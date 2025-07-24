 Skip to content

This 3-Move Ab Combo Shrinks ‘Apron Belly’ Fat Fast

Trim belly fat fast with this 3-move ab combo.
Avatar for Alexa Mellardo
By
Published on July 24, 2025 | 6:00 AM

“Apron belly” fat refers to extra fat or skin in the lower abs region that hangs over the pelvis. It’s often caused by substantial weight loss or gain, aging, pregnancy, or genetics, and can be incredibly frustrating to deal with—sometimes even leading to skin irritation and discomfort. To help flatten, tone, and strengthen your midsection, we spoke with Steve Stonehouse, NASM-CPT and VP of education for Body Fit Training, who shares a three-move ab combo workout you can seamlessly weave into your fitness routine.

“Any exercise that targets your core—including your abs, hip flexors, obliques, glutes, and more—is going to be helpful for sculpting and defining your abdomen,” Steve explains. “Burning belly fat is best done through cardio, such as running or cycling, but strength training can also contribute to belly fat burn by building lean muscle and improving your metabolism.”

Below, Steve breaks down his top-recommended three-move ab combo. The best part? These exercises are low-impact. You can safely perform them every other day, and they always make for effective additions to the last five to 10 minutes of workouts.

3-Move Ab Workout To Shrink Apron Belly Fast

Bicycles

woman doing bicycle crunches on turf
Shutterstock

“This move is great for sculpting your abs and obliques,” Steve points out.

  1. Lie flat on your back, gently supporting your head with your hands.
  2. Lift your legs with bent knees.
  3. Lift your shoulders off the floor.
  4. Bring your left knee in toward your right elbow, extending your right leg.
  5. Repeat on the other side and continue to alternate as you feel the burn in your core.

These 4 Lower-Body Moves Burn Belly Fat Without Touching Your Core

Hanging Leg Raises

hanging leg raises
Shutterstock

“This move is good for training the lower abs, and you get the bonus work for your shoulders and grip strength to hold onto the bar,” Steve explains.

  1. Hang onto a pull-up bar with both hands.
  2. Lift your knees toward your chest to engage your lower abs and hip flexors.
  3. Lower your knees.
  4. To increase the intensity, hold a weight with your feet.

7 Simple Daily Exercises to Shrink Stubborn Belly Fat

Traditional Plank

woman doing forearm plank, concept of how often to strength train to lose weight
Shutterstock

“Planks are great full-body moves—and of course, low-impact. The longer you hold the plank, the more you’re going to feel the burn in your belly,” Steve notes.

  1. ​​Lie flat on your stomach.
  2. Place your hands below your shoulders or rise onto your forearms.
  3. Your body should form a straight line from your head to your feet.
Alexa Mellardo
Alexa is a content strategist, editor, and writer based in Greenwich, Connecticut. She has 11+ years of experience creating content for travel, lifestyle, fitness, wellness, F&B, home, and celeb news publications. Read more about Alexa
Filed Under
//
More in Mind + Body
  • Concentrated female athlete in activewear doing plank exercises training muscle strength outdoors, energetic sporty woman having workouts do effort balancing losing weight and gain physical power. If You Can Hold a Plank This Long After 40, You'll Get a Flat Stomach Fast. Cover

    How Long Can You Hold a Plank at 40+?

  • Sporty woman doing push off exercises against a wall. This 10-Minute Standing Routine Builds More Strength Than Gym Workouts After 50. Cover

    This 10-Min Standing Routine Builds Strength at 50

  • Low angle of determined female athlete in activewear with ponytail lifting heavy kettlebell in outstretched arms during fitness workout on sports ground in evening. 5 Core Moves That Burn Belly Fat Faster Than Crunches. Cover

    5 Core Moves That Burn More Fat Than Crunches

  • An athletic asian guy does jumping jacks at a open field near the city. Cardiovascular fitness. Working out outdoors. If You Can Do This Many Burpees at 50, You're Fitter Than 90% of People Your Age. Cover

    Can You Do This Many Burpees at 50?

  • A fit sportswoman is doing bicycle crunches on a gym floor. This 3-Move Ab Combo Shrinks 'Apron Belly' Fat Fast. Cover

    3-Move Ab Combo To Shrink Apron Belly Fast

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Eat This Not That is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.