5 Standing Exercises That Flatten Belly Overhang Faster Than Ab Workouts After 50

Try these 5 standing moves to shrink stubborn belly overhang and feel stronger after 50.

Is stubborn belly overhang weighing you down? Ater 50, it may feel like no matter how many crunches you do, how many walks you go on, or how many salads you eat, nothing really changes when it comes to your waistline.

But here’s the truth most people never hear: a well-defined core isn’t sculpted by endless ab workouts. It’s built by training your entire body to torch more calories, activate deep core muscles, and move in ways that mimic real life movements. Crunches and burpees don’t do that. Standing exercises do.

Studies show that standing exercises can boost quality of life by helping improve those things that naturally decline with age, but impact how your midsection looks and feels, such as posture, coordination, balance, and functional strength.

If you’re over 50 and looking to trim your midsection, we have good news. We chatted with James Brady, a certified personal trainer at OriGym, who shares his top 5 standing exercises to help you flatten belly overhang faster than any ab workout. “After 50, flattening belly overhang isn’t about doing more crunches,” Brady says. “It’s about combining total-body strength work, core stability, and consistent movement that burns calories and builds lean muscle.”

Read on for the five best standing exercises to help you blast away unwanted belly fat. Then, when you’re finished, be sure to check out these 5 Chair Exercises That Shrink Belly Overhang Faster Than Gym Machines After 55.

Walking Lunges

Walking lunges are among the most effective standing exercises for tightening your midsection because they force your entire core to stabilize with every step. “Walking lunges are a powerhouse for burning fat and tightening your midsection,” says Brady. “They engage the glutes, quads, and core, which helps lift and flatten the lower belly overhang.”

How to do it:

Stand tall with your feet hip-width apart. Step forward with your right foot and lower into a lunge. Push through your front heel to rise as your back leg steps forward into the next lunge. Keep your torso upright and your core engaged throughout the entire movement. Complete three sets of 10 to 12 lunges per leg. Rest for 90 seconds between sets.

Deadlifts

Deadlifts may not top your list when you think of “belly-fat eliminating” exercises, but no other standing movement recruits as many muscles at once, which includes muscles in your back, hips, hamstrings, and deep core.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

“Deadlifts work every major muscle group and trigger a strong hormonal response that supports fat loss,” explains Brady. “Strengthening your posterior chain also improves posture, which instantly makes your stomach appear flatter.”

How to do it:

For this exercise, you can use dumbbells, a kettlebell, or your bodyweight if you’re new to the movement.

Stand with your feet hip-width apart, holding weights in front of your thighs (optional). Hinge at the hips while keeping your spine long. Lower the weights toward your shins or stop at mid-thigh if using no weight. Squeeze your glutes to return to standing. Perform three sets of 10 to 12 reps. Rest for 90 to 120 seconds between sets.

Incline Walking (Treadmill or Outdoors)

Incline walking is one of the most underrated belly-fat reducers, as it’s low-impact, joint-friendly, and forces your body to burn more calories than regular walking.

“Low-impact incline walking is one of the best steady-state fat-burning exercises if you’re over 50,” says Brady. “It’s gentle on the joints but keeps your core engaged to stabilise your torso.”

How to do it:

Set your treadmill to a 5 to 10% incline or find a hill outside you can walk up safely. Walk at a moderate pace where you can still hold a conversation. Keep your posture tall and avoid leaning on the treadmill handles. Walk for 20 to 30 minutes, or break it into shorter intervals. (For example, five rounds of four minute walks, with one minute rest between each.)

Plank with Shoulder Taps

According to research, shoulder taps activate muscles in your deep core, obliques (side abs), back, and hips. While you’re not technically “standing” with this exercise, you’re still on your feet in a high-plank position.

“This plank variation strengthens deep core muscles that support your spine and flatten your midsection,” explains Brady. “Unlike crunches, it trains your body to hold tension and improve real-world strength.”

How to do it:

Start in a high plank position with your hands under your shoulders. Widen your feet slightly for balance and stability. Tap your right hand to your left shoulder without letting your hips sway. Switch sides. Repeat for three sets of 10 to 12 taps per side. Rest for 60 to 90 seconds between sets.

Squat to Press

If you could only pick one movement for fat loss and full-body strength, this might be it. The squat to press blends a lower-body burner with an upper-body power move, raising your heart rate quickly and kickstarting your body’s calorie-burning engine.

“Compound movements like the squat to press raise your heart rate while building strength across multiple muscle groups,” says Brady. “It’s a double win for burning belly fat and improving overall fitness.”

How to do it: