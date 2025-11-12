The 6 Best Chair Exercises for Women To Maintain Muscle After 50

If you’re looking to build strong, healthy muscles as you age, chair exercises are a stellar low-impact option. Chair workouts reduce joint strain while still delivering a challenging workout. After 50, focusing on stability, balance, and recovery time becomes more crucial than ever before. That’s why we’ve learned eight of the best chair exercises for women to maintain muscle after 50.

“Using a chair allows women to move with control and confidence, which supports both the muscles and the nervous system. These exercises engage multiple muscle groups, improving strength, posture, and circulation without requiring a gym or equipment,” explains Karen Ann Canham, CEO and founder of Karen Ann Wellness. “Compared to traditional gym workouts, chair exercises provide a safer and more sustainable approach for women managing stiffness, arthritis, or reduced flexibility. They can be easily modified to match any fitness level, which makes them ideal for long-term consistency, the true secret to maintaining muscle after 50.”

The key muscle groups to train include the back, core, shoulders, legs, and glutes—areas that naturally decline in strength over time but are crucial for maintaining your independence.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

“Working these muscles regularly helps preserve lean tissue, bone density, and coordination,” Canham says.

Seated Leg Extension

If you’re looking to boost lower-body strength while shaping your core, this exercise is a great low-impact option that can be easily performed at home.

“Seated leg extensions strengthen the quadriceps and support knee health. Extend one leg at a time, hold for two seconds, and lower slowly,” Canham tells us.

Begin sitting tall on a sturdy chair with your feet flat on the ground. Place a small pillow or ball between your knees. Extend your legs out straight, squeezing the pillow or ball. Pull your knees back in. Perform 3 sets of 15 reps on each leg.

Seated Knee Lifts

Seated knee lifts are a simple yet productive exercise that can be performed at home or wherever you happen to be.

“This move targets the lower abdominals and hip flexors,” Canham says. Expect your upper thighs to get a stellar workout, too.

To maintain proper form, sit tall as you lift one knee toward your chest, and continue to alternate sides.

Begin by sitting tall at the edge of a sturdy chair, feet planted flat on the floor. Place your hands on the side for support. Lift your left knee toward your chest, then lower it. Lift your right knee toward your chest, then lower it. Continue alternating for 3 sets of 15 reps.

Chair Squats

“The chair squat builds glute and leg strength while improving balance,” Canham tells us. “Stand up from the chair slowly, then lower back down with control—no plopping.” Focus on activating your core and maintaining a tall chest throughout the movement.

Begin by standing tall in front of a sturdy chair with your feet hip-width apart on the ground. Activate your core and keep your chest lifted. Bend at the knees and hips and lower slowly into a squat—as if you’re about to sit down. Make sure your weight stays in your heels. Lightly touch the surface of the chair with your glutes. Press through your heels to rise back up. Perform 3 sets of 12 reps.

Seated Arm Circles

Whether at home or at your desk, this low-impact move provides an excellent arm workout as you focus on stabilizing the core.

“Seated arm circles engage the shoulders and upper arms to support joint mobility and posture,” Canham explains. “Keep your spine tall and core active.”

Begin sitting tall on a sturdy chair with your feet flat on the floor and your shoulders relaxed. Extend your arms out to the sides at shoulder level, palms facing down. Slowly make small circles in a forward motion, focusing on controlled movement. Then, make small circles in a backward motion. Perform seated arm circles for 3 sets of 20 seconds, moving forward then backward.

Chair Pushups

This pushup variation is safer than classic pushups, as it decreases the pressure on your wrists and shoulders.

“Chair pushups strengthens the chest, shoulders, and triceps,” Canham tells us. “Place hands on the edge of the chair, step back slightly, and lower your chest toward the chair before pressing back up.”

Place your hands on the surface of a sturdy chair, shoulder-width apart. Walk your legs back so you’re at a straight incline from your head to your heels. Keep your legs together and rise onto the balls of your feet. Engage your core and keep your gaze forward. Bend your elbows to lower your body until your chest lines up with your elbows. Return back to straight arms. Perform 3 sets of 10 reps.

Seated Overhead Press

Whether training with dumbbells or resistance bands, the seated overhead press fires up your arms, upper back, and shoulders. This exercise requires you to press the resistance overhead while keeping your core engaged throughout.

Begin sitting tall on a sturdy chair with your feet flat on the floor and your core engaged. Hold a pair of lightweight dumbbells at shoulder level, palms facing forward. Press the weights straight overhead without locking out your elbows. Gradually lower the weights back to the start position. Perform 3 sets of 12 reps.

“Together, these movements create a full-body routine that tones, strengthens, and supports longevity,” Canham says. “The best part? They are easy to fit into daily life, during TV time, between work breaks, or first thing in the morning. For women over 50, maintaining muscle is not about pushing harder, but about moving consistently and intentionally.”