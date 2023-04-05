7 Floor Exercises That Drastically Change Your Body Shape After 40

Aging can be a difficult process. If you're 40 years or older, then we don't need to tell you that your body is going to start changing—it probably already has! If loss of muscle mass, reduced metabolism, and the various aches and pains that come with hitting your midlife are getting you down, don't worry. Exercise is powerful, and even if you have not previously been active, you can start performing simple, consistent exercises that change your body shape, health, and fitness after 40.

You do have a great deal of choice with how you approach fitness. If traditional weight training or using cardio equipment isn't your thing, don't worry. Floor exercises are an amazing alternative to other fitness methods. Plus, you need little-to-no equipment and can perform them in the comfort of your own home, provided you have adequate floor space. That's why we're sharing today seven of the best floor exercises that change your body shape after 40 and keep you fit as you age.

We recommend having a 10×10 square of clear floor space for your routine. Perform each exercise for 15 repetitions. Rest for 30 to 60 seconds, and then perform two more sets. Do this for three sets of 15 reps for all exercises in the routine. You can add more sets or repetitions if you have time and your current fitness level allows it.

1. Mountain Climbers

Mountain climbers are a great go-to core floor exercise for hitting your abs and hip flexors. Begin in a pushup position, and bring one knee up toward your chest. Explosively switch legs, bringing your opposite knee up. Find a rhythm, and perform 30 total reps (15 on each side) per set.

2. Knee to Chest

Knees to chest is another great exercise for your front-facing core muscles. Begin seated on the floor with your legs extended and your torso leaning back. Sit up as you bring your knees toward your chest. As your knees approach your chest, slowly return to the starting position, and repeat for the full set.

3. Superman Back Extensions

Training your frontside and backside is a must for serious changes to your body shape. Superman back extensions train your glutes, mid back, and upper back. They also combat the tendency to have rounded, hunched shoulders and can even prevent neck and headache pain by keeping your thoracic area mobile.

Begin by lying on your stomach, arms extended overhead. Raise your arms, chest, and legs off the floor, and squeeze the position for one second. Slowly lower to the starting position. Repeat for the full set.

4. Donkey Kicks

Donkey kicks are a great glute-shaping exercise you can do on the floor. Begin on your hands and knees. Keeping your knee bent, raise one foot toward the ceiling, lifting your leg off the ground. Squeeze your glute at the top position, then return to the starting position. Repeat on one side for the full set, then switch sides.

5. Plank Leg Raises

Plank leg raises combine frontal core isometric hold with glute activation and movement. Begin in a plank position, either on your elbows or hands. Raise one leg off the floor by bringing your heel toward the ceiling. Squeeze your glute at the top position, then return to the starting position, and repeat for the full set on one side before switching.

6. Glute Bridges

Glute bridges are great for low back health, glute muscle development, and general fitness. Begin lying on your back, arms at your sides with palms down. Raise your knees, and bring your feet toward your hips, flat on the floor. Press through your feet to raise your hips. Squeeze the top position, and slowly return to the starting position.

7. Bird Dogs

The last of these floor exercises to change your body shape after 40 is the bird dog. Bird dogs are a great isolation and stability movement that helps train core anti-rotation muscles. Begin on your hands and knees. Extend your opposite arm and leg until both are straight and fully outstretched. Slowly return to the starting position. Repeat on one side for the full set, then switch sides.