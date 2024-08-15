The Best Way to Cook Tofu in the Air Fryer

Tofu is a go-to plant-based protein that's nutritious and versatile. A half-cup serving packs 11 grams of protein and provides nutrients like calcium, iron, and manganese. Whether baking, stir-frying, or blending it into smoothies, you can easily adapt tofu to countless dishes.

But we can all agree that getting tofu perfectly crispy isn't easy. Its soft texture usually needs pressing, marinating, and frying. Although frying gives it that ideal crunch, it often requires a lot of oil, making things messy and less healthy. That's why the air fryer is a game-changer, delivering crispy tofu with minimal effort and oil.

Curious about the best way to air fry tofu? We asked Kathy Brooks, owner of Circa Air Fryer, who gave us a tasty, foolproof air fryer tofu recipe.

"Whether you're a long-time tofu enthusiast or a newcomer looking to spice up your culinary repertoire, this simple guide will help you make delicious air fryer tofu that's perfect for salads, grain bowls, stir-fries, or as a stand-alone snack," says Brooks.

Read on for this easy and delicious air fryer tofu recipe.

Gather your ingredients

Ingredients:

1 block (14-16 ounces) of extra-firm tofu (make sure you get extra-firm because this will hold shape the best).

1-2 tablespoons of olive oil or sesame oil

1 tablespoon soy sauce or tamari

1 tablespoon cornstarch or arrowroot powder

Your choice of seasoning (garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, etc.)

Press the tofu.

Start by pressing your tofu to remove excess moisture. Place the tofu block on a clean kitchen towel or paper towel and gently press down. Alternatively, use a tofu press for about 15-20 minutes. Removing moisture is crucial for achieving a crispy texture.

Cut and marinate your tofu.

Once pressed, cut the tofu into even cubes, sticks, or triangles, depending on your preference (Smaller pieces will get crispier in the air fryer). In a mixing bowl, combine the olive oil, soy sauce, and your choice of seasoning. Add the tofu pieces to the bowl and gently toss to coat each piece evenly. Let the tofu marinate for 10-15 minutes to absorb the flavors.

Preheat your air fryer and coat tofu with cornstarch.

Sprinkle the cornstarch or arrowroot powder over the marinated tofu pieces and toss until each piece is evenly coated. The cornstarch helps to create a crunchy exterior. Preheat your air fryer to 375°F (190°C) for 3-5 minutes. Preheating ensures even cooking and helps achieve the desired crispiness.

Air fry the tofu.

Place the tofu pieces in a single layer in the air fryer basket. Avoid overcrowding, as this can lead to uneven cooking. Depending on the size of your air fryer, you might need to cook in batches. Cook the tofu at 375°F for 15-20 minutes, shaking the basket halfway through to ensure even cooking. Cook until the tofu is golden brown and crispy.

Serve and enjoy.

Once cooked, remove the tofu from the air fryer and let it cool slightly before serving. Your air fryer tofu is ready to be enjoyed on its own, tossed in a salad, added to a rice bowl, or incorporated into your favorite stir-fry. Any leftovers can be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 3 days. To regain crispiness, reheat in the air fryer at 350°F for 5-7 minutes.

