Aldi Just Teamed Up With NFL Star Drew Brees for Super Bowl Savings Today

Aldi continues to amass a cult-like customer base by selling high-quality store-brand items at low prices. From their famous freezer section finds to a surprisingly clever selection of gift items, you never know what Aldi will bring to the table. This Super Bowl is no exception. This week, Aldi announced an unexpected partnership with the former star quarterback and recent Hall of Fame inductee Drew Brees and his wife Brittany, complete with cute videos of the couple and sensational deals on your favorite game day eats.

As part of Aldi's "Get a Quarterback" campaign, shoppers will save up to 25% off on must-haves including wings, spinach dip, and pizza leading up to Super Bowl LIX.

"No matter which team fans root for, we can all agree that food is the MVP of the Big Game," said Dave Rinaldo, Chief Operating Officer at Aldi. "With the help of Drew and Brittany, we're showing customers how to feed a crowd without sacrificing time, quality or their budgets. Year-round, shoppers can fill their carts for less through the many actions we take, from displaying products in the boxes they arrive in, to our quarter cart system. Now we're taking savings even further by offering up to a quarter back on game day favorites."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"These days, my focus is solely teamwork at home," said Drew. "But when I was playing, every decision mattered – and Aldi runs the same way. Their unmatched efficiency means shoppers always get the best value, and that's why we trust Aldi for our family's groceries."

The couple plans to shop for their own Super Bowl party at Aldi. "For our own Big Game watch party, we'll grab all our favorites like pizza and hot wings at Aldi," added Brittany. "They have the quality products we want without the need to go from store to store or choose between an overwhelming number of options. We can get in and out and on with our day."

The "Get a Quarterback" price reductions are available in-store and via curbside pickup and delivery through Feb. 9. Below is a sampling of savings you can expect to find:

ALDI "Get a Quarterback" Price Savings Season's Choice Potato Puffs Now $2.29 Was $2.89 Appetitos Frozen Mozzarella Sticks or Cream

Cheese Stuffed Jalapenos Now $2.39 Was $3.19 Kirkwood Buffalo Hot Wings Now $5.89 Was $7.79 Clancy's Restaurant Style Tortilla Now $1.49 Was $1.95 Clancy's Assorted Kettle Chips Original or

Jalapeno Now $1.49 Was $1.95 Mama Cozzi's 16" Pepperoni Deli Pizza – also

available in Cheese and Sausage. Now $5.99 Was $7.19 Casa Mamita Chunky Mild or Medium Salsa Now $1.99 Was $2.45 Park Street Deli Spinach or Dill Dip Now $2.99 Was $3.99 Bremer Original or Italian Meatballs Now $5.49 Was $6.49 Casa Mamita Salsa Con Queso Now $1.79 Was $2.19