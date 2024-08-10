The #1 Pushup Workout for Weight Loss

Pushups are a powerful bodyweight exercise that can help you build strength, improve endurance, and burn calories, making them an excellent addition to any weight-loss program. By incorporating different variations of pushups, you can target various muscle groups, increase the intensity of your workouts, and keep your routine engaging. I designed this pushup workout for weight loss to maximize calorie burn while strengthening your chest, shoulders, arms, and core.

Pushups are a compound exercise, meaning they engage multiple muscle groups simultaneously. This not only helps to build muscle but also increases your heart rate, which can aid in burning calories and fat. Pushups are versatile and can be modified to suit any fitness level, making them accessible to beginners and challenging for advanced athletes. Additionally, pushups require no equipment and can be performed anywhere, making them a convenient option for those looking to lose weight and get fit.

Now, let's explore my #1 pushup workout for weight loss. It's the ultimate addition to any fat-burning fitness regimen.

Standard Pushup

Start in a plank position with your hands placed slightly wider than shoulder-width apart and your feet together. Keep your body in a straight line from your head to your heels, engaging your core. Lower your body until your chest nearly touches the floor by bending your elbows. Push back up to the starting position by straightening your arms. Perform 12 to 15 repetitions.

10 Pushup Variations That Get Results for Every Fitness Level

Pushup with Shoulder Tap

Play

Start in a plank position with your hands placed slightly wider than shoulder-width apart and your feet together. Lower your body until your chest nearly touches the floor by bending your elbows. Push back up to the starting position by straightening your arms. At the top of the pushup, lift your right hand and tap your left shoulder while keeping your body stable. Return your right hand to the floor and repeat the pushup. At the top of the next pushup, lift your left hand and tap your right shoulder. Perform 12 to 15 repetitions, alternating shoulder taps.

How Many Pushups Do You Need to Do to See Results?

Wide-grip Pushup

Start in a plank position with your hands placed wider than shoulder-width apart and your feet together. Keep your body in a straight line from your head to your heels, engaging your core. Lower your body until your chest nearly touches the floor by bending your elbows. Push back up to the starting position by straightening your arms. Perform 12 to 15 repetitions.

10 Best Functional Strength Exercises for Weight Loss

Diamond Pushup

Start in a plank position with your hands close together, forming a diamond shape with your thumbs and index fingers. Keep your body in a straight line from your head to your heels, engaging your core. Lower your body until your chest nearly touches your hands by bending your elbows. Push back up to the starting position by straightening your arms. Perform 12 to 15 repetitions.

The #1 Most Effective Exercise for Weight Loss

Pike Pushup

Start in a downward-facing dog position with your hands placed slightly wider than shoulder-width apart and your hips raised toward the ceiling. Keep your body in an inverted V shape, with your head between your arms. Bend your elbows and lower your head towards the floor, raising your hips. Push back up to the starting position by straightening your arms. Perform 12 to 15 repetitions.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e