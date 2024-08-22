 Skip to content

The Best Way to Make Air Fryer Fries

The easiest recipe for making super crispy french fries in your air fryer.
Avatar for Samantha Boesch
By
Published on August 22, 2024 | 9:00 AM

When you're craving hot, crispy, salty french fries, where do you usually turn? Maybe you head to your favorite fast-food joint, heat up a bag of frozen fries, or even try making them from scratch. While homemade fries are great for controlling the ingredients and enjoying a healthier option, they can be a bit more labor-intensive and don't always get as crispy as you'd like. The easy fix? Air fryer french fries.

Air frying not only makes the process quick and simple, but it also delivers perfectly crispy fries without needing loads of oil. To help you achieve the best homemade fries, we've got a foolproof recipe from Kathy Brooks, owner of Circa Air Fryer.

Read on to learn her best french fry recipe. Then, to complete your meal, try these Air Fryer Burgers to go with your deliciously crispy fries.

Gather your ingredients.

potatoes, oil, and seasonings in front of an air fryer
Courtesy of Samantha Boesch

The great thing about making these fries is that they only require potatoes, oil, and your favorite seasonings! And an air fryer, of course. For this air fryer french fries recipe, Brooks uses the following ingredients:

  • 4 medium-sized potatoes (Yukon Gold or Russet work best)
  • 1-2 tablespoons olive oil
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • (Optional) Seasonings: garlic powder, paprika, rosemary, parmesan cheese, truffle oil

 The Best Way to Cook Tofu in the Air Fryer

Prepare the potatoes.

potatoes and a knife next to a plate of sliced potatoes
Courtesy of Samantha Boesch
  1. Wash and peel: Thoroughly wash the potatoes. You can peel them, but leaving the skin on adds texture and nutrients.
  2. Cut the fries: Slice the potatoes into thin strips (about 1/4 inch thick). The thinner the slices, the crispier the fries.
  3. Soak the potatoes: Place the potato slices in a bowl of cold water and let them soak for at least 30 minutes. This removes excess starch, resulting in crispier fries.
  4. Dry thoroughly: Drain the potatoes and pat them dry with a clean kitchen towel.

 8 Best & Worst Frozen French Fries

Season the fries.

seasoned fries in a red bowl
Courtesy of Samantha Boesch
  1. Toss with olive oil: In a large bowl, toss the potato strips with olive oil until evenly coated. This helps achieve a crisp exterior.
  2. Add seasonings: Sprinkle with salt, pepper, and any additional seasonings you prefer. Toss again to ensure even distribution.

 The Best Way To Make Air Fryer Grilled Cheese

Air fry your fries.

fries inside air fryer basket
Courtesy of Samantha Boesch
  1. Set the air fryer to 375 degrees Fahrenheit.
  2. Arrange the fries: Spread the seasoned potato strips in a single layer in the air fryer basket. Avoid overcrowding to ensure even cooking. Depending on the size of your air fryer, you might need to cook in batches.
  3. Cook time: Air fry the potatoes for 15-20 minutes, shaking the basket halfway through to ensure even cooking. For extra crispiness, you can air fry for an additional 2-3 minutes.

 How To Make Air Fryer Ribs That Fall Off the Bone

Serve and enjoy!

hand holding a plate of fries
Courtesy of Samantha Boesch
  1. Final touch: Once the fries are golden brown and crispy, remove them from the air fryer and place them on a plate lined with paper towels to absorb any residual oil.
  2. Season to taste: Sprinkle with a little extra salt, your favorite seasoning blend, or truffle oil and parmesan cheese while they're hot.
  3. Serve immediately: Air-fried French fries are best enjoyed fresh out of the fryer. Pair them with your favorite dipping sauces, such as ketchup, aioli, or ranch.

RELATED: The Best Way to Cook Salmon Perfectly in an Air Fryer

Samantha Boesch
Samantha was born and raised in Orlando, Florida and now works as a writer in Brooklyn, NY. Read more about Samantha
Filed Under
// // //
More in Healthy Eating
  • homemade truffle french fries with parmesan in a plate

    The Best Way to Make Air Fryer Fries

  • man standing behind a wooden board full of high protein foods

    How Much Protein Is Too Much For One Meal?

  • tacos on a yellow background

    15 High-Protein Egg Recipes for Weight Loss

  • collage of two sunflower seeds with the shell cracked open on a purple background

    8 Benefits of Eating Sunflower Seeds

  • Ultimate Club Sandwich With Super Mayo

    32 High-Protein Lunch Ideas That Keep You Full

Copyright 2024 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Eat This Not That is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.