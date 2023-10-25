A 30-Day Standing Workout That Slims Your Core, Butt, Thighs, and Legs

We get it: Losing weight and getting toned can often feel like a neverending uphill battle. But what if we told you that the key to a slimmer lower body might be as straightforward as a 30-day standing workout? Here, we consulted Kyrie Furr, CPT, a certified personal trainer and performance coach with Barbend, who shares a stellar four-week fitness routine that takes you from sedentary to active in a few steps—literally. Furr breaks down the ultimate 30-day standing workout to slim down your lower half.

In a technology-driven world that often finds us glued to our seats—be it for work or leisure—a standing workout offers a refreshing break from daily monotony and a new way of torching calories for a tight and toned lower body. However, this workout isn't a magic solution; it's a reminder of the importance of regular physical activity. This 30-day workout will guide you through a series of standing exercises designed to engage the muscles in your lower body and core, all aimed at toning and trimming.

"Slimming your lower half is a common fitness goal for many people," says Furr. "Standing workouts offer several benefits to help you achieve this. Firstly, it targets multiple muscle groups simultaneously, including your legs, thighs, and hips, leading to efficient calorie burning and toning. Secondly, it improves your balance and stability, which is essential for everyday activities and preventing injuries. Furthermore, this workout requires minimal equipment and can be done anywhere, making it convenient for busy individuals."

Read on for Furr's 30-day standing workout that's sure to slim your entire lower half.

Days 1-5: Standing Exercises + Core

Day 1: Air Squats

First up are air squats. "Keep your feet shoulder-width apart and pointed straight ahead. When squatting, your hips will move down and back. Your lumbar curve should be maintained, and your heels should stay flat on the floor the entire time. In air squats, your hips will descend lower than your knees," explains Furr. Perform three to four sets of 10 to 15 reps.

Day 2: Lunges

Next, we'll focus on lunges. "Stand with your feet hip-width apart, keep your back straight, your shoulders back, and your abs tight," says Furr. "Step forward, and slowly bend both knees until your back knee is just above the floor. Stand back up and repeat the movement. Alternate legs until the set is complete." Aim for three to four sets of eight to 10 reps per side.

Day 3: Cossack Squats

Let's engage in a unique lower-body movement, the cossack squat. "Stand with feet one to three steps wider than shoulder-width apart, toes turned slightly outward, and arms fully extended in front of the chest, palms facing toward one another," instructs Furr. "On an inhale, shift your weight to the right side, then sit back into your hips and bend your right knee to lower into a squat until your right thigh is parallel with the floor, keeping your left leg fully extended out to the side. Keep your chest up and your right heel flat on the floor to prevent your back from rounding. Then, on an exhale, press through your right foot to straighten your right leg and return to standing. Pause, then repeat on the opposite side." Do three to four sets of 8 to 10 reps per side.

Day 4: Active Recovery

Gear up for an active recovery day. Use this time to engage in a leisurely physical activity you enjoy doing. Some examples include walking, cycling, swimming, yoga, light jogging, and stretching.

Day 5: Calf Raises

Don't neglect the calves in your quest for a trim lower half. Next up are calf raises. Furr says, "Stand with your feet hip-width apart, flat on the floor or the edge of a step or platform. Engage your core, cross your left foot behind your right ankle, then center your balance over your right foot. Slowly raise your right heel off the floor, taking care to remain balanced." Shoot for three to four sets of 12 to 15 reps.

Days 6-12: Rest + Cardio

Days six through 12 in this 30-day standing workout to slim down your lower half are all about rest and cardio.

Day 6: Active Recovery

Day 7: Jumping Jacks

Incorporate cardio to ramp up the calorie-burning process. Standing jumping jacks are a fantastic standing cardio exercise that elevates your heart rate, burns calories, and improves cardiovascular fitness. Stand with your feet together and your arms at your sides. Jump repeatedly while spreading your legs apart and raising your arms overhead. Quickly return to the starting position by jumping again, bringing your feet together, and lowering your arms. Repeat this motion continuously, maintaining a brisk pace. Perform 10 to 15 rounds of 40 seconds of jumping jacks followed by 20 seconds of rest.

Day 8: Active Recovery

Day 9: Single-Leg Rear Deadlifts

Continue with single-leg rear deadlifts. "While balancing on one leg, hinge at the hips, lower your torso until it's almost parallel with the floor, and then reverse the movement to return to your starting position," says Furr. Shoot for three to four sets of eight to 12 reps per leg.

Day 10: Active Recovery

Day 11: Wall Sits

Get ready to make your legs burn with wall sits.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"Start with your back against a wall with your feet shoulder width and about two feet from the wall," says Furr. "Engage your core muscles, and slowly slide your back down the wall until your thighs are parallel to the ground. Adjust your feet so your knees are directly above your ankles (rather than over your toes). Keep your back flat against the wall." Hold this position for 20 to 60 seconds for five to 10 rounds.

Day 12: Good Mornings

Next up are good mornings, an effective workout for strengthening your lower body. Furr says, "Start with your feet shoulder-width apart, toes pointed forward, and knees slightly bent with a pair of dumbbells in each hand. Rack the dumbbells on your shoulders, with one end of the dumbbell at the base of your neck and the other end back toward your shoulder blade. Keeping your core engaged and spine in a neutral position, hinge at your hips, bringing your torso nearly parallel to the floor." Complete three to four sets of 10 to 12 reps.

Days 13-19: More Standing + Cardio

Day 13: Active Recovery

Day 14: Active Recovery

Day 15: Cossack Squats

Repeat Day 3.

Day 16: Calf Raises

Repeat Day 5.

Day 17: Active Recovery

Day 18: Single-Leg Rear Deadlifts

Repeat Day 9.

Day 19: High Knees

It's time for another cardio session. Today, we'll do standing high knees. Stand with your feet hip-width apart and your arms at your sides. Lift your right knee as high as possible while raising your left arm. Lower your right leg and switch to your left knee while lifting your right arm. Keep alternating your knees while maintaining a brisk and controlled pace. Do this for 40 seconds on, 20 seconds off, for a total of five to 10 rounds.

Days 20-30: Standing Exercises + Core + More Cardio

Days 20 through 30 in this 30-day standing workout to slim down your lower half consist of standing exercises, core work, and some more cardio.

Day 20: Good Mornings

Repeat Day 12.

Day 21: Active Recovery

Day 22: Active Recovery

Day 23: Air Squats

Repeat Day 1.

Day 24: Calf Raises

Repeat Day 5.

Day 25: Active Recovery

Day 26: Single-Leg Rear Deadlifts

Repeat Day 9.

Day 27: Good Mornings

Repeat Day 12.

Day 28: Active Recovery

Day 29: Air Squats

Repeat Day 1.

Day 30: Standing Side Leg Lifts

For the last day, we'll finish strong with standing side leg lifts for a final cardio session. Stand with your feet together. Have your arms at your sides, or clasp your hands at your heart's center. Lift your right leg out to the side as high as you're comfortably able to while engaging your core. Lower your leg back down to meet your left foot. Complete five to 10 rounds of 40 seconds of work followed by 20 seconds of rest.