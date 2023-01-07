Many individuals have the goal of building up their upper body muscles to look totally ripped. That's all well and good, but if you want to achieve bigger, muscular shoulders—aka boulder shoulders—then you need to choose just the right strength training exercises. Grab a set of dumbbells, because we have the best 10-minute workout to help you sculpt boulder shoulders.

It's time to update your fitness routine and bump up the reps when it comes to lateral raises at different angles. After your shoulders have been thoroughly worked from the raises, you can finish them off with a pressing movement.

So set a timer for 10 minutes, and perform as many sets of the following exercises. Keep reading to learn how you can build up boulder shoulders, and next up, don't miss The Best Workout To Build Bigger Arms in 30 Days.

1 Bent-Over Rear Delt Raise (x15 reps)

For bent-over rear delt raises, grab a pair of dumbbells and bend forward at the waist, keeping your chest tall and your back straight. With a tight core, bring your arms in front of you with a pronated (overhand) grip position. Leading with your wrists, pull the dumbbells back toward your body, and flex your rear delts hard at the top. Resist on the way back to the starting position before performing another rep. If you feel the tension in your neck and traps, shorten the range of motion so you maintain tension in your shoulders.

2 Dumbbell Lateral Raise (x15 reps)

Dumbbell lateral raises will have you holding a dumbbell in each hand. Stand with your head slightly tilted back and your chest tall. Begin the exercise by bringing the weights up and out to your sides, where your arms are parallel to the floor. Flex your shoulders at the top of the motion, then, using control, lower the dumbbells. Maintain tension in your shoulders as you bring the weights back down.

3 Dumbbell Y-Raise (x10 reps)

Begin this next exercise by holding a pair of dumbbells at your side with your thumbs facing up. Keeping your core tight, raise the weights overhead in the 11 and 2 o'clock position, or in the shape of the letter "Y." Flex your delts hard at the top, then resist on the way back down to the starting position before performing another rep.

4 Dumbbell Scott Press (x10 reps)

For this final exercise, grab a pair of dumbbells and hold them in front of your face with your palms facing you. Begin the motion by driving your elbows as far back as you can in an arc motion, coming up only 3/4 of the way. Flex your shoulders hard at the end, then lower the weights back to the starting position before performing another rep.