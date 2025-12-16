5 Bodyweight Workouts for Men Over 50 That Build Strength Without Heavy Weights

Ditch the heavy weights for these seamless bodyweight moves.

If you’re over 50, you likely know the importance of strength training. After 30, muscle mass begins to decline, making it essential to incorporate this form of movement in your routine. By doing so, you’ll maintain muscle, boost mobility, and lower the risk of developing a chronic condition. You’ll also feel more energetic and maintain an active, independent lifestyle well into your golden years.

Domenic Angelino, CPT, with International Personal Trainer Academy, which offers NCCA-accredited Personal Trainer (CPT) and Certified Nutrition Specialist (CNS) programs, put together five excellent bodyweight workouts for men 50+ that will help you build strength—and you don’t need heavy weights to do it. Start with what works best for your comfort level and work your way up from there. As with any workout goal, consistency is king.

“Bodyweight exercises can feel very accessible. If you’ve been away from the gym for a long time, it can feel like a big thing to commit to. Doing bodyweight exercises at home is a great way to start testing the waters again, without investing in a gym membership or some sort of home workout equipment,” Angelino points out. “It’s not that being over the age of 50 means that heavy lifting is less effective for you. It’s that being over the age of 50 makes it more probable that you are dealing with one or more issues that make heavy lifting less effective or safe for you.”

Upper-Body Workout

Wall Pushups

Standing tall, arms-length away from a wall. Place your hands shoulder-width apart on the surface. Engage your core and bend your elbows to lower your chest toward the wall. Press back up to the starting position, keeping the movement slow and controlled. Perform 4 sets of 8 to 12 reps.

“T” Raise

Stand tall with your feet hip-width apart. Slightly hinge forward at the hips, maintaining a straight back. Extend both arms out to the sides so your body forms a “T.” Squeeze your shoulder blades together. Perform 4 sets of 30 to 45-second holds.

Bench Dips

Sit at the edge of a workout bench with your hands gripping the edge beside your hips. Walk your feet out so your hips come off the seat. Bend your elbows to lower your body. Press through your palms to rise back up. Perform 4 sets of 8 to 12 reps.

“I” Raise

Stand tall with your feet hip-width apart and core engaged. Slightly hinge forward at the hips so your torso is leaning forward. Lengthen both arms overhead, keeping them in line with your ears, to form an “I” shape with your body. Lightly squeeze your shoulder blades together. Perform 4 sets of 30 to 45-second holds.

Lower-Body Workout

Sumo Squats

Stand tall with your feet outside shoulder-width, toes slightly pointing outward. Extend your arms ahead of you or place your hands on your hips. Bend at the knees and hips to lower into a squat. Descend until your thighs are parallel to the floor. Press through your heels to return to standing. Perform 4 sets of 8 to 12 reps.

Forward Lunges

Stand tall with your feet parallel and hip-width apart and your hands on your hips. Step one foot forward. Engage your core as you bend your knees, lowering to form 90-degree bends in both legs. Press through your front heel and the ball of your back foot to rise back up. Perform 4 sets of 8 to 12 reps on each side.

Lateral Lunges

Stand tall with your feet hip-width apart. Take a big step out to the side with your left foot, press your hips back, and lower into a lateral lunge. Press through your left heel to rise back up. Repeat on the other side. Perform 4 sets of 8 to 12 reps on each side.

Stand tall, feet hip-width apart on an elevated surface—such as a step—with your heels hanging off of the edge. Gradually lift your heels as high as you’re able to, holding at the top for a moment. Lower. Perform 4 sets of 15 to 20 reps.

Core Workout

Bicycle Crunches

Lie down flat on the ground with your knees raised and bent to 90 degrees. Place your hands behind your head. Crunch up as you bring your left elbow toward your right knee and extend your left leg. Repeat on the other side, bringing your right elbow toward your left knee and extending your right leg. Continue to alternate. Perform 3 sets of 6 to 8 reps.

Crunches

Lie flat on your back with knees bent and feet flat on the floor. Maintain a tight core as you lift your head and shoulders off the ground toward your knees. To make this move more challenging, lift your legs straight up and reach with your hands to meet your toes, forming a “V” shape. Perform 3 sets of 8 to 12 reps.

Lying Leg Raises

Lie flat on your back, arms at your sides and legs straight. Lift both legs off the floor, keeping them extended. Lower without allowing your legs to touch the ground. Perform 4 sets of 12 to 15 reps.

Forearm Plank

​​Lie flat on your stomach. Rise onto your forearms. Your body should form a straight line from your head to your feet. Perform 4 sets of 30 to 45-second holds

Full-Body Workout A

Sumo Squats

Stand tall with your feet outside shoulder-width, toes slightly pointing outward. Extend your arms ahead of you or place your hands on your hips. Bend at the knees and hips to lower into a squat. Descend until your thighs are parallel to the floor. Press through your heels to return to standing. Perform 4 sets of 8 to 12 reps.

“Y” Wall Pushups

Standing tall, arms-length away from a wall. Place your hands shoulder-width apart on the surface. Engage your core and bend your elbows to lower your chest toward the wall. Press back up to the starting position, keeping the movement slow and controlled. Perform 4 sets of 8 to 12 reps.

“Y” Raise

Stand tall with your feet hip-width apart. Slightly hinge forward at the hips. Extend your arms overhead so your body forms a “Y” shape. Perform 4 sets of 30 to 45 seconds.

Forearm Plank

Lie flat on your stomach. Place your hands below your shoulders or rise onto your forearms. Your body should form a straight line from your head to your feet. Perform 4 sets of 30 to 45-second holds.

Full-Body Workout B

Reverse Lunge

Stand with your feet hip-distance apart and arms at your sides. Maintain a tall chest. Step your left foot back a few feet, making sure to land on the ball of your foot. Lower into a lunge position until your front thigh is parallel to the ground and your back knee hovers just above the floor. Press through your front heel to rise back up to standing. Perform 4 sets of 8 to 12 reps.

Bench Dips

Begin sitting at the edge of a workout bench. Place your hands on the edge of the surface and lift your tailbone off the chair. Walk your feet away until your knees, hips, and torso form 90-degree angles. Activate your core and keep your shoulders relaxed as you bend your elbows to lower your body just below the seat. Press back up until your arms are straight, engaging your triceps as you do so. Perform 4 sets of 8 to 12 reps.

“Y” Raise

Stand tall with your feet hip-width apart. Slightly hinge forward at the hips. Extend your arms overhead so your body forms a “Y” shape. Perform 4 sets of 30 to 45 seconds.

Lying Leg Raises