Lose Your Menopause Belly With These 5 Exercises, Fitness Pro Says

While it's common for women to gain weight around their midsection due to menopause, research shows, a lot of those changes are worsened by other lifestyle factors, Mayo Clinic explains. For example, as people age, their metabolism tends to slow down and physical activity drops, which creates a perfect storm for unwanted flab. Thankfully, you don't have to accept this as a "normal part of aging" anymore. Instead, you can lose your menopause belly by working these five exercises into your routine.

By utilizing smart exercises, you not only burn lots of calories and melt away fat all over your body, but also increase your metabolism and overall activity levels. The result? A healthier and fitter body and a lifestyle that prevents excess weight gain.

Read on for five easy-to-do exercises to lose your menopause belly. They give you great total-body benefits and even target your core at the same time. And next, don't miss 4 Exercises Women Should Avoid When Trying to Lose Weight.

Split Squat

This is one of the best and simplest exercises to target your hips and thighs. Even better, because it trains each leg separately, you boost the work on your midsection as you balance yourself throughout the exercise.

Stand with one foot about three feet in front of the other so that your knees make two 90-degree angles at the bottom. Drop straight down and drive with your front heel. Don't let your front knee drift past your toe.

Hip/Thigh Extension

As people age, their lower back and knees get crankier, which can limit activity levels and mobility. With this exercise, you strengthen your glutes, which not only "firms up" your backside, but also takes the pressure off those trouble areas so you can feel better.

Lie on your back, and bend one knee so that it makes a 90-degree angle. Stick the other leg straight out. With your bent leg, squeeze your glute, push through your heel, push your hips up, and keep your hips level as you rise. Keep your straight leg extended throughout the exercise, and keep it in line with your torso.

Stir-The-Pot

It's an interesting name, but it's one heck of a core exercise. It blasts your midsection from many different angles so you get more benefits while keeping your lower back safe.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Get into a plank position on a stability ball, as demonstrated above. While keeping your torso still, move your forearms in a circle. Then, switch directions. Squeeze your shoulder blades together, and don't let your lower back sag.

Dumbbell Bent-Over Row

Rows work all the muscles in your back, improve your posture, strengthen your shoulders, and burn a lot of calories. By using the "bent-over" position, you get extra work on your core, hips, and hamstrings, too.

Grab a dumbbell in each hand, bend your knees slightly, and bend at your hips until your torso is almost parallel to the ground. Keep your lower back flat, squeeze your shoulder blades together, and row.

TRX Pushups

A suspension trainer takes pushups to a new level by boosting how hard your abs work to stabilize your body. Another benefit is you can easily adjust the intensity: To make it harder, stand closer to the anchor point; to make it easier, stand further away.

Grab the handles, and get in a pushup position with your hands about shoulder-width apart. Keep your lower back flat and don't let your hips sag. Lower yourself and keep your elbows close to your body as you descend.