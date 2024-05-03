Aldi Just Announced Huge Summer Discounts On More Than 250 Items

Aldi is frequently praised for its discounted products, and this summer, shoppers can score even more of them. Yesterday, the German grocery chain announced that it will help shoppers save on groceries by reducing the price of more than 250 items.

In a press release, Aldi noted that it's "planning to pass along $100 million savings through Labor Day." According to the supermarket chain, this is almost double the savings from last summer's discounts, which Aldi released to save shoppers more than $60 million. Customers can start purchasing these discounted items now, as confirmed by the grocery chain.

12 Best Aldi Products You Can Find in May

This year's summer markdowns cover multiple categories, including better-for-you foods, picnic necessities, travel-ready snacks, and barbecue essentials. While Aldi didn't release every single discount shoppers can expect to see, the grocer did share several of them.

For instance, the USDA Choice black angus sirloin steak is discounted from $8.49 to $6.99, while the Simply Nature chia seeds are dropping from $5.45 to $4.89. Products marked with an asterisk—like the black angus sirloin steak—will only be on sale through July 10.

"ALDI is always looking for ways to help customers save money, but with more experts warning of persistent inflation, the time was right to deliver even greater discounts on our already low prices for the second year in a row," Dave Rinaldo, president at Aldi U.S., said in a press release. "We don't want food prices to hold people back from getting together with friends and family or spending time outdoors this season."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Aldi Executive Reveals How the Grocery Chain Keeps Prices So Low

In addition to announcing summer discounts, Aldi has rolled out other collections of deals to celebrate special occasions like the Super Bowl and Thanksgiving.

Beyond its low prices, the grocery chain is also known for its rapid growth. In March, Aldi announced plans to open 800 new U.S. stores by the end of 2028. The locations will consist of brand-new stores in addition to store conversions, including the company's acquisition of Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarkets banners. The retailer currently has 2,372 locations across 38 states and Washington, D.C., according to its website.