Next, activate your core, and bring your elbows back as you "row" the weights up toward your torso. Bring the dumbbells all the way up until your triceps form a parallel position to the floor. Then, gradually bring the weights back down to your sides. Complete three sets of 15 reps.

5 Bicycle Crunches

Get ready to fire up your core muscles with the bicycle crunch. This bodyweight move begins with you lying flat on your back on a workout mat. Your legs should be completely extended, and your hands should be positioned at the back of your head, but not interlaced, MasterClass explains. Activate your core, and crunch the left side of your body up so that your left elbow moves toward your right knee. Hold this position for a moment as you squeeze your abdominals, then repeat on your right side. Complete three sets of 15 reps.

6 Side Planks

Last but not least, this workout for a tapered waist wraps up with the side plank to put your core strength to work. You'll begin the exercise by assuming the side plank position; one forearm should be on the floor, your hips off the ground, and your feet should be stacked. Complete three sets of 30-second holds for each side.