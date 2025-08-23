The 30-Day Core Challenge to Get Your Strongest Abs Ever

Regardless of you’re preferred form of exercise, core strength is the foundation for pretty much every movement you make. Research shows that your core muscles, such as your rectus abdominis, obliques, transverse abdominis, erector spinae, and deep stabilizers, are essential for helping to improve balance, support good posture, and prevent injuries.

That’s why we reached out to Chris Mohr, PhD, RD, fitness and nutrition advisor at BarBend, who shared a 30-day core challenge designed to blend static holds, dynamic moves, and functional core exercises. This progressive workout plan is approachable and suitable for all fitness levels, from gym newbies to veteran exercisers.

Each week builds on the previous one, so you can strengthen your abs while boosting endurance and control gradually. Plus, all you need is a mat, a light pair of dumbbells, and your body weight, so you can do it from the comfort of your home without needing to set foot in a gym.

30-Day Core Challenge for Your Strongest Abs Ever

Week 1: Build Your Foundation

The first week focuses on core engagement and stability. These moves teach you to brace your abs, maintain good form, and activate the right muscles, which you’ll build on in later weeks.

Day 1: Hollow Body Holds

Lie on your back with your arms extended overhead and legs straight. Lift your shoulders and legs off the ground, keeping your lower back pressed into the floor. Hold for 20 seconds. Rest 20 to 30 seconds, then repeat for 3 sets.

Day 2: Dead Bugs6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Lie on your back, arms extended toward the ceiling, knees bent at 90 degrees. Lower your right arm and left leg toward the floor slowly, keeping your core tight. Return to the starting position and repeat on the opposite side. Do 3 sets of 10 reps per side.

Day 3: Side Planks

Lie on your side, forearm on the floor, elbow under shoulder. Lift your hips so your body forms a straight line from head to feet. Hold for 20 seconds per side. Repeat for 3 sets.

Day 4: Active Recovery

Walk, stretch, or do gentle yoga for 20 to 30 minutes.

Day 5: Bird-Dogs

Start on hands and knees, wrists under shoulders, knees under hips.

Extend your right arm forward and left leg back, keeping your hips level. Pause, then return to start. Do 3 sets of 10 reps per side.

Day 6: Glute Bridge Holds

Lie on your back with knees bent and feet flat. Lift your hips until your body forms a straight line from knees to shoulders. Hold for 30 seconds. Repeat for 3 sets.

Day 7: Rest

Week 2: Add Movement

This week builds on your foundation by increasing movement and adding some light resistance. You’ll also revisit some Week 1 moves with a twist to keep your abdominal muscles on their toes.

Day 1: Plank with Shoulder Taps

Start in a high plank, hands under shoulders. Tap your right shoulder with your left hand, then your left shoulder with your right hand. Keep your hips steady. Do 3 sets of 20 total taps.

Day 2: Bicycle Crunches

Lie on your back, hands behind your head, legs lifted. Bring your right elbow toward your left knee while extending your right leg. Switch sides in a pedaling motion. Do 3 sets of 20 total reps.

Day 3: Hollow Body Holds – Repeat Day 1 Week 1.

Day 4: Active Recovery

Day 5: Dead Bugs with Weights

Follow the same instructions as Week 1, Day 2, but hold a light dumbbell in each hand. Do 3 sets of 8 reps per side.

Day 6: Side Planks with Reach-Under

From side plank position, reach your top arm under your torso, then return to start. Do 3 sets of 6 reps per side.

Day 7: Rest

Week 3: Challenge Your Stability

Week 3 introduces more complex patterns and tempo changes to push your stability and coordination.

Day 1: V-Ups

Lie on your back, arms extended overhead. Simultaneously lift arms and legs to form a “V” shape. Lower with control. Do 3 sets of 10 reps.

Day 2: Plank with Toe Taps

From a high plank, tap your right foot out to the side, then return. Switch sides. Do 3 sets of 20 total taps.

Day 3: Bird-Dogs (Slow Tempo)

Perform as in Week 1, but take 3 to 4 seconds to extend and return. Do 3 sets of 12 reps per side.

Day 4: Active Recovery

Day 5: Side Plank with Leg Lift

From side plank, lift your top leg a few inches, then lower. Do 3 sets of 6 reps per side.

Day 6: Glute Bridge March

From bridge position, lift one knee toward your chest, lower, then switch. Do 3 sets of 12 reps per leg.

Day 7: Rest

Week 4: Max Out Your Core Strength

The final week combines endurance, strength, and stability to leave your core stronger than ever. Don’t let up!

Day 1: Plank with Knee-to-Elbow

From high plank, bring your right knee toward your right elbow, then return. Alternate sides. Do 3 sets of 12 reps per side.

Day 2: Weighted Russian Twists

Sit with knees bent, lean back slightly, holding a weight. Twist your torso to each side. Do 3 sets of 20 total reps.

Day 3: Hollow Body Hold (Longer Time)

Hold the position for 30 seconds. Do 3 sets.

Day 4: Active Recovery

Day 5: Glute Bridge Pulses

In bridge position, pulse your hips upward an inch or two. Do 3 sets of 15 reps.

Day 6: Plank Test

Hold a forearm or high plank as long as you can with good form.

Day 7: Rest

