10 Ab Exercises That Won't Strain Your Neck

A strong core is essential for overall fitness and well-being, but for some of my clients, neck strain can be a limiting factor when performing traditional ab exercises. Generally, neck strain is a sign of poor form, and that you're putting pressure on your neck without working your abdominal muscles. If you find yourself experiencing neck pain during the exercises you've been trying, the good news is that there are plenty of effective alternatives that target your abdominal muscles without putting unnecessary stress on your neck. Here are 10 ab exercises that are gentle on the neck but still deliver a powerful core workout.

Building a strong core doesn't have to involve straining your neck. Incorporate these ab exercises into your routine to target your abdominal muscles effectively while keeping your neck comfortable. As with any exercise regimen, it's essential to listen to your body, start with manageable repetitions, and gradually increase intensity as your strength improves. Consult with a fitness professional or healthcare provider if you have any concerns or pre-existing conditions.

Plank

Start in a push-up position with your hands directly under your shoulders. Lower onto your forearms, keeping your body in a straight line from head to heels. Hold the plank position for 30 seconds to a minute, engaging your core muscles. Complete 3-4 sets.

Leg Raises

Lie on your back with your hands by your sides. Lift your legs toward the ceiling, keeping them straight. Lower your legs slowly without letting them touch the ground, then lift them back up. Complete 3 sets of 12-15 reps.

Bicyle Crunches

Lie on your back and bring your knees toward your chest. Lift your head and shoulders off the ground. Rotate your torso, bringing your right elbow toward your left knee while extending your right leg. Complete 3 sets of 40 seconds each.

Russian Twists

Sit on the floor with your knees bent and feet flat. Lean back slightly, keeping your back straight. Twist your torso to the right, then to the left, holding a weight or clasping your hands together. Complete 3 sets of 40 seconds each.

Side Plank

Lie on your side with your elbow directly beneath your shoulder. Lift your hips, creating a straight line from head to heels. Hold the side plank for 30 seconds to a minute on each side. Complete 3 sets on each side.

Reverse Crunches

Lie on your back with your hands by your sides. Lift your legs toward the ceiling, then curl your hips off the ground, bringing your knees toward your chest. Complete 3 sets of 20 reps.

Mountain Climbers

Start in a plank position. Bring one knee toward your chest and then switch legs in a running motion. Keep your core engaged and maintain a steady pace. Complete 3 sets of 45 seconds.

Dead Bug

Lie on your back with your arms extended toward the ceiling and your legs lifted. Lower your right arm and left leg toward the ground simultaneously, then switch sides. Complete 3 sets of 45 seconds.

Seated Knee Tucks

Sit on the floor with your knees bent and feet flat. Lean back slightly, lifting your feet off the ground. Bring your knees toward your chest, then extend them back out. Complete 3 sets of 12-15 reps.

Flutter Kicks

Keeping your head on the ground, lie on your back with your hands under your hips. Lift your legs a few inches off the ground and kick them up and down in a controlled motion. Complete 3 sets of 30 seconds.