The 5-Minute Swimsuit Body Workout You Should Start Today

For many of us, beach season is just around the corner. If you are in a pinch to fit back into your favorite swimsuit, you might feel like that ship has already sailed. While it's true that most fitness results take longer than a few weeks to achieve, that doesn't mean it's time to give up quite yet! That being said, we have some good news for you—and it all starts with this five-minute swimsuit body workout you can start today.

If you can carve out just give to 10 minutes for fitness four to five times a week, you can hit peak beach season with the swimsuit body you've been putting off since January. This five-minute swimsuit body workout hits the areas you need to focus on most to achieve an ultra-fit beach body. Choose a total of three exercises per workout, selecting new exercises with every workout. Complete two sets of 10 repetitions with 30 seconds rest between sets. If you have more time, complete three sets. For timed exercises, hold each exercise for 30 to 60 seconds.

Although I generally prefer a longer timeframe to see dramatic full-body transformations, if you combine this program with a healthy diet aimed at weight loss, healthy lifestyle habits, and some extra cardio, you will be astonished at the results you can obtain! Keep reading to learn all about this five-minute swimsuit body workout. And next, don't miss 5 Daily Exercise Habits for Women To Get Firm & Lean After 50.

1 Jump Squats

The jump squat is a high-intensity exercise that utilizes your body weight to build strength and muscle in your lower body. This exercise primarily targets the quads, glutes, and calves, while also engaging your core and increasing your heart rate for an added cardiovascular benefit.

To perform a jump squat, stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. Lower into a squat by bending at the hips and knees, ensuring you are pushing through your full foot. Keep your chest lifted and your back straight. When you reach the bottom of your squat, push through both feet, propelling yourself upward into a jump. As you land, absorb the impact by bending your knees and smoothly transition into your next squat. Repeat for the target repetitions.

2 Lunges

Lunges are a great exercise to incorporate into your workout for coordination, muscle development, and calorie burning. This move primarily targets the quads, glutes, and hamstrings, but also works the muscles in your core and lower back.

To perform a lunge, stand tall with your feet hip-width apart. Take a step forward with your right foot, and lower into a lunge, bending both knees to about a 90-degree angle. As you lower your left knee, rotate your left foot inward slightly for optimal biomechanics. Ensure your front knee is directly above your ankle, and your other knee is hovering just above the floor. Push through the full foot of your front leg to return to the starting position. Repeat for the target repetitions, then switch legs.

3 Plank Holds

The plank hold is a quintessential core exercise that works almost every muscle in your body, with emphasis on the abs, obliques, and lower back. It's key for enhancing overall stability and posture.

To perform a plank hold, start in a pushup position but with your forearms on the ground instead of your hands. Keep your body in a straight line from your head to your heels, drawing your lower ribs toward your pelvis and engaging your abs. Make sure your elbows are directly below your shoulders and your forearms are parallel. Hold this position, maintaining a braced core and a neutral spine. Repeat for the target time.

4 Glute Bridges

Glute bridges focus on the glutes, hamstrings, and core, promoting stronger hips and a more stable lower back. They're essential for improving hip mobility and strengthening your posterior chain. If possible, place additional weight on your lap for increased muscle stimulus.

To perform a glute bridge, lie flat on your back with your knees bent and your feet flat on the floor, hip-width apart. Draw your lower rib toward your pelvis, and engage your abs. Push through your full feet to lift your hips off the floor, squeezing your glutes at the top of the motion. Lower your hips to the floor with control. Repeat for the target repetitions.

5 Mountain Climbers

The mountain climber is an explosive bodyweight core exercise that hits your abdominals and hip flexors while also offering a cardiovascular benefit.

To perform mountain climbers, start in a high plank position with your wrists directly under your shoulders. Keep your core engaged and your back straight. Bring your right knee toward your chest as far as you can. Switch legs, bringing the left knee forward while moving the right leg back. This should create a "running" motion. Repeat for the target repetitions or time, keeping your hips at the same level throughout the exercise.

6 Russian Twists

Next up in this five-minute swimsuit body workout is the Russian twist. Russian twists are an excellent exercise for targeting your obliques and abdominal muscles, helping to improve your core stability and rotational strength while chiseling out a great set of toned abs.

To perform Russian twists, sit on the ground with your knees bent and your heels touching the floor. Lean back slightly, maintain a straight spine, and engage your core. Clasp your hands together in front of your chest. Rotate your torso to the right, then to the left, to complete one rep. Ensure your abs are engaged throughout. Repeat for target repetitions.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

7 Bicycle Crunches

Bicycle crunches are an effective exercise for targeting the abs and obliques, contributing to a stronger core and better stability.

To perform bicycle crunches, lie flat on your back on the floor. Place your hands behind your head lightly supporting your head and neck. Lift both knees in toward your chest, and lift your shoulder blades off the ground without pulling on your neck. Rotate to the right, bringing your left elbow toward your right knee as you straighten your left leg. Switch sides, bringing your right elbow toward your left knee. Repeat for the target repetitions.

8 Pushups

Pushups are a classic bodyweight exercise that primarily targets the pectoral muscles, triceps, and deltoids for a solid swimsuit-ready body.

To perform a pushup, start in a high plank position with your hands firmly on the ground, directly under the shoulders, and your feet close together. Keep your body in a straight line from your head to your heels. Engage your core, and ensure your hips are not sagging nor excessively pushing up. As you inhale, lower your body toward the floor by bending your elbows, keeping them close to your body. Once your chest is just above the ground, exhale and push your body up, extending your elbows and returning to the initial position. Ensure to maintain a tight core throughout. Repeat for the target repetitions.

9 Tricep Dips

This five-minute swimsuit body workout also includes tricep dips. The tricep dip is an effective bodyweight exercise that targets the triceps, while also engaging the shoulders and chest. It's useful for improving your upper body strength and muscle tone, especially in the back of your arms if you struggle with saggy or loose skin.

To perform tricep dips, start by sitting on the edge of a bench or chair, with your hands next to your hips, fingers pointing forward or toward the side. Slide your butt off of the bench while keeping your legs extended out in front of you. Lower your body toward the floor by bending your elbows until they are at about a 90-degree angle. Ensure your back is close to the bench. Push your body back up to the initial position by extending your elbows and using your triceps to lift your body. Repeat for the target repetitions. Squeeze the end range for about one second for an extra tricep burn.