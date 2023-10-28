The 10 Best Food Advent Calendars To Buy Before They Sell Out

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

The holiday season is almost here, and what better way to ramp up the excitement than by adding some treats to the Christmas countdown? One tradition designed with this in mind is the increasingly popular advent calendar.

Over the years, advent calendars have evolved from revealing small chocolates to unlocking a plethora of items like perfume, jewelry, beer, and hot sauce. There are even advent calendars for pets, which unveil various treats and toys behind each door—because everyone deserves to get in on the holiday fun, right?

Although Halloween hasn't even arrived yet, many brands are already gearing up for Christmas by releasing their own versions of this festive product. Unfortunately, because advent calendars are seasonal items, they've been known to sell out quickly, so you'll want to snag them before they're gone.

As you're making your holiday shopping list, consider these 10 food and beverage advent calendars, which are filled with all sorts of goodies ranging from cookies and coffee to kitchen essentials.

1 Lindt Holiday Chocolate Teddy Bear Advent Calendar

Get ready for Christmas with a classic calendar confection: chocolate. Lindt's Holiday Chocolate Teddy Bear Advent Calendar can help you ring in the holiday cheer with 24 individually wrapped treats, such as mini teddy bear-shaped milk chocolates and mini hazelnut milk chocolate balls. Sold by a variety of retailers, this advent calendar can be purchased for $9.96 on Amazon right now.

2 Bonne Maman Advent Calendar

Bonne Maman's popular advent calendar is back—and this year, it features a new design and some exciting new flavors. Behind each door is a small jar that contains honey or one of 23 different spreads. Some flavor options include caramel and cinnamon, raspberry chocolate, and lemon yuzu. Each calendar is currently available for $44.95 on Bonne Maman's website. Grab your favorite bread and enjoy!

3 Oliviers & Co Advent Calendar

Designed to look like a cupboard, the Oliviers & Co. Advent Calendar presents 24 different gourmet kitchen items that can help take your cooking to the next level. We're talking basil olive oil, pomegranate vinegar, orange blossom honey, and pistachio pesto. There are also a few different truffles to munch on. Featuring items from France, Italy, Morocco, and Portugal, this advent calendar currently sells for $85.95 at Williams Sonoma.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

4 12 Days of Hot Sauce Advent Calendar

This one's for the spicy food lovers. Uncommon Goods' 12 Days of Hot Sauce Advent Calendar packs plenty of heat, offering a dozen different hot sauce options "that range from savory to mouth melting," according to the company. Some choices include Sweet Onion Habanero, Zombie Apocalypse, and Reaper Evil. Each advent calendar is priced at $50.

5 12 Days of Murray's Cheese

Assembling a holiday charcuterie board? Artisanal cheese brand Murray's Cheese can help you out with its 12-day advent calendar. Each one contains an assortment of cheeses and pairings, including Parmigiano Reggiano, Manchego, and Irish cheddar, along with jams and crackers. This calendar, which comes in an insulated box, costs $65 and should be refrigerated upon arrival.

6 Walker's Shortbread Advent Calendar

Walker's Shortbread Advent Calendar boasts a selection of cookie options behind a festive Aberlour scene, which showcases the Scottish brand's famous shortbread bakery and shop. Priced at $29.99, each calendar is complete with six cookie varieties, including all-butter shortbread fingers, rounds, stars, hearts, chocolate chip, and salted caramel squares.

7 Christmas Popcorn Advent Calendar

This Christmas tree-shaped calendar can help you make cozy winter movie nights feel even more special. Open one of the doors, and you'll be greeted with a kernel variety, such as yellow, purple, or Sweet Baby Blue, or a popcorn seasoning like french toast, bacon, or white cheddar. Individual calendars can be purchased for $70.95, or you can stock up with a two-pack for $139.90.

8 Bean Box 12 Mornings of Coffee Advent Calendar

If you're looking to shake up your usual morning routine, brewing up new coffee flavors is a great place to start. As its name implies, the 12 Mornings of Coffee Advent Calendar comes with 12 different coffee varieties, which can be purchased as whole beans or in freshly ground form.

Sourced from coffee roasters around the U.S., these holiday coffees have festive notes like roasted chestnut and spicy gingerbread. Each coffee yields one full pot of coffee, which breaks down to around four to six mugs. Bean Box's 12 Mornings of Coffee costs $85, and as a bonus, the brand is giving away five one-year Bean Box subscriptions—which typically cost $244—inside the 12th section of the advent calendar.

9 In Good Taste's Wine Advent Calendar

Calling all wine connoisseurs! In Good Taste's Wine Advent Calendar includes 24 different mini bottles of wine that are sourced from regions in Italy, France, Spain, Portugal, and California. Each bottle contains 187 milliliters of wine, which is about a quarter of a traditional wine bottle. Available for $139.99, this advent calendar ships the first week of November, so you'll want to order it soon.

10 Borgo de Medici Cookie Advent Calendar

If you're a Costco member, one holiday item you can now score at the warehouse club is the Borgo de Medici Cookie Advent Calendar. Priced at $39.99 online for a pack of two, each advent calendar consists of 24 Italian cookies offered in four different varieties. Some options include chocolate biscotti, limoncello flavored cookies, and canestrelli cookies.