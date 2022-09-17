The Total-Body Workout That'll Shrink a Big Belly for Good

Many of my clients have a goal of losing fat, particularly in their belly. In order to trim up—especially around the waistline—you need to focus on eating at a calorie deficit, getting in your cardio, and prioritizing strength training. You may not want to hear it, but when working towards a smaller belly, then resistance training is non-negotiable. Now that you have an overall plan, it's time to decide on just the right strength workouts to do. To get you on the right path, we put together a full-body routine that'll help shrink a big belly for good. Keep reading to learn more.

Choosing mostly compound movements is the way to go. These are golden, because they incorporate more muscle groups and will increase your calorie burn more than single joint exercises. As far as how much you should be doing, I recommend performing full-body sessions at least two to three times each week, with a weekly focus on getting stronger or performing more reps. This will allow you to build muscle, increase your metabolism, and as a result, burn more fat.

Not sure which movements exactly to do to shrink a big belly for good? I have you covered. Here's a sample total-body workout that'll shrink a big belly for good. You'll notice a smaller belly in no time if you are consistent.

1 Dumbbell Thrusters

Begin this exercise by holding a pair of dumbbells up to your shoulders. Keep your chest tall and core tight, then squat down until your hips are parallel to the ground. Once you've hit that parallel position, drive through your heels, and use the momentum of the squat to press the weights straight up. Flex your triceps at the top, then lower the weight under control back to your shoulders before performing another rep. Complete 3 to 4 sets of 10 reps.

2 Wide Grip Rows

To start your Wide Grip Rows, grab the wide grip attachment on a seated row machine, and place your feet firmly on the footpad. Pull the handle out, then fully straighten your legs. Keep your chest tall, and drive your elbows back towards your hips, squeezing your back and lats hard to finish. Straighten your arms all the way, and get a good stretch in your shoulder blades before performing another rep. Complete 3 to 4 sets of 10 reps.

3 Dumbbell Step-Ups

Start your Dumbbell Step-Ups by grabbing a set of dumbbells and placing your foot on a bench or sturdy surface. Make sure your chest remains tall and your core tight as you lean into the heel of your front leg and push off of it to step up. Flex your quad and glute at the top of the movement, then lower yourself under control before performing another rep. Complete 3 to 4 sets of 10 reps for each leg.

4 Dumbbell Pushups

Place a set of dumbbells in front of you, and get into a pushup position. Keeping your core tight, hips high, and chest tall, use control to lower your body. Come down until your chest is an inch or two above the ground. Get a good stretch at the bottom, then push yourself back up, flexing your pecs and triceps to finish. Complete 3 to 4 sets of 10 to 15 reps.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

5 Alternating Jackknife Sit-Ups

Start this final move by lying flat on the ground with your feet straight and arms over your head. Begin raising one leg towards you while bringing in the opposite arm. Crunch hard at the top, then lower yourself back to starting position before performing a rep on the opposite side. Complete 3 to 4 sets of 10 reps on each side.