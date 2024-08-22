The Best Way to Make Air Fryer Fries

When you're craving hot, crispy, salty french fries, where do you usually turn? Maybe you head to your favorite fast-food joint, heat up a bag of frozen fries, or even try making them from scratch. While homemade fries are great for controlling the ingredients and enjoying a healthier option, they can be a bit more labor-intensive and don't always get as crispy as you'd like. The easy fix? Air fryer french fries.

Air frying not only makes the process quick and simple, but it also delivers perfectly crispy fries without needing loads of oil. To help you achieve the best homemade fries, we've got a foolproof recipe from Kathy Brooks, owner of Circa Air Fryer.

Read on to learn her best french fry recipe. Then, to complete your meal, try these Air Fryer Burgers to go with your deliciously crispy fries.

Gather your ingredients.

The great thing about making these fries is that they only require potatoes, oil, and your favorite seasonings! And an air fryer, of course. For this air fryer french fries recipe, Brooks uses the following ingredients:

4 medium-sized potatoes (Yukon Gold or Russet work best)

1-2 tablespoons olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

(Optional) Seasonings: garlic powder, paprika, rosemary, parmesan cheese, truffle oil

The Best Way to Cook Tofu in the Air Fryer

Prepare the potatoes.

Wash and peel: Thoroughly wash the potatoes. You can peel them, but leaving the skin on adds texture and nutrients. Cut the fries: Slice the potatoes into thin strips (about 1/4 inch thick). The thinner the slices, the crispier the fries. Soak the potatoes: Place the potato slices in a bowl of cold water and let them soak for at least 30 minutes. This removes excess starch, resulting in crispier fries. Dry thoroughly: Drain the potatoes and pat them dry with a clean kitchen towel.

8 Best & Worst Frozen French Fries

Season the fries.

Toss with olive oil: In a large bowl, toss the potato strips with olive oil until evenly coated. This helps achieve a crisp exterior. Add seasonings: Sprinkle with salt, pepper, and any additional seasonings you prefer. Toss again to ensure even distribution.

The Best Way To Make Air Fryer Grilled Cheese

Air fry your fries.

Set the air fryer to 375 degrees Fahrenheit. Arrange the fries: Spread the seasoned potato strips in a single layer in the air fryer basket. Avoid overcrowding to ensure even cooking. Depending on the size of your air fryer, you might need to cook in batches. Cook time: Air fry the potatoes for 15-20 minutes, shaking the basket halfway through to ensure even cooking. For extra crispiness, you can air fry for an additional 2-3 minutes.

How To Make Air Fryer Ribs That Fall Off the Bone

Serve and enjoy!

Final touch: Once the fries are golden brown and crispy, remove them from the air fryer and place them on a plate lined with paper towels to absorb any residual oil. Season to taste: Sprinkle with a little extra salt, your favorite seasoning blend, or truffle oil and parmesan cheese while they're hot. Serve immediately: Air-fried French fries are best enjoyed fresh out of the fryer. Pair them with your favorite dipping sauces, such as ketchup, aioli, or ranch.

RELATED: The Best Way to Cook Salmon Perfectly in an Air Fryer6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e