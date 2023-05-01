Skip to content

The 1-Month Floor Workout for Washboard Abs

Create strength and definition in your core with five exercises.
Alexa Mellardo
By Alexa Mellardo
Published on May 1, 2023 | 3:00 PM

In order to achieve an impressively toned set of washboard abs, you need to turn healthy habits into a lifestyle. With beach season around the corner, you'll be pleased to hear that you can sculpt a slim, tight, and defined middle in just one month's time. We chatted with Tyler Read, the founder of PTPioneer.com and a personal trainer who's been involved in health and fitness for the past 15 years, who shares the one-month floor workout for washboard abs that'll turn heads at the beach and beyond.

Training your core—which includes your stomach, pelvis, hips, and lower back—is crucial to ensuring all of these muscles can work together efficiently, the Mayo Clinic explains. This helps boost both your stability and balance. Many sports, hobbies, and daily tasks require a strong, stable core. The best part is, you don't need to carve out hours at the gym in order to build strength and definition in your abdominals.

Read's one-month routine outlines some of the best exercises that will help you reach your end game, and you can do them all at home (or wherever you may be). He explains, "Hitting your core with a variety of movements is the best way to get a sculpted midsection, since you are making sure all muscles in the area receive attention."

Along with sticking to a solid fitness regimen, you can't forget about diet. (After all, we did say you need to follow an all-around healthy lifestyle to see results.) According to Medical News Today, choosing the right foods can help speed up your metabolism, keep you feeling full, and promote a decrease in body fat. To inspire you for your next grocery store run, consider adding lean meats like beef and pork, poultry, fatty fish like salmon, eggs, fresh fruits, non-starchy veggies, beans and legumes, and unrefined grains to your shopping cart. And of course, don't forget to get your fill of H2O.

Keep reading to learn all about Read's one-month floor workout for washboard abs. And next, be sure to check out The 5-Minute Strength Workout To Lose Belly Fat & Gain Abs.

1

Bird-Dogs

woman doing bird-dog exercise
Shutterstock

The first exercise in our one-month floor workout for washboard abs is stellar at boosting your core stability, mobility, and posture, MasterClass explains. You'll begin on all fours with your hands positioned below your shoulders and your knees under your hips. Activate your core, and tuck your chin. Then, straighten your right arm ahead of you and your left leg behind you. Remain in this position for a moment before bringing your arm and leg back and repeating on the other side. Complete 10 reps.

2

Side Planks

woman side planks
Shutterstock

The side plank begins with you lying down on your side on a workout mat. Your elbow should be lined up with your shoulder, and your forearm should be flat on the floor ahead of you, PureGym explains. Your top leg should be stacked on top of your bottom leg. Press your body up from the floor so that a straight line forms all the way from your head to your toes. Hold this position for 30 seconds.

RELATED: The 10-Minute Workout To Lose Belly Fat & Sculpt Abs in a Month

3

Russian Twists

woman doing Russian twists with medicine ball
Shutterstock

To set up for Russian twists, sit on the floor, bend both knees, and have a weight plate (or medicine ball) in your hands. Next, raise your heels from the floor, activate your core, and twist your torso to the left until your arms form a parallel position to the ground, PureGym explains. Exhale, and return to the start position. Repeat the twisting motion to the right side, and continue to alternate while keeping your core braced.

RELATED: Simple Yet Effective Exercises for Instant Abs That Trainers Love

4

Leg Raises

woman doing leg raises floor workout for washboard abs
Shutterstock

Begin leg raises by lying flat on your back. Make sure your lower back remains in contact with the ground throughout this exercise. Take a deep breath in, and keep your legs together as you raise them about two feet off the floor. Breathe out as you bring them down about six inches. Repeat for 10 reps.

5

Bicycle Crunches

women doing bicycle crunches
Shutterstock

According to MasterClass, this bodyweight exercise really puts your core muscles to work. Bicycle crunches are a great way to incorporate a cardio component into any abs workout.

To begin, lie down on your back on a workout mat. Bring your hands to the back of your head. Your shoulders and head should be lifted a bit off the floor. Activate your core, and bring your knees to your chest. Then, initiate the movement by crunching your left side upward while bringing your left elbow to your right knee. Your left leg should be completely extended. Then, do the same with your right side and right elbow. Continue to alternate for 20 reps.

Alexa Mellardo
Alexa is the Mind + Body Deputy Editor of Eat This, Not That!, overseeing the M+B channel and delivering compelling fitness, wellness, and self-care topics to readers. Read more about Alexa
Filed Under
// // //
Sources referenced in this article
  1. Source:
  2. Source:

Is this content interesting for you?
Join our FREE Daily Newsletter

Get the best food tips and diet advice every single day

Something went wrong, please try again.
More in Restaurants
  • Subway sign

    Subway Just Launched 6 New Artisanal Sandwiches

  • wendys spicy chicken nuggets

    7 Fast-Food Restaurants With the Best Chicken Nuggets

  • Pizza Hut

    Pizza Hut Is Adding Sirloin Steak To the Menu

  • We Tried Every Dipping Sauce at McDonald's, Burger King, & Wendy's—and This Was the Winner!

    McDonald's, Burger King, & Wendy's: Best Dipping Sauces

  • arbys loaded curly fries

    7 Fast-Food Restaurants That Serve the Best Cheese Fries