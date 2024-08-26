10 Best Strength Exercises To Melt Fat & Build Lean Muscle

If you want to melt body fat and sculpt lean muscle, strength training is the name of the game—research says so. For instance, in one study, adults who performed resistance training for a minimum of four weeks dropped 1.4% of their body fat. So, if you want to slim down and achieve a total-body tone, we've rounded up 10 of the best strength exercises to melt fat and build muscle.

Engaging in regular strength training decreases the loss of muscle as you lose weight. "[This is] one of its biggest benefits when it comes to fat loss," explains Domenic Angelino, CPT with International Personal Trainer Academy (IPTA), "It isn't so much about losing fat specifically; it's about retaining muscle while you lose fat. The more muscle you retain, the better you will look after you lose all of the fat that you're targeting."

In addition, strength training may be even more beneficial than solely cardio for those on weight-loss journeys. According to Amanda Capritto, CPT with PTPioneer, "Studies have shown that resistance training alone and resistance training combined with cardio training more effectively reduces body fat and builds muscle."

Now, if you're ready to get started, let's explore 10 of the best strength exercises to melt fat and build muscle, according to Angelino and Capritto.

Barbell Back Squat

Adjust the barbell on the rack to chest height. Add the weight plates you're most comfortable working with to the barbell. Secure them with collars to prevent any sliding. Stand tall and face the barbell. Step under the bar so the barbell is positioned across your upper back. Lift the barbell and take two steps back. Bend both knees to lower into a squat. Lower as far as you're comfortable able to without lifting your heels from the floor or arching your back. Press back up to standing. Complete three sets of five to eight reps.

Deadlift

Position a loaded barbell on the ground. Stand in front of the barbell, plant your feet hip-width apart, and point your toes forward or slightly out. Bend your knees and hinge at your hips to bend down and grab the barbell. Pull the barbell up from the ground with your arms extended, maintaining a firm grip. Be sure not to hyperextend your back. Lower the barbell while using proper form. Complete three to four sets of five to eight reps.

Bulgarian Split Squat

Secure a weight bench against a sturdy squat rack or wall. Grab a set of kettlebells or dumbbells. Hold the weights by your sides in the "suitcase" position. Stand facing away from the bench. Plant one foot forward and the other on the bench behind you. Lower into a split squat, keeping your chest tall. Push back to the start position. Complete three to four sets of five to eight reps on each side, finishing one side before switching to the other.

Pull-ups

Stand below a pull-up bar. Feel free to use a plyometric box or stool if needed. Using an underhand grip, take hold of the bar, placing your hands just outside shoulder-width. Completely extend your arms as you hang onto the bar with your feet off the floor. Squeeze the muscles in your back to pull your body up to the bar. When your chin passes the bar, gradually lower yourself down. Complete three to four sets of five to eight reps.

Pushups

Start in a high plank with your hands positioned under your shoulders and your body in a straight line. Bend your elbows to lower your body toward the floor. When your arms achieve a 90-degree angle (or less), push back up to a high plank. Feel free to complete pushups on your knees or with an incline. Perform three to four sets of eight to 12 reps.

Walking Lunges

Stand tall with your arms at your sides, holding optional dumbbells. Take a big step forward with one leg. Lower into a lunge until your knee gently touches the ground. Press back up to the start position, and bring your back foot forward to meet your other foot. Repeat on the other side. Complete three to four sets of eight to 10 reps on each leg.

Hip Thrusts

Secure a weight bench against a sturdy squat rack or wall. Grab a kettlebell, dumbbell, or weight plate. Sit on the floor perpendicular to the weight bench, and rest your upper back on the surface. Firmly place your feet on the floor and position the weight on your lap. Raise your hips and press your back into the surface until you achieve the full extension. Hold the position for a moment before lowering. Complete three to four sets of eight to 12 reps.

Sled Push

Stand at the back of a weight sled with one hand holding onto each end. Lean forward, take large steps, and use the power in your legs to press the sled forward. The more you bend forward, the more this movement will engage your lower body and the greater number of calories you'll burn. Complete four sets of 45 seconds.

Battle Rope Slams

Hold a battle rope in both hands. Assume a squat position. Swiftly lift your arms overhead and then slam them down so the ropes touch the floor. Complete four sets of 45 seconds.

Kettlebell Swings