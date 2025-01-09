Why People Swear The '50/50' Workout Is the Ideal Pairing for Weight Loss

Real talk: A weight-loss journey can be quite frustrating if you aren't making the progress you hope for. Your time at the gym is valuable, and we're here to help ensure you don't waste any moment of it. People swear the "50/50" workout is the ideal pairing for weight loss, and we have all the details. This method blends cardio and strength training for the ultimate fat-blasting routine.

What Is the 50/50 Workout?

"The '50/50' workout alternates between equal periods of cardiovascular exercise and strength training within a single session," explains Michael Baah, celebrity coach and ambassador at BlazePod.com. "This method blends two highly effective modalities cardio, [which] elevates your heart rate [and burns] calories both during and after the workout, [and] strength training, [which] builds lean muscle, increasing your resting metabolic rate and supporting long-term fat loss."

Combining the two results in fat burning and preserving/increasing muscle mass. This well-balanced approach will result in fast and sustained results. All of this and more is why the 50/50 workout is a popular method to slim down.

"The balance ensures that you maximize both calorie burn and muscle engagement," Baah says. "Cardio uses stored energy, while strength training stimulates muscle growth, which increases calorie burn at rest. Strength exercises sculpt and define muscles, while cardio helps reveal this definition by reducing fat."

It's really a match made in workout heaven and the gift that keeps on giving! Baah adds, "Alternating between the two keeps your metabolism elevated post-workout, amplifying fat loss." This is known as the "afterburn effect."

How Long Should Each 50/50 Workout Be?

The length of your 50/50 workouts should be based on your fitness level, but here's a guide to get you started.

Beginners: Aim for 5 minutes of cardio and 5 minutes of strength training. Repeat this combo for 20 to 30 minutes. Cardio exercise should be low-impact, such as cycling or a brisk walk. Combine this with bodyweight exercises like pushups and squats.

Aim for 5 minutes of cardio and 5 minutes of strength training. Repeat this combo for 20 to 30 minutes. Cardio exercise should be low-impact, such as cycling or a brisk walk. Combine this with bodyweight exercises like pushups and squats. Advanced: Aim to alternate between 10 minutes of cardio and 10 minutes of strength training, repeating for 40 to 60 minutes. Cardio exercise should be high-intensity, such as rowing or sprints. Combine this with compound strength movements, such as pull-ups and deadlifts.

"For weight loss, pairing explosive cardio (e.g., burpees or jump rope) with strength exercises targeting large muscles is particularly effective," Baah adds.