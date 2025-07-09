3 Essential Moves That Shrink Apron Belly All Day After 40

As women head into their 40s and beyond, many notice how easily unwanted belly fat can accumulate, especially in the lower abdomen. An incredibly common concern is the “apron belly,” which refers to excess fat that hangs from the lower stomach, explains Renee Simms, CPT, owner/founder at Alida 126 Personal Fitness. It resembles “an apron draped over the stomach,” she says. To help melt belly fat and tone this area, Renee recommends three essential exercises to add to your workout routine.

“The apron belly becomes more common with age, mainly because of hormonal changes that happen as we approach menopause,” Renee points out. “Estrogen plays a big role in deciding where fat goes in a woman’s body—typically to the hips, thighs, and breasts. But as estrogen levels drop and testosterone levels rise with age, fat is more likely to settle in the belly. On top of that, metabolism tends to slow down, making it easier to gain weight. The skin also starts to lose collagen and elastin, which can cause it to sag—adding to the apron belly look.”

To address these natural age-related changes, Renee suggests performing exercises that fire up your entire body while activating your deep core muscles. Her top picks include the seesaw plank, marching glute bridge, and mountain climber.

“These moves don’t just challenge the core—they also trigger an ‘afterburn’ effect, where your body keeps burning calories even after the workout is over,” Renee explains. “Best of all, they help create that tighter, more supported feeling through the midsection, which can boost both posture and confidence. When done correctly and consistently, these exercises can make a real difference in how your body looks and feels. They help reduce belly fat, support your posture, strengthen your core, and ease lower back pain—making them a smart, sustainable choice for women navigating the physical shifts that come with midlife.” Here’s how to do them:

3 Moves That Shrink Apron Belly After 40

Seesaw Plank

Begin in a forearm plank with your palms on the floor and pelvis neutral. Squeeze your buttocks to fire up your core and keep your hips from sagging. Breathe in and shift your body forward over your shoulders. Breathe out as you shift back to the start position. Keep the motion smooth and steady.

Want a Slimmer Waistline? Build These 5 Moves Into Your Morning

Marching Glute Bridges

Lie flat on your back with bent knees and flat feet. Press your lower back into the ground and pull your belly inward. Lift your hips off the floor. Activate your glutes as you lift one knee toward your chest while maintaining level hips. Lower the foot and repeat on the other side as you continue to “march.”

RELATED: 5 Standing Exercises That Flatten Belly Fat Without a Single Crunch6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Mountain Climbers

Begin in a high plank with your pelvis neutral and your core tight. Alternate bringing one knee toward your chest. Quickly switch legs.

“Keep the pace slow and controlled—it’s not about speed here, but about using good form and activating the right muscles,” Renee says. “Try not to sway side to side, and keep your head in a neutral position to avoid putting extra strain on your lower back.”