6 Bodyweight Exercises That Build Muscle Faster Than Weight Lifting After 45

After 45, recovery takes longer and joints don’t bounce back as quickly as they used to. Plus, injury risk increases when training with heavy weights. That doesn’t necessarily mean you need to ditch heavy weights—but it does mean training smarter is key, says Joe Ghafari, certified personal trainer and nutritional educator at Eden. Below, Ghafari shares six bodyweight exercises that build muscle faster than weight lifting.

“Bodyweight training uses natural movement patterns that keep your joints aligned and tendons strong, while still recruiting plenty of muscle fibers. And when you add variations, slow down your reps, or play with angles, you can make bodyweight work brutally effective,” Ghafari explains. “The other big advantage? Accessibility and consistency. You don’t have to drive to the gym, wait for a squat rack, or load plates. You can train in your living room, at the park, or while traveling. The easier it is to start a workout, the more likely you are to stay consistent, and consistency, not max weight, is the real driver of muscle growth after 45.”

6 Bodyweight Exercises That Build Muscle Faster Than Weight Lifting

Pushup To Shoulder Tap

Assume a high plank with your hands under your shoulders and body straight. Engage your core. Lift your right hand off the floor and tap your left shoulder. Set your right hand down and repeat with your left hand, tapping your right shoulder. Keep your hips steady as you continue to tap from side to side. Perform 3 sets of 8 to 12 reps per side.

Bulgarian Split Squat

Stand tall, a few feet away from a workout bench. Place your back foot on the bench. Bend your front knee to lower until your front thigh is parallel to the floor. Press through your front heel to return to standing. Perform 3 sets of 8 to 10 reps per leg.

Chin-Up

Stand tall and begin the exercise from a dead hang position. Bend your elbows as you pull yourself up until your chin clears the bar. Use control to lower. Complete 3 sets of 6 to 10 reps.

Pike Pushup

Begin in a high plank, hands under your shoulders and feet hip-width apart. Lift your hips toward the sky, forming an inverted “V” shape. Slowly bend your elbows, lowering the top of your head toward the floor between your shoulders. Press through your palms to return to the start. Perform 3 sets of 6 to 10 reps.

Glute Bridge March

Lie flat on your back with bent knees and feet on the floor. Keep your arms at your sides, palms facing down. Push through your heels to lift your hips into a glute bridge. At the top, lift one knee to your chest. Use control to lower, and switch sides. Continue to alternate, as if you’re “marching.” Perform 3 sets of 12 to 15 reps per leg.

Single-Leg Box Squat

Set up a sturdy box or workout bench behind you. Balance on one leg a few inches ahead of the box, the other leg extended straight in front of you. Bend the knee of your standing leg as you slowly lower into a single-leg squat. Lightly tap the box with your buttocks. Drive through the front heel to rise up. Perform 3 sets of 6 to 8 reps per leg.

