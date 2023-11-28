4 Things to Know About the '75 Soft' Weight Loss Challenge Before You Commit

If you're into social media fitness trends and workouts, you've likely heard of the "75 Hard Challenge." The challenge, which was created by Andy Frisella of the "REAL AF" podcast, is making waves on TikTok with individuals sharing their journeys and before and after weight loss transformations. Essentially, the challenge requires you to stick to certain healthy habits for 75 days straight. As the name suggests, it's not for the faint of heart. That's where the "75 Soft Challenge" comes into play.

If you're curious about doing the viral 75 Hard Challenge on a not-so-strict or rigid scale, read on to learn all about 75 Soft.

What is the 75 Soft Challenge?

Simply put, 75 Soft is a more beginner-friendly approach to the 75 Hard Challenge. Amid many success stories, there's also skepticism surrounding the 75 Hard Challenge. Some say it's not the most sustainable way to lose weight—and keep the pounds off long-term. For instance, two of the 75 Hard Challenge rules—working out twice a day and not having cheat meals for 75 days straight—can be challenging to stick with.

TikToker and fitness expert, bodybuilding pro, and pre/postnatal specialist, Desb, shares in a video, "I would argue 80% to 90% of people come out of 75 Hard, and guess what they have to do again to stay on track? They have to do 75 Hard again. The things that they implement in it is not realistic for most people in their day-to-day to continue to live and create longevity out of."

The 75 Soft Challenge is a "less intense version" of 75 Hard, says April Gatlin, ACE, master coach for STRIDE Fitness, and it's perfect for those who are just starting out in their weight loss journey. Now, let's get into the rules.

Here are four "rules" you should know before committing to the 75 Soft Challenge.

As part of the 75 Soft Challenge, for 75 days straight, you need to stick to the below rules:

Perform a 45-minute daily workout, along with one weekly recovery day. Drink three liters of water every day. Consume a nutritious, well-balanced diet, and only have alcohol on occasion. Read 10 pages of a book every day.

"Unlike 75 hard, this version allows you to continue even if a day is skipped," Gatlin explains. In addition, 75 Soft also doesn't require you to take daily progress pictures. "I actually like this difference because pics just don't make everyone feel great and the purpose of this (in the first place) is to make you 'feel' better inside and out," says Steve Stonehouse, NASM-CPT and director of training and experience for Body Fit Training.

Before beginning your own journey doing 75 Soft, Gatlin suggests a few things to keep in mind. "Step back and confirm this is a doable time in your life to commit to the factors involved (ex: if you are moving, starting a new job, starting a family then this isn't the best time to start this challenge)," she says. "Also, set yourself up for success by having a support system in place (friends, family, coworkers) to help keep you accountable but mostly cheer you on. Lastly, have a plan of action: When will you read 10 pages every day? When will you work out daily? What workout plan will you follow?"