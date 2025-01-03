People Swear 'Zone 2 Walking' Is the Secret to Weight Loss: 'Simple & Effective'

When seeking out a new workout for weight loss, it makes perfect sense to consider a plan that's been successful for others. Listen up, because people swear by "zone 2 walking." In fact, it's an excellent, low-impact secret to weight loss. The reason why it's so effective? Zone 2 walking has your muscles burning fat for fuel. That has a nice ring to it, don't you agree? This form of exercise is also beneficial for your cardiovascular health.

Let's dive into what zone 2 walking is and the benefits it provides.

What Is Zone 2 Walking?

"Zone 2 walking is essentially walking at a brisk pace; it means you're exercising at a low- to moderate-intensity level of 60 to 70% of your maximum heart rate," explains Jill Becker, a certified run coach and personal trainer at Life Time Westminster. "It differs from other walking routines in that you're aiming to maintain that brisk pace rather than going for a leisurely stroll."

In order to maximize the benefits of this workout, it's essential to stay in zone 2 without changing much in your speed or effort.

To put all of this into perspective, it's important to understand heart-rate training. Becker shares, "Heart-rate training is based on five zones (0r thresholds) that correspond to how many beats per minute your heart is pumping relative to its maximum capacity. In zone 1, your heart is pumping at a minimal percentage of its capacity—this would be a warm-up pace that can be maintained for a long period of time. On the other end of the spectrum is zone 5, which maxes out your heart rate and is a very high intensity that can only be sustained [briefly]."

Zone 2 is classified as "aerobic," which means your body mostly uses fat for energy. This training level allows your heart to supply your muscles with plenty of oxygenated blood.

How fast is zone 2? "When walking in zone 2, you should be able to carry a conversation but still feel like you're working moderately," says Becker. "This intensity improves your aerobic capacity, stamina, and fat-burning potential."

The Benefits of Zone 2 Walking

Zone 2 walking has many benefits. It's a stellar way to lose weight, boost endurance, achieve greater aerobic capacity, lower blood pressure, reduce stress, improve mood, and improve insulin sensitivity.

Engaging in zone 2 walking boosts the strength of your heart muscles. The more you work out at this intensity, the more efficiently your body will utilize oxygen during workouts. "Greater aerobic capacity, also known as VO2 max, is associated with [many] benefits, from improved heart health and blood-sugar regulation to greater longevity," Becker explains.

People on TikTok are raving about zone 2 walking—and for good reason. TikTok user Sadielee Thomas (@sadielee.thomas) writes in a video, "Zone 2 walking is a moderate-intensity pace where your heart rate stays around 60–70% of your max, making it great for fat-burning and endurance. It's sustainable, simple, and an effective way to lean out when combined with a calorie deficit. For me, this is about a 4 on the treadmill."

How Long You Should Engage in Zone 2 Walking To See Results

Consistency is essential if you want to see noticeable progress in your weight-loss efforts. Becker recommends performing zone 2 walking three to five days a week, 30-minute sessions. Aim for a total of 150 minutes per week.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"In addition to walking, make sure you're pairing an exercise routine with a healthy, well-balanced diet," Becker adds.