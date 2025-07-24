This 3-Move Ab Combo Shrinks ‘Apron Belly’ Fat Fast

“Apron belly” fat refers to extra fat or skin in the lower abs region that hangs over the pelvis. It’s often caused by substantial weight loss or gain, aging, pregnancy, or genetics, and can be incredibly frustrating to deal with—sometimes even leading to skin irritation and discomfort. To help flatten, tone, and strengthen your midsection, we spoke with Steve Stonehouse, NASM-CPT and VP of education for Body Fit Training, who shares a three-move ab combo workout you can seamlessly weave into your fitness routine.

“Any exercise that targets your core—including your abs, hip flexors, obliques, glutes, and more—is going to be helpful for sculpting and defining your abdomen,” Steve explains. “Burning belly fat is best done through cardio, such as running or cycling, but strength training can also contribute to belly fat burn by building lean muscle and improving your metabolism.”

Below, Steve breaks down his top-recommended three-move ab combo. The best part? These exercises are low-impact. You can safely perform them every other day, and they always make for effective additions to the last five to 10 minutes of workouts.

3-Move Ab Workout To Shrink Apron Belly Fast

Bicycles

"This move is great for sculpting your abs and obliques," Steve points out.

Lie flat on your back, gently supporting your head with your hands. Lift your legs with bent knees. Lift your shoulders off the floor. Bring your left knee in toward your right elbow, extending your right leg. Repeat on the other side and continue to alternate as you feel the burn in your core.

Hanging Leg Raises

“This move is good for training the lower abs, and you get the bonus work for your shoulders and grip strength to hold onto the bar,” Steve explains.

Hang onto a pull-up bar with both hands. Lift your knees toward your chest to engage your lower abs and hip flexors. Lower your knees. To increase the intensity, hold a weight with your feet.

Traditional Plank

“Planks are great full-body moves—and of course, low-impact. The longer you hold the plank, the more you’re going to feel the burn in your belly,” Steve notes.