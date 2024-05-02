12 Best Aldi Products You Can Find in May

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

New month, new products. That's the mindset of discount grocery chain Aldi.

In typical fashion, the German retailer is rolling out a slew of limited-time items, also known as "Aldi Finds," during the month of May. So, as you prepare for your Mother's Day brunches and Memorial Day weekend barbecues, Aldi can help you plan the menu for your special occasion—or just your usual meals.

Like April's offerings, the May selection is chock-full of warm weather favorites, such as ice cream treats, burger patties, and other seasonal staples. Plus, German Week is returning to the grocery chain on May 8, which means you can score all sorts of German goodies for a limited time while supplies last.

While several Aldi Finds have already hit the shelves, others will arrive over the next couple of weeks. Read on to discover just some of the enticing limited-time products you'll find at Aldi this May.

Sundae Shoppe Ice Cream Bars

Nutrition :

Vanilla & Milk Chocolate Fusion Ice Cream Bar (Per 1 bar)

Calories : 190

Fat : 10 g (Saturated fat: 7 g)

Sodium : 40 mg

Carbs : 22 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 18 g)

Protein : 3 g

Are there any foods more emblematic of the summer than ice cream? To satisfy your craving for this warm weather essential, Aldi is now selling Sundae Shoppe ice cream bars in two different varieties.

There are the Vanilla & Caramel Crunch Milk Chocolate Fusion Ice Cream Bars, which feature both vanilla and caramel ice cream coated in milk chocolate with caramelized granules. For a fruity twist, there are also the Vanilla & Forest Berry White Chocolate Fusion Ice Cream Bars. This option consists of vanilla ice cream and forest fruit sorbet coated in white chocolate with raspberry pieces. Both flavors are available in three-count boxes for $3.49.

Simply Nature Organic Chicken Sausages

Nutrition :

Spicy Italian Chicken Sausage (Per 1 link)

Calories : 80

Fat : 3 g (Saturated fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 510 mg

Carbs : <1 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 13 g

Keep the ketchup and mustard out. If you're looking for grill-friendly protein options, Aldi just dropped two organic sausage options. These include spicy Italian and Cajun-style, which are available in five-count packages. Each one is priced at $4.99—or about one dollar per sausage.

Cattlemen's Ranch Beef Patties

Nutrition : (Per 1 Patty):

Calories : 440

Fat : 36 g (Saturated Fat: 14 g, Trans Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 660 mg

Carbs : 1 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 26 g

Barbecue season is soon upon us, so fire up your grill and grab your favorite condiments. On May 15, Aldi will start offering Cattlemen's Ranch burger patties in two varieties: prime rib and pub style. Both options include six ready-to-cook patties that clock in at one-third of a pound. These are priced at $8.49 a box.

In addition to these options, Aldi offers other Cattlemen's Ranch burger patties, including angus beef and bacon and cheddar.

Specially Selected Plant Based Buns

Nutrition information unavailable.

What would a burger be without a bun? Aldi offers plant-based burger and brioche buns, which are dairy, lactose, and egg-free. These will be available on May 15 for just $2.79.

Kirkwood Chicken Kabobs

Nutrition information unavailable.

Aldi does some of the barbecue prep work for you by offering pre-marinated chicken kabobs in two choices: Mediterranean and Greek-style. So, all you need to do is place them on the grill. Available starting May 22, each box includes four kabobs, which are priced at $5.99.

Deutsche Küche German Style Pickles

Nutrition information unavailable.

Whether paired with a sandwich or eaten on their own, pickles can be enjoyed in a multitude of ways. And next week, pickle fans can satisfy their hankering with Aldi's German Style Pickles. These will hit the shelves on May 8 and be offered for $2.99 a jar.

Mama Cozzi's Spicy Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza With BBQ Sauce

Nutrition information unavailable.

Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen offers a variety of take and bake pizzas, and this month, shoppers can score another option. Featuring elements of a bacon cheeseburger, this pizza is topped with a spicy barbecue sauce, mozzarella and gouda cheeses, spicy beef patty crumbles, tomatoes, onions, bacon, diced jalapeños. As noted on the box, this pizza cooks in 13 to 15 minutes. Snag it for $6.99 on May 8.

Deutsche Küche Bavarian Soft Pretzels

Nutrition information unavailable.

The popular Deutsche Küche Bavarian Soft Pretzels are returning to Aldi on May 8. These are available in both the traditional pretzel shape and stick form. Each package, which is priced at $4.79, includes six frozen pretzels and a packet of salt.

Sundae Shoppe Vanilla Stroopwafel Ice Cream Sandwiches

Nutrition information unavailable.

Aldi offers a twist on the traditional ice cream sandwich by placing a layer of vanilla ice cream in between two stroopwafels filled with dulce de leche. Each four-count box is priced at $4.99, which brings each sandwich to around $1.25. Customers can sink their teeth into this frozen treat starting on May 8.

Deutsche Küche Spritz Cookies

Nutrition information unavailable.

These German cookies have garnered rave reviews on Reddit over the years—and they'll be back at Aldi on May 8. The fan-favorite shortbread cookies come in three different flavors: vanilla, almond, and coconut. Snag a box (though you may want two or three) for $2.99.

Crofton Cold Brew System

Calling all cold brew fans! On May 15, Aldi will start offering its Crofton Cold Brew System for just $9.99. Available in red, gray, blue, and black, each product includes a glass carafe with a stainless steel filter for your go-to coffee grounds.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Crofton Plastic Beverage Dispenser

If you're planning on hosting a gathering, the Crofton Plastic Beverage Dispenser can make it even easier for you to serve your guests refreshing drinks. Each dispenser is made with BPA-free plastic and holds 2.6 gallons. This product will be available for $12.99 starting on May 8. Cocktails, anyone?