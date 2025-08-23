 Skip to content

The Best Move To Burn More Belly Fat Than Running After 50

Over 50? This move beats running for belly fat loss.
Published on August 23, 2025 | 7:00 AM

If you’ve been hitting the pavement religiously but still struggling with stubborn belly fat, you’re not alone. Many people over 50 find that their usual cardio routine just isn’t delivering the results it used to. As a Senior Master Trainer at STRIDE Fitness, I’ve seen countless clients transform their bodies by shifting their focus from endless cardio to strategic strength training that actually targets the root cause of midlife weight gain. Here’s exactly why this powerful exercise will help you burn more belly fat than running ever could.

Why Your Metabolism Changes After 50

older woman eating healthy outside
Shutterstock

Metabolism naturally slows after the age of 30(ish). On top of that, we lose about 1% of our muscle mass each year. Think of it as having less muscle, but your bodyweight stays the same — which means a greater percentage of that weight is fat compared to prior years.

If we’re not actively working to add muscle to the body, we’re simply adding to fat storage. I recommend introducing strength training as early as possible to help reduce that 1% yearly muscle loss.

For example, the Goblet Squat is an excellent exercise because it recruits many muscles at once — including the lower back, lower body, and core. That’s why it’s such an effective move for improving strength, boosting metabolism, and burning fat.

The Best Move: Goblet Squats

How to do it: Start with feet just outside of the hips, soft bend in the knees, hold the single dumbbell like a goblet right at the collarbone, drop the hips down, breaking parallel as we are heavy in the heels. Push away from the ground as you come back to the upright position.

How often: Start by introducing 2x-3x a week (not consecutive days). Start with a rep range of 12-15. As a few weeks progress to 6-8 reps at heavier weight. You should be lifting to near failure in the movement (quality loss of exercise is also considered failure).

Why it works better than running: Goblet squats engage more muscles than just running and rather than an endurance effort it strengthens the muscles–more muscle, less fat.

Modifications for joint issues: Play around with the stance of the feet. Start bodyweight. If the knees or back are problematic, then sit down and stand up rather than go into a deep squat.

How to progress: Use a heavier weight!

What to Eat to Maximize Results

salmon sheet pan meal
Shutterstock

Eat protein! A very general guideline is to aim for about 1 gram of protein per pound of bodyweight. For example, a 150-lb person should aim for at least 150 grams of protein per day.

Focus on real, whole foods and avoid processed foods as much as possible. And don’t forget to drink plenty of water — hydration supports metabolism, recovery, and fat loss.

When You’ll See Results

Happy young woman in striped t-shirt enjoying her reflection in a full-length mirror at home, surrounded by plants and modern furniture
Shutterstock

Adjusting intensity is key — you have to challenge your muscles enough to create change. That means working with enough resistance, good form, and consistency.

But nutrition is even more important. You simply can’t outwork a bad diet. When your workouts and nutrition are both on point, most people over 50 can start noticing changes in how their clothes fit and how energized they feel within a few weeks, even if the scale moves more slowly.

Visible belly fat reduction often takes a bit longer — think several weeks to a few months, depending on starting point, consistency, and lifestyle factors. At the end of the day, you can’t outwork a bad diet.

